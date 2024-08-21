Image Credit: Bethesda
An image of a Robloxian using the Love Aura in Anime Simulator in an article listing all of the different Auras available
Screenshot via The Escapist
All Auras in Anime Simulator (Roblox), Listed

Aura +1000.
|

Published: Aug 21, 2024 06:45 pm

Aura is a powerful thing, and the newest Anime Simulator update in Roblox brought plenty of new cosmetics to eager fans. Let’s find out what different types of Aura are available in this experience, as well as how you can claim them for yourself.

Every Aura Available in Anime Simulator

As of the time of writing, there are 14 different Auras available in Anime Simulator, and you’ll need plenty of Gems if you’re hoping to get your hands on all of them. You obtain new Auras by partaking in a gacha game, so you never know if you’ll be lucky enough to get one of the rarest or if you’ll end up with the 1-in-2-chance Love Aura once again. Below, is the full list of Auras available in Anime Simulator:

Aura NameAura Chance of ObtainingTitle in Chat
Love1 in 2 ChanceRomantic
Science1 in 4 ChanceKingdom of Science
Samurai1 in 50 ChanceThe Swordmaster
Ripple1 in 100 ChanceThe Flamboyant One
Devil1 in 200 ChanceDevil’s Footprint
Monster1 in 700 ChanceThe Monstrous
Observation1 in 3,000 ChanceThe Red
Tornado1 in 7,000 ChanceTornado of Terror
Darkness1 in 12,500 ChanceDarkness
Pride1 in 20,000 ChanceThe One
Wrath1 in 40,000 ChanceWrath of the Dragon
Invincible1 in 55,000 ChanceInvincible
Atomic1 in 100,000 ChanceAtomic
Death1 in 1,000,000 Chance?????

How To Roll For New Auras in Anime Simulator

An image of Anime Simulator showing the Aura roll screen in an article showcasing all of the available Auras
Screenshot via The Escapist.

Rolling for a new Aura is, unfortunately, a game of chance. You’ll need Gems if you’re looking to roll, so make sure that you’re checking out our Anime Simulator codes page so you’ve always got plenty of them. Once you’ve loaded your account with Gems, press on the three green bars on the left side of the screen, and select the Auras menu.

From there, click Roll (1 Gem) and see what you get. There’s a very good chance that you’re going to get a lot of repeats of Love and Science, since they’re the lowest on the list, so be sure to use the Aura Filter to skip them if you get repeats. You don’t want your inventory clogged up with unnecessary items, do you?

Do Auras Do Anything in Anime Simulator?

While Auras do look rather nice, they don’t offer anything to the game beyond visual appeal. There are no special powers that you’ll receive by having an Aura compared to not having one, so if you’re hoping to use your Gems for something useful, you can hold on to them for a little while longer.

Granted, you do receive a title before your name if you take advantage of the Chat system available in Anime Simulator, but beyond that, they’re just a piece of eye candy. Thankfully, you won’t need to worry that someone with an Aura is going to be more powerful than you if you don’t want to pour any money into the game.

Roblox is available to play now.

