The Statue of Poseidon from Roblox Fisch
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides

All Atlantis Rods in Fisch

Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 10:37 am

The Atlantis update is arguably one of the biggest updates yet in Fisch. There are plenty of new fish to catch, new locations, and new puzzles, but as always, there are new rods, and some of them are pretty sweet. In this guide, we’ll tell you where and how to get the new rods in the Fisch Atlantis update.

Recommended Videos

New Rods in Atlantis Update

First, the bad news, each new rod (except one) in the Atlantis update can be bought for real money. The bad news? Most of them cost more than C$1M each, and many are hidden inside locked puzzle rooms. Some of these are easy to open, others – not so much. If you need help with getting into some of these rooms or even need help getting to Atlantis, check out our guide on All Fisch Atlantis Puzzle Answers.

NameCostStatsLocation & Info
Image of the Depthseeker Rod from Roblox FischDepthseeker RodC$ 125,000Lure: 55%
Luck: 20%
Control: 0.17
Resilience: 25%
Max Kg: 50,000 kg		Next to Fish Merchant stall in Atlantis
Image of the Champions Rod in Roblox FischChampions RodC$ 1,000,000Lure: 45%
Luck: 65%
Control: 0.15
Resilience: 5%
Max Kg: 200,000 kg		Next to the statue when you first arrive in Atlantis. Next to the Inn Keeper.
An Image of the Tempest Rod from Roblox FischTempest RodC$ 1,850,000Lure: 15%
Luck: 70%
Control: 0.15
Resilience: 5%
Max Kg: 200,000 kg		Next to the Mythological Clock in the Sunknen Depths (you need to complete the puzzle).
An image of the Abyssal Specter Rod from Roblox Fisch
Abyssal Specter Rod		C$ 1,004,269Lure: 25%
Luck: 90%
Control: 0.1
Resilience: 60%
Max Kg: inf		Next to the Mythological Clock in the Ethereal Abyss (you need to complete the puzzle).
Image of the Poseidon Rod from Roblox FischPoseidon RodC$ 1,555,555Lure: 50%
Luck: 165%
Control: 0.2
Resilience: 40%
Max Kg: 100,000 kg		Behind the door in Poseidon’s trial (you need to place all the sharks on the pedestals to unlock it).
Has a 25% chance to award you with 75% of the caught fish’s C$ value.
Image of Zeus Rod from Roblox Fisch
Zeus Rod		C$ 1,700,000Lure: 40%
Luck: 70%
Control: 0.25
Resilience: 15%
Max Kg: inf		Inside the locked door of Zeus Trial.
Can cause a thunderstorm in the fishing area, which increases the chance of getting Charred fish.
Image of the Kraken Rod from Roblox Fisch
Kraken Rod		C$ 1,333,333Lure: 60%
Luck: 185%
Control: 0.2
Resilience: 15%
Max Kg: 115,000 kg		Inside the Kraken Pool room (after completing all other puzzles and the Kraken Pool Clock).
Has a 10% chance to double any fish caught, guarantees a high-value fish after 50 catches, and increases the chance of getting a Tentacle Surge mutation.
Image of the Seraphic Rod from Roblox FischSeraphic RodA LOT OF TIMELure: 95%
Luck: 150%
Control: 0.3
Resilience: 20%
Max Kg: inf		You get it when you hit level 1,000.
Automatically catches all hooked fish.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun getting the new rods. If you also want to complete the Atlantis Bestiary, make sure to check out our How to complete Atlantis Beastiary in Fisch guide.

Author
Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar has been a gaming journalist since 2022 and is still going strong. He started his career as a AAA game reviewer, but eventually made his way to Roblox guides, and has never looked back. An absolute God at obby courses. and a great TD player! If there's jumping involved, he's already all over it. If not, he's putting together a new team of heroes for another wave of enemies. Avoid him during the holidays because he steals presents (but brings them back later).