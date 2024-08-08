The Discovery Derby logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones players can earn in this tournament
Image via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Discovery Derby Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to race to the finish in this new tournament.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 01:45 pm

Finding buried treasure is always exciting, and the Discovery Derby tournament in Monopoly GO is all about it, especially with all the rewards we can get. Here are all the Discover Derby rewards and milestones you can earn in Monopoly GO.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Discovery Derby Rewards, Listed

I did some digging to discover that we’ve got 30 tiers of rewards waiting for us in the Discovery Derby tournament. 4,225 dice, 5 sticker packs, and Pickaxes await us, so jump in and see what you can earn:

Discovery Derby LevelDiscovery Derby PointsDiscovery Derby Reward
115 Points40 Dice
235 Points3 Pickaxes
360 PointsCash
4100 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5150 Points5 Pickaxes
6200 Points150 Dice
7250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8300 Points10 Pickaxes
9400 PointsCash
10450 Points12 Pickaxes
11450 Points325 Dice
12400 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13300 Points10 Pickaxes
14500 Points340 Dice
15550 PointsCash
16600 Points15 Pickaxes
17500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 Points17 Pickaxes
19800 Points525 Dice
201,000 Points20 Pickaxes
21900 PointsCash
22800 Points18 Pickaxes
231,150 Points725 Dice
241,000 Points20 Pickaxes
25900 PointsCash
261,100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
271,400 Points850 Dice
281,100 Points22 Pickaxes
291,000 PointsCash
301,800 Points1,300 Dice

How Long Is Discovery Derby in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to make more discoveries than other players during the Discovery Derby tournament in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from August 8 until August 9 to make it happen. This is only a one-day tournament, so you’ll need to be quick on your feet if you want to stay competitive.

How To Play & Win

All tournaments in Monopoly GO follow a similar structure; land on Railroad Space, partake in a mini-game, and earn points depending on the outcome. Since there are only two types of mini-games available here, knowing how many points you can get is important, and you’ll find their point values listed below:

  • Shut Down
    • Success – 2 Points
    • Shut Down – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

I would recommend pushing hard through this tournament for a few different reasons. Getting as many Pickaxes as possible for the ongoing Dino Treasures Dig Event is going to be the main reason, especially since there are a fair number of them available here. Secondly, players have likely burned through the majority of the dice they’ve earned during the City Racers Partner Event, so you should have an easy time getting a podium finish here.

Finally, I would suggest that you check out our free dice link page during the Discovery Derby tournament. The page is updated daily with new links to ensure that you’re never running out of dice at the most inconvenient of times.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.