Citrus County Once Human
Image via Starry Studios
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Citrus County Crate Locations in Once Human

Explore the ravaged farms
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 03:40 pm

Citrus County is a farm in one of the lower-level Dayton Wetlands areas and one of your first encounters with crates. Here’s how to find all the Citrus County crates in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

How To Find the Mystical Crate in Citrus County

Starting us off is the Mystical Crate at Citrus County, which isn’t exactly hidden. You can easily loot the Mystical Crate by heading to the center of the location and climbing up the makeshift wooden defense stand. The stand is difficult to miss, as it has a barbed wire fence and sandbags all around it. At the back of the stand on the second level, you can find the Mystical Crate sitting out in the open.

Make a note of where my character is situated on the mini-map in the screenshot below to get your bearings when looking for the crate.

The player stands on a wooden platform overlooking a farmhouse with a mystical crate in front of them in Once Human
Screenshot by The Escapist

Loot the Mystical Crate and then you can move on to finding the Weapon and Armor Crates at Citrus County.

How To Find the Weapon Crate

Fortunately, Citrus County only requires you to find one Weapon or Armor Crate to complete the location. However, I’ll be showing you both so you can score some free loot in Once Human.

The Weapon Crate is located on the northwestern side of Citrus County, directly west of the Rift Anchor. There, you’ll find an old house with a ladder leading up to a second floor inside. Climb the ladder to find a children’s room with animals painted on the wall. In this room, which includes a hole in the wall, you’ll find the Weapon Crate lying on the floor.

The player stands in a small empty room with a hole in the wall, which is decorated with a cartoon mural
Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Find the Armor Crate

Next, you can find an Armor Crate on the northern side of Citrus County. Just before you hit the major road that runs through the farm, you can make your way into yet another house. On the second floor of this house, inside a bedroom, is an Armor Crate is tucked away in a corner, waiting to be looted. Look at where my character arrow is on the mini-map in the screenshot below to see exactly where to go. Be sure to check for the Buzzy Bee Deviant, too!

The player stands in a spartan bedroom with their flashlight trained on a crate at the foot of a sad looking bed
The location of the Armor Crate at Citrus County. Screenshot by The Escapist

And that does it for all the crates in Citrus County. All that’s left to do at the location is activate the Rift Anchor and you’ll 100% the area in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Once Human
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter