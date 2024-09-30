Image Credit: Bethesda
Zelda stands on a cliff overlooking Hyrule
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Complete Walkthrough

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Sep 29, 2024 10:10 pm

After the 3D epics Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has released the first original 2D Legend of Zelda game in over a decade – The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Here is a complete walkthrough of Zelda’s first solo adventure.

NOTE: This article is a work-in-progress and will be regularly updated with new information on how to progress through The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and how to complete the main game. Check out this page for more information regarding side quests and collectibles.

Table of Contents

The Mysterious Rifts

The fake King of Hyrule
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The game begins with players taking control of Link as he makes his way through a dark fortress. This serves as the tutorial as players get used to Link’s sword and several other tools at his disposal, including a new jump mechanic, which Link will have to use to cross some holes in the ground while dodging Keeses. After the room with the Keeses, you’ll be locked into a room where you have to fight two Keeses and three Darknuts. After they’re dead, head up the stairs to confront Ganon, who will go down fairly easily after you dodge his obvious sword swipes and hit his energy ball back at him a handful of times.

The cutscene that plays will have Ganon laugh as he fades into darkness. Link attempts to approach Zelda’s crystal prison, but he’s swallowed by a hole that appears from where Ganon’s spear was stuck in the ground. Before he disappears into the mysterious void, Link shoots an arrow at Zelda, freeing her and letting you control her. She can’t do much, since when she approaches Link’s hood, the hole expands, leading to a chase sequence where Zelda follows a mysterious green light out of the castle. She escapes and returns back to Hyrule Castle unharmed.

Upon her return, head into Hyrule Castle to speak to the king. You’ll meet Impa along the way, as well as two supporting characters, General Wright and Minister Lefte, all of whom are happy to see Zelda. The king explains the mysterious rifts have been appearing for a while and have “stolen away” many people in the kingdom and spawned monsters. A rift then spawns in the castle, swallowing the king, General Wright, and Minister Lefte, and replacing them with evil doppelgangers, who have Zelda imprisoned.

Zelda receiving the Tri Rod
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

In jail, Zelda is approached by the glowing green light, who reveals itself as Tri. Tri helps Zelda escape by giving her the Tri Rod. Use the Tri Rod to copy the Echo of the table, then summon one in front of the left wall to jump over it. You’ll then have a brief stealth sequence where you’ll have to avoid several guards as you make your way out of the castle. Use the table Echo to build a staircase behind the first guard, then hop down and copy the box Echo. Once you’ve done that, use the box Echo to trap the two patrolling guards in the bottom left corner of the room. Pass by the two guards, then climb the ladder to get the pot Echo, and use the pots to create noise to lure the guards from away from their patrol routes.

After a brief cutscene with Impa where she gives you a map to a house in the south, you’ll then use two more new Echoes, the decorative shrub and the old bed, to make bridges along the storage room to exit the castle. You’ll then go down a well, where by using the old bed Echo and the new boulder Echo, you’ll float across the water and sink boxes until you swim into an enclosed room with rift energy seeping through a door to the north. A rift will then appear, forcing Zelda to jump into the sewers and get washed away. Once you’re washed up, you’re free to start heading northeast to the house on your map, using the various Echoes you have to defeat the monsters. Along the way, you’ll pass through Suthorn Village and Suthorn Forest, activating your first waypoint, or warp point, in the process.

Keep following the path until you reach the house. It will already be absorbed by the rift, but Tri will take you on an alternate path to undo the rift. After sneaking (or defeating) some Moblins in a camp, you’ll approach a rift that you can enter, leading you to the Still World. Navigate the platforms and defeat the room full of Zols, and you’ll come across your first dungeon, Suthorn Ruins.

Suthorn Ruins Dungeon Walkthrough

Zelda enters Suthorn Ruins
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Click here for a link to our walkthrough of the game’s first dungeon, Suthorn Ruins!

Searching For Everyone

Lueberry meets Zelda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Once you finish Suthorn Ruins, the rift will be fixed and you’ll be able to continue to the house Impa asked you to visit. After being guided there by a rescued Minister Lefte, the home turns out to be the home of Impa’s brother Lueberry. The group decides to search for other big rifts to dispel to try and find General Wright, the King of Hyrule, and Link. Tri points you in the direction of two of them, one to the northeast and one to the southwest. Which one you go to first doesn’t matter, but we’ll head to the rift to the West first.

More To Come…

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
