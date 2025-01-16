How To Become & Defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6

The King of the Monsters is coming to Fortnite, but he won’t just appear in the Item Shop. Godzilla will also make his way onto the Battle Royale Island, with one lucky player every game being able to control the monster. Here’s how to become and defeat Godzilla in Fortnite.

How To Become Godzilla in Fortnite

Find a portal ➡️ become Godzilla!



Titan Takedown arrives in Battle Royale tomorrow: https://t.co/cixfgohLit pic.twitter.com/LvDt3KUjmO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 16, 2025

Starting on January 17, 2025, the world’s most iconic kaiju takes over Fortnite Chapter 6, and if you want to get an advantage over your opponents, you’ll need to know how to find him. Well, in order to become Godzilla, you’re going to need a bit of luck. Once every game, a rift will spawn at a random point on the Battle Royale Island. All you have to do is locate it and be the first to jump in it.

If the stars align and you make it to the rift first, you will come out as Godzilla and be able to wreak havoc on the lobby. You will have three moves, which all do different things: the Roar locates nearby players, the Mighty Stomp Attack sends them flying, and the Heat Ray brings the boom by doing a lot of damage. As great as all that sounds, though, while you’re having fun, the lobby will unite to take you down.

How To Defeat Godzilla in Fortnite

If you’re one of the 99 players who didn’t make it to the rift in time to jump in, you’re in for the fight of your Fortnite life. Thankfully, the good people at Epic Games gave Godzilla weak spots to aim for. Hitting these enough will cause Godzilla’s Fragments to drop, and it’s a good idea to stop and grab them, as they provide 40 health and three dash charges. Being mobile will be very helpful when fighting Godzilla, and dashes are one of the best ways to move in the game.

Fortnite also unvaulted the Rail Gun for this event, and if you’re lucky enough to find one, it’s a good way to deal lots of damage in a short amount of time. Of course, higher-rarity weapons will also do the trick, so make sure to spend some time looting. And damage will be very important when fighting Godzilla because the player who does the most to the kaiju will be rewarded. They will receive the Godzilla Medallion, which has a dash ability, and the exotic Burst Quad Launcher.

It’s going to be a challenge, but all of those items are a great consultation prize for missing out on becoming Godzilla. Also, you’ll be able to add defeating the King of the Monsters to your resume, which is pretty sweet.

And that’s how to become and defeat Godzilla in Fortnite Chapter 6. If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, here’s how to solve all of the riddles in the Nightshift Forest.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

