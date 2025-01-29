All Atlantis Rods in Fisch

The Atlantis update is arguably one of the biggest updates yet in Fisch. There are plenty of new fish to catch, new locations, and new puzzles, but as always, there are new rods, and some of them are pretty sweet. In this guide, we’ll tell you where and how to get the new rods in the Fisch Atlantis update.

First, the bad news, each new rod (except one) in the Atlantis update can be bought for real money. The bad news? Most of them cost more than C$1M each, and many are hidden inside locked puzzle rooms. Some of these are easy to open, others – not so much. If you need help with getting into some of these rooms or even need help getting to Atlantis, check out our guide on All Fisch Atlantis Puzzle Answers.

Name Cost Stats Location & Info Depthseeker Rod C$ 125,000 Lure: 55%

Luck: 20%

Control: 0.17

Resilience: 25%

Max Kg: 50,000 kg Next to Fish Merchant stall in Atlantis Champions Rod C$ 1,000,000 Lure: 45%

Luck: 65%

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 5%

Max Kg: 200,000 kg Next to the statue when you first arrive in Atlantis. Next to the Inn Keeper. Tempest Rod C$ 1,850,000 Lure: 15%

Luck: 70%

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 5%

Max Kg: 200,000 kg Next to the Mythological Clock in the Sunknen Depths (you need to complete the puzzle).

Abyssal Specter Rod C$ 1,004,269 Lure: 25%

Luck: 90%

Control: 0.1

Resilience: 60%

Max Kg: inf Next to the Mythological Clock in the Ethereal Abyss (you need to complete the puzzle). Poseidon Rod C$ 1,555,555 Lure: 50%

Luck: 165%

Control: 0.2

Resilience: 40%

Max Kg: 100,000 kg Behind the door in Poseidon’s trial (you need to place all the sharks on the pedestals to unlock it).

Has a 25% chance to award you with 75% of the caught fish’s C$ value.

Zeus Rod C$ 1,700,000 Lure: 40%

Luck: 70%

Control: 0.25

Resilience: 15%

Max Kg: inf Inside the locked door of Zeus Trial.

Can cause a thunderstorm in the fishing area, which increases the chance of getting Charred fish.

Kraken Rod C$ 1,333,333 Lure: 60%

Luck: 185%

Control: 0.2

Resilience: 15%

Max Kg: 115,000 kg Inside the Kraken Pool room (after completing all other puzzles and the Kraken Pool Clock).

Has a 10% chance to double any fish caught, guarantees a high-value fish after 50 catches, and increases the chance of getting a Tentacle Surge mutation. Seraphic Rod A LOT OF TIME Lure: 95%

Luck: 150%

Control: 0.3

Resilience: 20%

Max Kg: inf You get it when you hit level 1,000.

Automatically catches all hooked fish.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun getting the new rods. If you also want to complete the Atlantis Bestiary, make sure to check out our How to complete Atlantis Beastiary in Fisch guide.

