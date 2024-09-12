All Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly Go

I’ve heard of Christmas in July, but the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO is too early for me, even if the rewards we can get from clearing milestones feel like a holiday. Here are all the Arctic Adventure rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly Go Arctic Adventures Rewards, Listed

We have 50 tiers of rewards awaiting us during the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO. 18,255 dice, eight Sticker Packs, and 855 PEG-E Tokens are the main takeaways here, with a plethora of other prizes awaiting us. See what you can earn below:

Arctic Adventures Milestones Arctic Adventures Points Arctic Adventures Rewards 1 5 Points 5 Tokens 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 8 Tokens 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 12 Tokens 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 15 Tokens 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 25 Tokens 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 80 Points 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 35 Tokens 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 50 Tokens 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 65 Dice 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 200 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Bonus 31 275 Points 70 Tokens 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 80 Tokens 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Dice 36 550 Points 100 Tokens 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points 110 Tokens 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 120 Tokens 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 130 Dice 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 49 1,500 Points Cash 50 8,400 Points 7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Is the Arctic Adventures Event in Monopoly Go

If you’re ready to head into a winter wonderland, you’ll have from September 12 until September 14 to try and claim as many of the 50 rewards available to you.

How To Play and Win the Event

The Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO will have us scooting around the board in search of Pickups that we can add to our point total. The more pickups we get, the more points we can earn. I would suggest rolling with a multiplier at all times during this event, especially if you’re hoping to carve your way through the full list of rewards before us.

I recommended going hard during this event, especially if you’re hoping to give the new and improved PEG-E a spin. There are a ton of tokens available as rewards, and the standard reward-to-point ratio is quite fair this time around, as well. There aren’t any major offenders, so you can keep on rolling and earning prizes just by playing the game normally, but pushing harder can get you though this list faster.

Monopoly GO is available now on mobile.

