All Discovery Derby Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Finding buried treasure is always exciting, and the Discovery Derby tournament in Monopoly GO is all about it, especially with all the rewards we can get. Here are all the Discover Derby rewards and milestones you can earn in Monopoly GO.
All Monopoly GO Discovery Derby Rewards, Listed
I did some digging to discover that we’ve got 30 tiers of rewards waiting for us in the Discovery Derby tournament. 4,225 dice, 5 sticker packs, and Pickaxes await us, so jump in and see what you can earn:
|Discovery Derby Level
|Discovery Derby Points
|Discovery Derby Reward
|1
|15 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|35 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|3
|60 Points
|Cash
|4
|100 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|150 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|6
|200 Points
|150 Dice
|7
|250 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|8
|300 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|9
|400 Points
|Cash
|10
|450 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|
|11
|450 Points
|325 Dice
|12
|400 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|300 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|14
|500 Points
|340 Dice
|15
|550 Points
|Cash
|16
|600 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|17
|500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|700 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|19
|800 Points
|525 Dice
|20
|1,000 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|
|21
|900 Points
|Cash
|22
|800 Points
|18 Pickaxes
|23
|1,150 Points
|725 Dice
|24
|1,000 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|25
|900 Points
|Cash
|26
|1,100 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|1,400 Points
|850 Dice
|28
|1,100 Points
|22 Pickaxes
|29
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|1,800 Points
|1,300 Dice
How Long Is Discovery Derby in Monopoly GO?
If you’re hoping to make more discoveries than other players during the Discovery Derby tournament in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from August 8 until August 9 to make it happen. This is only a one-day tournament, so you’ll need to be quick on your feet if you want to stay competitive.
How To Play & Win
All tournaments in Monopoly GO follow a similar structure; land on Railroad Space, partake in a mini-game, and earn points depending on the outcome. Since there are only two types of mini-games available here, knowing how many points you can get is important, and you’ll find their point values listed below:
- Shut Down
- Success – 2 Points
- Shut Down – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 4 Points
- Large – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
- Mega Heist – 12 Points
I would recommend pushing hard through this tournament for a few different reasons. Getting as many Pickaxes as possible for the ongoing Dino Treasures Dig Event is going to be the main reason, especially since there are a fair number of them available here. Secondly, players have likely burned through the majority of the dice they’ve earned during the City Racers Partner Event, so you should have an easy time getting a podium finish here.
Finally, I would suggest that you check out our free dice link page during the Discovery Derby tournament. The page is updated daily with new links to ensure that you’re never running out of dice at the most inconvenient of times.
Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.
Published: Aug 8, 2024 01:45 pm