After taking his sweet time, the King of the Monsters has finally arrived in Fortnite. Unfortunately, only one player per game can have the honor of controlling the iconic kaiju. So, if you want to have an advantage over the competition, here are all the Godzilla portal locations in Fortnite.

All Godzilla Portal Locations in Fortnite

While it initially seemed like the Godzilla portals popped up randomly, it appears that there’s a method to Epic Games’ madness. The rifts will show up after the second storm circle in a Battle Royale game, and according to FNAssist on X, there are seven spots it can spawn at. Here’s a list of all of them:

South of Pumped Power

South of Lost Lake

East of Nightshift Forest

North of Seaport City

South of Seaport City

East of Masked Meadows

North of Hopeful Heights

Unfortunately, as of writing, there’s no way to predict which of the locations the Godzilla portal will spawn at in any given Fortnite game. However, based on the reported locations, it’s a good idea to stay near the middle of the map, around Foxy Floodgate, as that POI makes it so players don’t have to cover a large distance once the rift shows up.

How To Use Godzilla Portals in Fortnite

For those who get a bead on the portal in a Battle Royale game, it’s important to get there quickly because the first person to go through will become Godzilla and be able to wreak havoc on the map. That’s where the real fun begins, as it’ll be up to the rest of the lobby to take out the King of the Monsters. The beast does have weak spots, so it’s important to make quick work of anyone going for those.

If Godzilla does fail in his mission to get a Victory Royale, the player who does the most damage to him gets a pretty sweet prize. They will receive the Godzilla Medallion, as well as the Burst Quad Launcher. It’ll set them up pretty nicely as they look to finish what the kaiju started.

And that’s all the Godzilla portal locations in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, here’s how to solve all of the riddles in the Nightshift Forest.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

