All Citrus County Crate Locations in Once Human

Citrus County is a farm in one of the lower-level Dayton Wetlands areas and one of your first encounters with crates. Here’s how to find all the Citrus County crates in Once Human.

How To Find the Mystical Crate in Citrus County

Starting us off is the Mystical Crate at Citrus County, which isn’t exactly hidden. You can easily loot the Mystical Crate by heading to the center of the location and climbing up the makeshift wooden defense stand. The stand is difficult to miss, as it has a barbed wire fence and sandbags all around it. At the back of the stand on the second level, you can find the Mystical Crate sitting out in the open.

Make a note of where my character is situated on the mini-map in the screenshot below to get your bearings when looking for the crate.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Loot the Mystical Crate and then you can move on to finding the Weapon and Armor Crates at Citrus County.

How To Find the Weapon Crate

Fortunately, Citrus County only requires you to find one Weapon or Armor Crate to complete the location. However, I’ll be showing you both so you can score some free loot in Once Human.

The Weapon Crate is located on the northwestern side of Citrus County, directly west of the Rift Anchor. There, you’ll find an old house with a ladder leading up to a second floor inside. Climb the ladder to find a children’s room with animals painted on the wall. In this room, which includes a hole in the wall, you’ll find the Weapon Crate lying on the floor.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Find the Armor Crate

Next, you can find an Armor Crate on the northern side of Citrus County. Just before you hit the major road that runs through the farm, you can make your way into yet another house. On the second floor of this house, inside a bedroom, is an Armor Crate is tucked away in a corner, waiting to be looted. Look at where my character arrow is on the mini-map in the screenshot below to see exactly where to go. Be sure to check for the Buzzy Bee Deviant, too!

The location of the Armor Crate at Citrus County. Screenshot by The Escapist

And that does it for all the crates in Citrus County. All that’s left to do at the location is activate the Rift Anchor and you’ll 100% the area in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

