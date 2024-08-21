All Auras in Anime Simulator (Roblox), Listed

Aura is a powerful thing, and the newest Anime Simulator update in Roblox brought plenty of new cosmetics to eager fans. Let’s find out what different types of Aura are available in this experience, as well as how you can claim them for yourself.
Every Aura Available in Anime Simulator
As of the time of writing, there are 14 different Auras available in Anime Simulator, and you’ll need plenty of Gems if you’re hoping to get your hands on all of them. You obtain new Auras by partaking in a gacha game, so you never know if you’ll be lucky enough to get one of the rarest or if you’ll end up with the 1-in-2-chance Love Aura once again. Below, is the full list of Auras available in Anime Simulator:
|Aura Name
|Aura Chance of Obtaining
|Title in Chat
|Love
|1 in 2 Chance
|Romantic
|Science
|1 in 4 Chance
|Kingdom of Science
|Samurai
|1 in 50 Chance
|The Swordmaster
|Ripple
|1 in 100 Chance
|The Flamboyant One
|Devil
|1 in 200 Chance
|Devil’s Footprint
|Monster
|1 in 700 Chance
|The Monstrous
|Observation
|1 in 3,000 Chance
|The Red
|Tornado
|1 in 7,000 Chance
|Tornado of Terror
|Darkness
|1 in 12,500 Chance
|Darkness
|Pride
|1 in 20,000 Chance
|The One
|Wrath
|1 in 40,000 Chance
|Wrath of the Dragon
|Invincible
|1 in 55,000 Chance
|Invincible
|Atomic
|1 in 100,000 Chance
|Atomic
|Death
|1 in 1,000,000 Chance
|?????
How To Roll For New Auras in Anime Simulator
Rolling for a new Aura is, unfortunately, a game of chance. You’ll need Gems if you’re looking to roll, so make sure that you’re checking out our Anime Simulator codes page so you’ve always got plenty of them. Once you’ve loaded your account with Gems, press on the three green bars on the left side of the screen, and select the Auras menu.
From there, click Roll (1 Gem) and see what you get. There’s a very good chance that you’re going to get a lot of repeats of Love and Science, since they’re the lowest on the list, so be sure to use the Aura Filter to skip them if you get repeats. You don’t want your inventory clogged up with unnecessary items, do you?
Do Auras Do Anything in Anime Simulator?
While Auras do look rather nice, they don’t offer anything to the game beyond visual appeal. There are no special powers that you’ll receive by having an Aura compared to not having one, so if you’re hoping to use your Gems for something useful, you can hold on to them for a little while longer.
Granted, you do receive a title before your name if you take advantage of the Chat system available in Anime Simulator, but beyond that, they’re just a piece of eye candy. Thankfully, you won’t need to worry that someone with an Aura is going to be more powerful than you if you don’t want to pour any money into the game.
Roblox is available to play now.
Published: Aug 21, 2024 06:45 pm