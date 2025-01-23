All Class-Exclusive Unique Locations in Diablo 4 Witchcraft Season 7

New Diablo 4 Season, new items to hunt down. Diablo 4 Season 7 is titled Season of the Witchcraft, and here’s how to get all of the new Unique class items.

How to Get All New Unique Items in Diablo 4 Season 7

There are a total of eight class-exclusive Unique pieces of gear to get in Diablo 4 Season 7. I’ve listed them all below, along with their effects and how to target farm them:

Unique Item Class Effect How to Farm Mantle of the Mountain’s Fury Unique Chest Armor Barbarian 100% Hammer of the Ancients damage for 5 seconds after an Earthquake explodes.



Hammer of the Ancients also forms a seismic line that deals its damage and Slows enemies hit by 100% for 4 seconds. Earthquakes it passes through explore for their total damage and are consumed. Bosses: The Beast in the Ice Malefic Crescent Unique Amulet Druid 25% Resistance to all Elements.



The value of your Lupine Ferocity’s consecutive Critical Strike Damage is increased to 150-200% against enemies when consecutively Critical Striking. Bosses: Lord Zir Indira’s Memory Unique Pants Necromancer Casting Bone Spear Reduces Blood Wave’s Cooldown by 2 seconds.



Blood Wave is also a Bone Skill that spawns a Bone Prison at its end point and increases your Blood Skill damage by 40-80% for 8 seconds when cast.



Bone Spear is also a Blood Skill and will drain 10% Maximum Life each cast after hitting an enemy to consume a surrounding Corpse and launch one new Bone Spear from it. Bosses: The Beast in the Ice Kessime’s Legacy Unique Pants Necromancer Casting Blood Wave Fortifies you for 70% of your Maximum Life.



Blood Wave now forms a wave on each side of you. Both waves converge at your feet, pulling in surrounding enemies end exploding.



Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take 5-10% increased damage from your Blood Waves, up to 150-300% in total. Bosses: Lord Zir Assassin’s Stride Unique Boots Rogue Casting a Mobility Skill grants +100% Movement Speed for 2 seconds.



Mobility Skills are always Shadow Imbued with 40-80% increased potency. Lucky Hit: Damaging an Elite or Boss with a Mobility Skill has up to a 40-80% chance to instantly trigger a free Shadow Imbuement explosion. Bosses: Lord Zir Strike of Stormhorn Unique Focus Sorcerer Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice is now Chance to Cast a Super Ball Lightning.



Ball Lightning splashes on contact for 60-100% increased damage and Stunning enemies for 1 second if it reaches its maximum range.



Super Ball Lightnings are larger, dealing 125% more damage, have a higher Lucky Hit chance, and its Stun duration is increased to 3 seconds. Bosses: The Beast in the Ice Okun’s Catalyst Unique Focus Sorcerer Ball Lightning can be cast while moving.



Ball Lightning orbits you, creating a static field that damages all enemies within for 140-180% of Ball Lightning’s damage per active ball, and granting Unhindered while the field is active. Bosses: Lord Zir Sustained War-Crozier Unique Quarterstaff Spiritborn 45% Block Chance.



Your Focus Skills benefit from all their upgrades, and they increase the damage of your Potency Skills by 10-20% for 8 seconds up to 100-200%. Bosses: Varshan

If you’re looking to target farm any of the above Uniques, your best bet is to keep farming and beating the bosses I’ve listed above for the respective gear.

Other Ways to Get Unique Gear

Of course, if you’re not in the mood to target farm bosses in Diablo 4, it’s also possible to get Unique drops from other activities in the game, including the following:

Helltide chests

Kurast Undercity

Infernal Hordes

These activities aren’t as efficient for target farming specific gear, though, so I’d still recommend farming the bosses if you have the patience for them.

And that’s how to get all the new Unique items in Diablo 4 Season 7. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

