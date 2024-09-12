All Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly Go

I’ve heard of Christmas in July, but the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO is too early for me, even if the rewards we can get from clearing milestones feel like a holiday. Here are all the Arctic Adventure rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.
All Monopoly Go Arctic Adventures Rewards, Listed
We have 50 tiers of rewards awaiting us during the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO. 18,255 dice, eight Sticker Packs, and 855 PEG-E Tokens are the main takeaways here, with a plethora of other prizes awaiting us. See what you can earn below:
|Arctic Adventures Milestones
|Arctic Adventures Points
|Arctic Adventures Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|5 Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|8 Tokens
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|12 Tokens
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|45 Points
|15 Tokens
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|25 Tokens
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|80 Points
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|35 Tokens
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|50 Tokens
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|65 Dice
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Bonus
|
|31
|275 Points
|70 Tokens
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|80 Tokens
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|100 Tokens
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|110 Tokens
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|120 Tokens
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|130 Dice
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|49
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|50
|8,400 Points
|7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
How Long Is the Arctic Adventures Event in Monopoly Go
If you’re ready to head into a winter wonderland, you’ll have from September 12 until September 14 to try and claim as many of the 50 rewards available to you.
How To Play and Win the Event
The Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO will have us scooting around the board in search of Pickups that we can add to our point total. The more pickups we get, the more points we can earn. I would suggest rolling with a multiplier at all times during this event, especially if you’re hoping to carve your way through the full list of rewards before us.
I recommended going hard during this event, especially if you’re hoping to give the new and improved PEG-E a spin. There are a ton of tokens available as rewards, and the standard reward-to-point ratio is quite fair this time around, as well. There aren’t any major offenders, so you can keep on rolling and earning prizes just by playing the game normally, but pushing harder can get you though this list faster.
Monopoly GO is available now on mobile.
Published: Sep 12, 2024 10:40 am