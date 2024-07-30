All Curses in Sea of Thieves and How to Get Them

The true pirate experience is all about showing off your wealth, and in Sea of Thieves, Curses can offer some of the best aesthetics on the open ocean. This guide will cover all the Curses in the game and how you can get each one.

Recommended Videos

How to Get All Curses in Sea of Thieves

Image via Rare

There are eight different Curses in the game that you can earn from different Trading Companies or by collecting Commendations. All of them provide a brand new cosmetic that you can apply to your pirate and it shows others what your crew is capable of. Below you can find all eight of these cosmetics and the requirements that need to be met to unlock them.

Name Requirements Faction/Set The Ashen Curse Complete all Commendations for Heart of Fire.

Earn the Blackwhyche Reborn Commendation. Ashen Dragon Curse of the Sunken Sorrow Complete the Curse of the Sunken Kingdom Commendation.

Finish the Legend of the Sunken Kingdom Voyage. Sunken Sorrow Skeleton Curse Reach Reputation level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones.

Earn the Champion of Flame Promotion. Reaper’s Bones Legendary Curse Earn the Pirate Legend title in Sea of Thieves.

Purchase this from the Athena’s Fortune Shop after reaching level 105 with the Guardians of Fortune.

It will require 500,000 Gold. Guardians of Fortune Shores of Gold Curse Complete the Seeker of Grand Adventure Commendation.

Finish all Tall Tale Commendations. Gold Hoarders Curse of the Order Complete the Fateful Memories Commendation.

Finish all Commendations for The Cursed Rogue. Order of Souls Blessing of Athena’s Fortune Reach level 100 with the Guardians of Fortune.

Complete the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune Commendation. Guardians of Fortune Legendary Blessing of Athena’s Fortune Purchase from the Athena’s Fortune Shop after reaching Pirate Legend.

Reach level 1,000 with the Guardians of Fortune and complete the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune Commendation. Guardians of Fortune.

When you finish the requirements for most of the Sea of Thieves Curses on the list, they will automatically go to your Vanity Chest. From there, you can equip what you want and they will always be available to reapply if you want to bring them back. One of the only cosmetics that won’t directly unlock in the Vanity Chest is the Legendary Blessing of Athena’s Fortune. For that, you must go to the shop before you can test it out.

Related: Is Sea of Thieves Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

And that’s all there is to know about these set-based cosmetics that can help you and your crew stand out in deadly waters.

Sea of Thieves is available to play on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy