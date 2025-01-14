How To Solve Riddles in the Nightshift Forest in Fortnite: All Answers, Listed

The latest set of Story Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 is no joke. They send you all over the map and even force you to answer a set of riddles. Here’s how to solve all three riddles in the Nightshift Forest in Fortnite, including a list of the answers.

All Riddles in the Nightshift Forest in Fortnite & Their Answers

After speaking to Kendo again, you get another set of challenges to complete. And once you get to the third stage, which asks you to collect the first meteor Splinter, your next stop is the Nightshift Forest. There are three dog statues spread across the POI, and each of them has a tricky riddle to ask you.

Once you locate your first statue, all you have to do is walk up and interact with it to begin the riddle portion of the quests. Here are all three of the riddles found in Nightshift Forest in Fortnite and the answers to them:

Riddle Answer I sing without voice, I glow without frame, To those who find me, the prize is the same Treasure Chest I soar through the skies graceful and light, yet I am gone with the ground in sight Glider I stay by your side, trusty and true, In chaos or calm, I’ll clean your view Pickaxe

While the riddles are a little tricky, once you have a second to think about them, they’re really not all that tough. Unfortunately, the riddles aren’t the only problems you’ll be facing in Nightshift Forest. There are other players who will be tackling the Story Quests at the same time as you, and they’re not looking for a study partner.

So, even if you’re on a roll with your challenges, it’s probably a good idea to hold off on landing in Nightshift Forest at the start of a game. The Fortnite riddles aren’t going anywhere, and it’s better to loot up in a nearby area than drop without a weapon and run the risk of someone taking you out while you’re looking up answers. Also consider grabbing a car, as the dog statues aren’t exactly next to one another.

And that’s how to solve riddles in the Nightshift Forest in Fortnite, including a list of all the answers. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to play Squid Game in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

