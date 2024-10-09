All Piece of Heart Locations In Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

One of the tried-and-true staples of The Legend of Zelda are Pieces of Heart, collectibles that boost your maximum health when you collect four of them. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has 40 Pieces of Heart, and here’s how to find every one.

Recommended Videos

Every Piece of Heart Location And How To Get Them In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

From the first hour of the game, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will present players with Pieces of Heart and how important they are. Given that, much like other recent series entries like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, enemies can hit for several hearts at a time, having a huge pool of health is almost necessary as the game progresses. While you will come across seven Heart Containers after defeating bosses, the remaining 10 need to be assembled by gathering four Pieces of Heart each.

For this walkthrough, we’ll lay out where to find each Piece of Heart and how we were able to acquire them. Some Pieces of Heart can only be accessed after a key event in the game, so we’ll be sure to mention that when it happens. Also, given the open nature of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, this list shows the order that we found them in our initial playthrough, so take a look at our walkthrough to see the path that we took to reach the end of the game. With that in mind, here’s every Piece of Heart location in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!

Piece of Heart #1 : After waking on the beach, on the stone island in the middle of the shore. Use boxes to move to the left and reach the cliff with the Piece of Heart.

: After waking on the beach, on the stone island in the middle of the shore. Use boxes to move to the left and reach the cliff with the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #2 : After collecting the first Piece of Heart, go into the cave by the sea urchins and drop boulder Echoes onto the boxes, allowing you to get the next Piece of Heart.

: After collecting the first Piece of Heart, go into the cave by the sea urchins and drop boulder Echoes onto the boxes, allowing you to get the next Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #3 : In Suthorn Village. Purchased for 80 rupees.

: In Suthorn Village. Purchased for 80 rupees. Piece of Heart #4 : In Suthorn Forest, enter the cave in the northwest and use the Caromadillo Echo to clear the boxes, then climb the rocks to the Piece of Heart.

: In Suthorn Forest, enter the cave in the northwest and use the Caromadillo Echo to clear the boxes, then climb the rocks to the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #5 : In Suthorn Plain, you’ll see a Piece of Heart on a pillar surrounded by eight smaller pillars. Go to the easternmost pillar and use platform Echoes to climb the trees. Then use the old bed Echo to form a staircase to the smallest pillar in the middle. Once you’re on, make another staircase to the center pillar.

: In Suthorn Plain, you’ll see a Piece of Heart on a pillar surrounded by eight smaller pillars. Go to the easternmost pillar and use platform Echoes to climb the trees. Then use the old bed Echo to form a staircase to the smallest pillar in the middle. Once you’re on, make another staircase to the center pillar. Piece of Heart #6 : To the east of Hyrule Ranch, head into a group of trees to find a Piece of Heart on a stump guarded by a Peahat.

: To the east of Hyrule Ranch, head into a group of trees to find a Piece of Heart on a stump guarded by a Peahat. Piece of Heart #7 : To the west of Hyrule Ranch, you’ll find a Piece of Heart on a raised platform surrounded by water. Defeat the Octoroks surrounding it, then use old beds to make a staircase utilizing the smaller cliffs as support to reach it.

: To the west of Hyrule Ranch, you’ll find a Piece of Heart on a raised platform surrounded by water. Defeat the Octoroks surrounding it, then use old beds to make a staircase utilizing the smaller cliffs as support to reach it. Piece of Heart #8 : To the west of Hyrule Castle Town on top of a large pillar by a rift. Make platforms with Echoes to reach it.

: To the west of Hyrule Castle Town on top of a large pillar by a rift. Make platforms with Echoes to reach it. Piece of Heart #9 : In Kakariko Village, complete two Slumber Dojo Trials.

: In Kakariko Village, complete two Slumber Dojo Trials. Piece of Heart #10 : To the east of Kakariko Village, go to the Acorn Man and collect all of the acorns in less than 20 seconds.

: To the east of Kakariko Village, go to the Acorn Man and collect all of the acorns in less than 20 seconds. Piece of Heart #11 : From Piece of Heart #10, head east until you see a small patch of dirt on a cliff. Use a Holmill to dig, revealing a hole you can fall into to get the next Piece of Heart.

: From Piece of Heart #10, head east until you see a small patch of dirt on a cliff. Use a Holmill to dig, revealing a hole you can fall into to get the next Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #12 : To the west of Kakariko Village, climb up the cliffside until you reach a large boulder wedged between two cliffs. Use Bind to control the boulder, then raise it using platforming Echoes (tables, beds, etc) until it’s lifted, revealing the Piece of Heart.

: To the west of Kakariko Village, climb up the cliffside until you reach a large boulder wedged between two cliffs. Use Bind to control the boulder, then raise it using platforming Echoes (tables, beds, etc) until it’s lifted, revealing the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #13 : Near the previous Piece of Heart, use a Holmill on the patch of dirt by the cave to drop down into a hole next to the Piece of Heart

: Near the previous Piece of Heart, use a Holmill on the patch of dirt by the cave to drop down into a hole next to the Piece of Heart Piece of Heart #14 : In the Gerudo Desert, head north from the Oasis until you reach the Boarblin camp. Climb up the side of the cliff and use old bed Echoes to cross the gap until you reach a ledge pointing south. Start building a bridge using the old beds south until you reach the Piece of Heart.

: In the Gerudo Desert, head north from the Oasis until you reach the Boarblin camp. Climb up the side of the cliff and use old bed Echoes to cross the gap until you reach a ledge pointing south. Start building a bridge using the old beds south until you reach the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #15 : In Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Town, at the very bottom left-hand corner of the map, you’ll see several mounds of sand. Use the Wind Cannon Echo, which you can find in a cave near Gerudo Sanctum, to blow the sand away, revealing a Piece of Heart.

: In Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Town, at the very bottom left-hand corner of the map, you’ll see several mounds of sand. Use the Wind Cannon Echo, which you can find in a cave near Gerudo Sanctum, to blow the sand away, revealing a Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #16 : Behind Gerudo Palace there’s a ladder. Climb down it and you’ll enter a cave with Platbooms. Use them to reach a ledge and drop rocks down on crates to break them. Then, summon a Strandtula and Bind with the giant rock. Climb up the Strandtula’s thread to move the giant rock to the small ledge. Then climb back down and walk past where the giant rock was to grab it.

: Behind Gerudo Palace there’s a ladder. Climb down it and you’ll enter a cave with Platbooms. Use them to reach a ledge and drop rocks down on crates to break them. Then, summon a Strandtula and Bind with the giant rock. Climb up the Strandtula’s thread to move the giant rock to the small ledge. Then climb back down and walk past where the giant rock was to grab it. Piece of Heart #17 : You’ll acquire this after defeating Smog in the “Let’s Play A Game” sidequest at the Eastern Ruins in Eastern Hyrule Field.

: You’ll acquire this after defeating Smog in the “Let’s Play A Game” sidequest at the Eastern Ruins in Eastern Hyrule Field. Piece of Heart #18 : To the east of Seesyde Village, enter the lone cave along the wall. You’ll need to use Hyrdozols to put out the fire on torches at the end of the cave to access the Piece of Heart.

: To the east of Seesyde Village, enter the lone cave along the wall. You’ll need to use Hyrdozols to put out the fire on torches at the end of the cave to access the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #19 : In River Zora Village, head due north of the waypoint, climb up various different waterfalls using Echoes. At the mouth of the river, under a waterfall, is the Piece of Heart.

: In River Zora Village, head due north of the waypoint, climb up various different waterfalls using Echoes. At the mouth of the river, under a waterfall, is the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #20 : By the stamp post near the Sea Zora Village. Head southeast of the village then use a bombfish to blow up the rock underwater.

: By the stamp post near the Sea Zora Village. Head southeast of the village then use a bombfish to blow up the rock underwater. Piece of Heart #21 : After completing Jabul Ruins, climb to the roof of Lord Jabu-Jabu’s Den and climb up the lone pillar to the right of it.

: After completing Jabul Ruins, climb to the roof of Lord Jabu-Jabu’s Den and climb up the lone pillar to the right of it. Piece of Heart #22 : Behind Hyrule Castle next to the river.

: Behind Hyrule Castle next to the river. Piece of Heart #23 : A reward for completing the ‘Wild Sandstorms” sidequest, which becomes available in Gerudo Town after freeing Hyrule Castle.

: A reward for completing the ‘Wild Sandstorms” sidequest, which becomes available in Gerudo Town after freeing Hyrule Castle. Piece of Heart #24 : A reward for collecting all of the mangos in the Ultimate Seed Difficulty in Mango Rush. Ultimate Seed Difficulty is unlocked after freeing Hyrule Castle.

: A reward for collecting all of the mangos in the Ultimate Seed Difficulty in Mango Rush. Ultimate Seed Difficulty is unlocked after freeing Hyrule Castle. Piece of Heart #25 : A reward for completing the “The Zappy Shipwreck” sidequest, which becomes available in Seesyde Village after freeing Hyrule Castle.

: A reward for completing the “The Zappy Shipwreck” sidequest, which becomes available in Seesyde Village after freeing Hyrule Castle. Piece of Heart #26 : At the flag races at Hyrule Ranch, clear the Middle course in under 20 seconds. Unlocked after freeing Hyrule Castle and getting Zelda’s horse.

: At the flag races at Hyrule Ranch, clear the Middle course in under 20 seconds. Unlocked after freeing Hyrule Castle and getting Zelda’s horse. Piece of Heart #27 : On Eldin Volcano Trail by the waypoint. Either climb the rocks towards the upper left corner of the area to reach the ledge the Piece of Heart is on or use beds with the Frog Ring accessory to reach it.

: On Eldin Volcano Trail by the waypoint. Either climb the rocks towards the upper left corner of the area to reach the ledge the Piece of Heart is on or use beds with the Frog Ring accessory to reach it. Piece of Heart #28 : On Eldin Volcano, past the Goron Village, head to the lava lake. The Piece of Heart is in the middle of the lake on a small island.

: On Eldin Volcano, past the Goron Village, head to the lava lake. The Piece of Heart is in the middle of the lake on a small island. Piece of Heart #29 : On Eldin Volcano, from where you collected Piece of Heart #28, use a Lava-rock Echo on the geyser of lava behind you to reach the cliff. Follow along the cliff to the end and you’ll find the next Piece of Heart.

: On Eldin Volcano, from where you collected Piece of Heart #28, use a Lava-rock Echo on the geyser of lava behind you to reach the cliff. Follow along the cliff to the end and you’ll find the next Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #30 : First, you need to complete the two sidequests. The first is “The Fireworks Artist,” which is unlocked after completing Eldin Temple, and the second is “A Curious Child.” Then, a sidequest will become available in Hyrule Castle Town Called “An Out-There Zol.” Summon a Gizmol in front of the kid to receive the Piece of Heart.

: First, you need to complete the two sidequests. The first is “The Fireworks Artist,” which is unlocked after completing Eldin Temple, and the second is “A Curious Child.” Then, a sidequest will become available in Hyrule Castle Town Called “An Out-There Zol.” Summon a Gizmol in front of the kid to receive the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #31 : A reward for completing the “A Mountainous Mystery” sidequest, which becomes available after completing Eldin Temple and the sidequests “Automaton Engineer Dampe” and “The Fireworks Artist.”

: A reward for completing the “A Mountainous Mystery” sidequest, which becomes available after completing Eldin Temple and the sidequests “Automaton Engineer Dampe” and “The Fireworks Artist.” Piece of Heart #32 : Towards the summit of Hebra Mountain. When you reach the ice lake, scale the wall behind the waypoint next to the cave and you’ll find it to the right of where you climbed.

: Towards the summit of Hebra Mountain. When you reach the ice lake, scale the wall behind the waypoint next to the cave and you’ll find it to the right of where you climbed. Piece of Heart #33 : From where you got the last Piece of Heart, jump down to the ice lake and head to the southwest to find it on a small island surrounded by icicles.

: From where you got the last Piece of Heart, jump down to the ice lake and head to the southwest to find it on a small island surrounded by icicles. Piece of Heart #34 : Towards the summit of Hebra Mountain. When you reach the area with the falling snowballs, jump down to the left area and make your way up the path. The next Piece of Heart should be on an isolated island in the middle of a cliff.

: Towards the summit of Hebra Mountain. When you reach the area with the falling snowballs, jump down to the left area and make your way up the path. The next Piece of Heart should be on an isolated island in the middle of a cliff. Piece of Heart #35 : A reward for completing the “Snowball Magic” sidequest on Hebra Mountain, which becomes available after completing Lanaryu Temple.

: A reward for completing the “Snowball Magic” sidequest on Hebra Mountain, which becomes available after completing Lanaryu Temple. Piece of Heart #36 : In Faron Wetlands, find a cave to the west of Blossu’s house. It’s a dark cave lit by glowing mushrooms. Navigate around the room to find the Piece of Heart.

: In Faron Wetlands, find a cave to the west of Blossu’s house. It’s a dark cave lit by glowing mushrooms. Navigate around the room to find the Piece of Heart. Piece of Heart #37 : In Faron Wetlands, find a cave to the north of Heart Lake. Swim through the underwater section, then use water blocks to reach it.

: In Faron Wetlands, find a cave to the north of Heart Lake. Swim through the underwater section, then use water blocks to reach it. Piece of Heart #38 : In Faron Wetlands, while in the Deku Scrub Lockup, enter the cell blocked by three trees and use the objects in there to make a staircase to reach the Piece of Heart, or come back once you have the Tri Rod and use Echoes to grab it.

: In Faron Wetlands, while in the Deku Scrub Lockup, enter the cell blocked by three trees and use the objects in there to make a staircase to reach the Piece of Heart, or come back once you have the Tri Rod and use Echoes to grab it. Piece of Heart #39 : A reward for completing the “Cotton-Candy Hunt” sidequest in Faron Wetlands, which becomes available after completing Faron Temple.

: A reward for completing the “Cotton-Candy Hunt” sidequest in Faron Wetlands, which becomes available after completing Faron Temple. Piece of Heart #40: Complete 11 Slumber Dojo Challenges.

And that’s how to get every Piece of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy