Image Credit: Bethesda
All Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly Go

It's too early for this.
Published: Sep 12, 2024 10:40 am

I’ve heard of Christmas in July, but the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO is too early for me, even if the rewards we can get from clearing milestones feel like a holiday. Here are all the Arctic Adventure rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly Go Arctic Adventures Rewards, Listed

We have 50 tiers of rewards awaiting us during the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO. 18,255 dice, eight Sticker Packs, and 855 PEG-E Tokens are the main takeaways here, with a plethora of other prizes awaiting us. See what you can earn below:

Arctic Adventures MilestonesArctic Adventures PointsArctic Adventures Rewards
15 Points5 Tokens
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points8 Tokens
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points12 Tokens
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points15 Tokens
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points25 Tokens
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points80 Points
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points35 Tokens
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points50 Tokens
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points65 Dice
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points200 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Bonus
31275 Points70 Tokens
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points80 Tokens
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Dice
36550 Points100 Tokens
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 Points110 Tokens
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points120 Tokens
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points130 Dice
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
491,500 PointsCash
508,400 Points7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Is the Arctic Adventures Event in Monopoly Go

If you’re ready to head into a winter wonderland, you’ll have from September 12 until September 14 to try and claim as many of the 50 rewards available to you.

How To Play and Win the Event

The Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO will have us scooting around the board in search of Pickups that we can add to our point total. The more pickups we get, the more points we can earn. I would suggest rolling with a multiplier at all times during this event, especially if you’re hoping to carve your way through the full list of rewards before us.

I recommended going hard during this event, especially if you’re hoping to give the new and improved PEG-E a spin. There are a ton of tokens available as rewards, and the standard reward-to-point ratio is quite fair this time around, as well. There aren’t any major offenders, so you can keep on rolling and earning prizes just by playing the game normally, but pushing harder can get you though this list faster.

Monopoly GO is available now on mobile.

