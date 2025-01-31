All Civilization 7 Leaders & Abilities Confirmed So Far (Civ 7)

Amina Warrior-Queen or Zazzau: +1 Resource Capacity in Cities. +1 Gold per Age for each Resource assigned to Cities. +5 Combat Strength on all Units in Plains and Desert. Economic

Militaristic Desert of the Warrior-Queen: If the player has more Settlements on Plains or Desert tiles than Amina, Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount. If the player has no Settlements on Plains or desert tiles, Increase Relationship by a Small amount.

Ashoka, World Conqueror (Founders Content Pack) Devaraja: +1 Production in Cities for every 5 excess Happiness. +10% Production in Settlements not founded by you. Declaring a Formal War grants a Celebration. +10 Combat Strength against Districts for all Units during a celebration. Diplomatic

Militaristic Without Regret: Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount with the Leader whose lands cover the most tiles, and increase Relationship by a Medium amount for the one with the least.

Ashoka, World Renouncer Dhammaraja: +1 Food in Cities for every 5 excess Happiness. +10% Food in all Settlements during a Celebration. All Buildings gain a +1 Happiness adjacency for all Improvements. Diplomatic

Expansionist Without Sorrow: Increase Relationship by a Medium amount with the player with the highest Happiness yield. Decrease relationship by a Medium amount with the player that has the lowest Happiness yield.

Augustus Imperium Maius: +2 Production in the Capital for every Town. Can purchase Culture Buildings in Towns. +50% Gold towards purchasing Buildings in Towns. Cultural

Expansionist Restitutor Orbis: Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount for each Town in other players’ empires. Increase Relationship by a Medium amount for each City (excluding Capital) in other players’ empires.

Benjamin Franklin The First American: +1 Science per Age on Production Buildings in Cities. +50% Production towards construction Production Buildings. +1 Science per Age from active Endeavors you started or supported. Can have two Endeavors of the same type active at a time. Diplomatic

Scientific Civic Virtue: Increase Relationship gains with players that share a Government with him. Decrease Relationship with players that don’t share a Government with him.

Catherine the Great Star of the North: +2 Culture per Age on displayed Great Works. Buildings with Great Works gain an additional slot. Cities settled in Tundra gain Science equal to 25% of their Culture per turn. Cultural

Scientific Dusha: Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount with player who has the most Great Works. Increase Relationship by a Medium amount with the player with the least. Catherine the Great must have a Great Work for this to take effect.

Charlemagne Father of Europe: Military and Science Buildings receive a Happiness adjacency for Quarters. Gain 2 Cavalry units, once unlocked, when entering a Celebration. +5 Combat Strength for Cavalry units during a Celebration. Militaristic

Scientific The Golden Shepherd: Increase Relationship by a Medium amount with whichever player has triggered the most Celebrations. If there is a tie, increase Relationship by a Small amount to tieholders. Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount with whoever has triggered the fewest Celebrations. If there’s a tie, decrease Relationship by a Small amount to tie holders.

Confucius Keju: +25% Growth Rate in all Cities. +2 Science from Specialists. Expansionist

Scientific Guanxi: Increase Relationship by a Medium amount for having the most Specialists in an empire.

Friedrich, Baroque (Deluxe Content Pack) Hohenfriedberger Marsch: Gain a Great Work upon capturing a Settlement for the first time. Gain an Infantry Unit when you construct a Culture Building. Cultural

Militaristic Parisian Sensibilities: Increase Relationship per built Wonder in the Capital by a Medium amount. Decrease Relationship per Building in the Capital by a Small amount.

Friedrich, Oblique Berlin Academy: Army Commanders start with the Merit Commendation, granting them +1 Command Radius. Gain an Infantry Unit when you construct a Science Building. Militaristic

Scientific To Arms!: Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount with the empire that has the least amount of Military Units on the map. Increase Relationship by a Small amount with the empire that has the most amount of Military Units on the map.

Harriet Tubman Combahee Raid: +50% Influence towards initiating Espionage action. Gain 5 War Support on all wars declared against you. Units ignore movement penalties from Vegetation. Diplomatic

Militaristic Veracity: Increase Relationship by a Medium amount once for each Formal War the player declared. Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount once for each Surprise War the player declared.

Hatshepsut God’s Wife of Amun: +1 Culture for every imported Resource. +15% Production towards the construction of Buildings and Wonders in Cities adjacent to Navigable Rivers. Cultural

Economic Wonders of Iteru: Decrease Relationship by a Small amount if you have more Wonders than Hatshepsut. Increase Relationship by a Medium amount if you have less Wonders.

Himiko, HIgh Shaman (Founders Content Pack) Miko of Amaterasu: +2 Happiness per Age on Happiness Buildings. +50% Production towards constructing Happiness Buildings. +20% Culture but -10% Science. These effects are doubled during a Celebration. Cultural

Diplomatic Shaman Queen: Decrease Relationship by a Small amount per Settlement with constructed Science and Gold Buildings. Increase Relationship by a Small amount per Settlement with Culture and Happiness Buildings.

Himiko, Queen of Wa Friend of Wei: Gain a Unique Endeavor, Friend of Wei, which can be performed in an Alliance to grant you and your ally +25% Science. Can support Endeavors for free. +4 Science per Age for every Leader you’re Friendly or Helpful with. Diplomatic

Scientific Yamatai: Decrease Relationship by a Small amount per Settlement with constructed Culture and Happiness Buildings. Increase Relationship by a Small amount per Settlement with constructed Science and Gold Buildings.

Ibn Battuta The Marvels of Traveling: Gains multiple Attribute points after the first Civic in every Age. Increased Sight for all Units. Gain a Unique Endeavor called Trade Maps that lets you gradually see other Leaders’ explored areas. Expansionist

Wildcard Far and Wide: Increase Relationship by a Large amount with the player who has uncovered the most Fog of War tiles. If there is a tie, increase Relationship by a Medium amount to tieholders. Decrease Relationship by a Small amount with the player who has uncovered the fewest Fog of War tiles.

Isabella Seven Cities of Gold: Gain 300 Gold every time you discover a Natural Wonder, doubled if the Natural Wonder is in Distant Lands. +100% tile yields from Natural Wonders, +50% Gold towards purchasing Naval Units, and -1 Gold Maintenance for Naval Units. Economic

Expansionist Wonderlust: Decrease Relationship by a Large amount per Natural Wonder in the player’s borders. If no Natural Wonders are possessed by the player, increase Relationship by a Small amount.

Jose Rizal Pambansang Bayani: When gaining rewards from a Narrative Event, gain additional Culture and Gold per Age. Increased Celebration duration and Happiness towards Celebrations. Has additional Narrative Events. Cultural

Diplomatic Kapwa: Increase Relationship by a Medium amount for the player with the most active Endeavors started. Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount for the player with the most active Sanctions started. If there is a tie between the players with the most active Endeavors or Sanctions, then increase or decrease Relationship by a Small amount accordingly.

Lafayette Hero of Two Worlds: Gains a Unique Endeavor, Reform, which grants an additional Social Policy slot. Supporting this Endeavor also grants the other Leader an additional Social Policy slot. Increased Combat Strength for every Tradition, but no Policy, slotted in the Government. Increased Culture and Happiness per Age in Settlements. These effects are increased further in Distant Lands. Cultural

Diplomatic French Quarters: Increase Relationship by a Small amount for the player with the most Urban Districts with all Building slots filled. Decrease Relationship by a Small amount for the player with the least Urban Districts.

Machiavelli Il Principe: Gain +3 Influence per Age. Gain 50 Gold per Age when your Diplomatic Action proposals are accepted, or 100 Gold per Age when they are rejected. Ignore Relationship requirements for declaring Formal Wars. You can levy Military Units from City-States you are no Suzerain of. Diplomatic

Economic The Spider: If not at war with Machiavelli, increase Relationship by a Medium amount for each other.

Napoleon, Emperor Empereur des Francais: Gain a Unique Sanction, Continental System, which reduces the Trade Route limit of the targeted Leader to all other Leaders by 1, causes a massive Relationship penalty, and costs more to reject. +8 Gold per Age for every Leader you are Unfriendly or Hostile with. Can reject Endeavors for free. Diplomatic

Economic TBD

Napoleon, Revolutionary La Grande Armee: +1 Movement for all Land Units. Defeating an enemy Unit provides Culture equal to 50% of its Combat Strength. Cultural

Militaristic TBD

Pachacuti Earth Shaker: All Buildings gain a Food adjacency for Mountains. Specialists adjacent to Mountains do not cost Happiness maintenance. Economic

Expansionist Mountain King: Increase Relationship by a Medium amount for the player with the least Mountains in their territory. Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount for the player with the most Mountains in their territory.

Tecumseh (Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack) Nicaakiyakoolaakwe: +1 Food and Production per Age in Settlements for every City-State you are Suzerain of. +1 Combat Strength for all your Units for every City-State you are Suzerain of. Diplomatic

Economic Suzerain of the World: Decrease Relationship by a Large amount when a player disperses as Independent, and increase Relationship by a Small amount if player does not have an active “Befriend Independent” Project active.

Trung Trac Hai Ba Trung: +3 free Promotions on your first Army Commander. Your Commanders gain +20% experience. +10% Science in Cities on Tropical tiles. This bonus is doubled during any Formal War you declare. Militaristic

Scientific Van Minh: Decrease Relationship by Medium amount with the player who has the greatest amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, decrease Relationship by a Small amount with tieholders. Increase Relationship by a Medium amount with the player who has the least amount of Promotions across all Commanders. If tied, increase Relationship by a Small amount with tieholders.

Xerxes, King of Kings Crusher of Rebellions: +3 Combat Strength for Units that are attacking in neutral or enemy territory. +100 Culture and Gold per Age upon capturing a Settlement for the first time. +10% Gold in all Settlements, doubled in Settlements not founded by you. +1 Settlement limit per Age. Economic

Militaristic Lord of Fire: Decrease Relationship by a Medium amount when a player is not at war. Increase Relationship by a Small amount when a player is at war.