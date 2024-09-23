All Love Is Blind Season 7 Cast Confirmed

Netflix officially confirmed that Love Is Blind will be returning for Season 7 next month. The new season will take place in Washington, D.C.. Here’s the complete cast list for Love is Blind Season 7.

Recommended Videos

The Men of Love Is Blind Season 7

Bohdan

Via Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Tech Sales

Astrological Sign: Leo

First up in the Love Is Blind cast list is Bohdan. Bohdan is an Ukrainian immigrant and refugee, and his future partner must be willing to embrace his history and unique upbringing. He is currently living what he believes to be the American dream, and for that he is beyond grateful.

Bohdan is a veteran, having served in the Marine Corps, and is seeking someone who is open to new experiences. In his bio, he specifically refers to meeting someone with an expanded palate: “If you’re just eating chicken nuggets all day and not open to trying other foods, then I don’t want it.”

David

Via Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Project Manager

Astrological Sign: Taurus

David is also a veteran, having served as a Navy officer, and his ideal partner must respect that his mother is the number one woman in his life. In his bio, he states that “The key to my heart is a woman who can get my mother’s definite approval.”

David has had trouble dating for the past six years because of how much he moved for work. But now he has now hung up his sailor’s cap and is focused on being physically and emotionally available for love.

Garrett

Via Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Quantum Physicist

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Garrett is a real-life scientist who spends his weekends spearfishing. However, he hasn’t had much luck in dating, admitting that he doesn’t put much effort into meeting women.

Garrett hopes to change his luck entering the pods, as he now realizes that he really wants a serious, long-term relationship. He hopes that the Love Is Blind experiment will help him find an outdoorsy, confident, and down-to-earth woman.

Jason

Via Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Loan Officer

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Although Jason has built a successful business for himself, he is willing to put work aside for the right person. He also isn’t entirely sure he’s really been in love before, but he is still ready and willing to give the Love Is Blind experiment a try.

Jason is entering the pods in search of his “somewhat proper” and “definitely intellectual” soulmate. He is interested in starting a family with the right person, even though he admits to having struggles when it comes to effective communication. “My worst habit is being a terrible texter,” he says. “I’m not great at communicating when I’m busy.”

Leo

Via Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Art Dealer

Astrological Sign: Aries

Leo is looking for a break from his norm of bars, dating apps, and superficial dates and is looking to form a meaningful connection on Love Is Blind. He’s looking for someone who can vibe with his spiritual side as well as laugh at his goofy jokes.

When he’s not meditating or doing yoga, Leo runs his family’s art dealing business. He normally gravitates toward “girly girls,” but is still willing to give his all in the experiment, especially if it means finding the right person.

Nick D.

Via Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Nick is a former all-American college football player who has now built a successful real estate career. He is now investing in his own happiness and believes he is the “perfect version” of himself.

Nick believes that the next step in his journey is to find the ideal wife, and he is willing to take a chance in the Love Is Blind pods to do so. His vision of the perfect woman is someone who is already full of ambition and self-confidence: “I want someone who’s going to provide value to my life and I want to do the same for them.”

Nick P.

Via Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Nick is a proud dad, a hopeless romantic, and a big fan of a certain science-fiction franchise. “I’m a huge Star Wars guy,” he explains. “People hate, but it’s the best movie series ever.”

Aside from his affinity with The Force, any woman involved with Nick will also have to embrace his 9-year-old son, whom the real estate broker calls his “why.” He is entering the Love Is Blind pods seeking emotional fulfillment through a long-lasting relationship.

Perry

Via Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Realtor

Astrological Sign: Libra

Perry has had a difficult time finding the right person, navigating the dating scene in DC, and staying away from catfish. “I showed up to an online dating date, and she was a completely different person,” he recalls. “I’ve been dating for years, trying to find that special person.”

After six months of living the single life in the nation’s capital, Perry is now exploring other options, including participating in the Love Is Blind experiment. He also teased that his lifelong partner can look forward to a lifetime of breakfast treats. “I am great at baking bagels,” he says. “Sesame, everything, poppy seed—really whatever you want.”

Ramses

Via Netflix

Age: 35

Occupation: Program Associate at Justice Reform Nonprofit

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Ramses is looking for a woman who practices empathy, as he feels he hasn’t been fully understood in his previous relationships. He believes vulnerability is his superpower in relationships, and hopes to find someone in the pods who can reciprocate the same emotional depth.

Ramses was previously married, and four years after his divorce, he has healed and has gained a clear perspective of the kind of woman he wants in his life. He believes that being “seen and accepted” is the most important factor of a loving relationship.

Raymond

Via Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Consultant

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Ray describes himself as a “complex human being,” and, like many of the other men featured on Love Is Blind Season 7, has a military background. “As a military man, I can be shoved into a box, but actually what really helped me through that experience was being really big into musical theater in my childhood,” he says. “Stage presence translates to command presence, dance choreography translates to marching in step, and stage makeup into camouflage face paint.”

Ray is also very proud of his cultural background. “I love that I’m multiracial, so it’s kind of hard to put a tab on me,” he says. He is entering the Love Is Blind experiment looking for a lifelong partner who can appreciate all sides of his personality.

Related: Who Is Still Together From Love Is Blind Season 3? Answered

Stephen

Via Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Electrician

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Love Is Blind Season 7 introduces another military man in the form of Stephen, a former Marine who refuses to settle. This professional electrician has spent the past year learning how to be the best version of himself possible, and prides himself on understanding his worth.

Stephen describes himself as fun and outgoing, and is eager to find a long-lasting partnership in the pods. Although he has had difficulty making relationships last more than two years in the past, he is nevertheless looking to make an emotionally intelligent woman his wife. “My type is a woman who wants you but doesn’t need you,” he says.

Tamar

Via Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Video Editor and Animator

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Tamar has been single for the last five years and enters Love Is Blind in search of something very different. He took part in a similar experiment in his hometown of Baltimore but “didn’t match with anybody” and is now looking to try his luck in the pods.

Tamar is hoping to connect with an independent woman while avoiding the drama that came with his previous relationships. His ex had a habit of blowing things out of proportion, and Tamar had a very difficult time dealing with it all. “I like to be as drama-free in my life as possible,” he says.

Tim

Via Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Web Content Strategist

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Tim is entering the pods already knowing exactly what he’s looking for: a confident and graceful black woman who appreciates direct communication. He considers himself an old soul and had his eye set on marriage even at a young age.

Unfortunately, Tim’s pursuit of love hasn’t been so cut and dry. “My friends have always joked that my dating life has been like a reality show,” he says. Nevertheless, Tim remains undaunted, and refuses to rest until he has finally found his soulmate.

Tyler

Via Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Account Manager

Astrological Sign: Libra

Another former military man, Tyler hopes to gallop off into the sunset with someone who shares his love of horses. He is very open to the idea of entering the pods, explaining that “I’ve tried to find love every other way, and I’m excited about [the experiment] because it’s something different.”

Aside from horses, Tyler is in search of a self-possessed woman who can make him laugh. He is determined to find “the one” who he believes is a partner who can match his energy.

The Women of Love Is Blind Season 7

Alexandra

Via Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Producer

Astrological Sign: Leo

According to Alexandra, she has a “heart of gold” and “can get along with literally anyone.” Unfortunately, this hasn’t translated very well to her previous relationships, as her two longest ended quite dramatically.

Nevertheless, Alexandra still has not given up on love. She is entering the Love Is Blind pods in search of a “tall and fine” gentleman full of compassion and confidence.

Ally

Via Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Master Esthetician

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Ally is a proud part of an extremely diverse family, and is looking for a guy who is interested in cultural exploration. She also has a theory as to why she has yet to find Mr. Right: “I’ve yet to find ‘the one’ because I’ve settled for less than I know I deserve now,” she says.

In addition to hoping for a fellow Potterhead, Ally hopes to find an empathetic partner who has effective communication skills. She is entering the pods knowing fully what she wants and refuses to waste any more time with men who are unwilling to commit.

Related: Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven And Sabrina Still Together?

Ashley A.

Via Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Marketing Director

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Ashley enters the Love Is Blind pods hoping for a man who she can trust and wouldn’t mind joining her on an occasional run to HomeGoods. She has found honesty and communication to be lacking in previous relationships and is now looking for something a bit different.

Ashley is done with playing games and is looking for someone who shares her ride-or-die attitude. In her search for a faith-driven partner, she wants to feel comfortable enough to simply be herself. “The key to my heart is being able to be soft with a man who I can trust with my heart,” she says.

Ashley W.

Via Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Health and Wellness Educator

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Ashley is a middle school teacher who is searching for a partner willing to accept every part of herself. This includes both her feminine side and an inner tomboy. “I like to get down and dirty and play a lot of sports,” she says. “You might think I’m prissy, but I’m very adventurous.”

One of Ashley’s most recent adventures led to her going on a journey of self-acceptance and embracing her confidence. “It took me a long time to find my worth and be at peace with my alone time,” she says.

Brittany

Via Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Esthetician

Astrological Sign: Cancer

“I’ve had a crazy, crazy life,” Brittany says. This claim is backed by an adventurous personality which has led to her collecting garbage with her Baltimore-based beach clean-up organization and dating a rock star.

Brittany is drawn to guys who share her sense of adventure, and admits that she can be somewhat unpredictable. “My exes would describe me as a wild card because my interests change all the time,” she says. Brittany enters the pods in search of a real commitment with a future-oriented partner.

Dylan

Via Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Realtor and Artist

Astrological Sign: Aries

Dylan is a self-proclaimed weird person, who has learned to tap into her inner peace after years of dating chaos. “I have spent time with people I loved, then I forgot to love myself,” she explains.

Dylan enters the pods in search of a “motivated and goofy” guy who can teach her how to finally ride a bike. While she is a business-minded real estate agent, she still makes time to unwind and insists that everyone around her does the same. “I’m that crazy fun friend people bring around to have a good time and do something out of their element,” she says.

Hannah

Via Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Medical Device Sales

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

After three years of being single, Hannah is entering the Love Is Blind experiment, understanding that she has to do something different in order to get a different result. “I can’t find the love of my life from the comfort of my couch,” she says.

The self-proclaimed country girl also describes herself as “a very honest person” with very little filter which can come across as either a blessing or a curse. “It sometimes comes off as rude or heartless, but it’s just me looking out for others’ best interests,” she explains. “I really do have a kind heart.”

Jenny

Via Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Account Training Coordinator

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Jenny has had her fill of the D.C. dating scene, joking about what she plans to do if the Love Is Blind experiment doesn’t work. “This is my last and final shot. I’m going to have to move after this,” she says.

Despite her dating difficulties, Jenny maintains a bubbly sense of optimism as she searches for a partner capable of bringing the same energy to a relationship. “I’m taking time to find the love of my life,” she says. “I want it to last forever.”

Katie

Via Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Sports Marketing Manager

Astrological Sign: Taurus

Prior to stepping into the pods, Katie revealed a surprising truth about her dating life. “I’ve never had anybody choose me,” she says, also revealing that some men believe her to be “cold or emasculating,” because of her career in the world of sports.

According to Katie, this conception of her couldn’t be further from the truth. “I’m a big love bug,” she says, although she also confesses to having a history of chasing emotionally unavailable men.

Marissa

Via Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Lawyer

Astrological Sign: Aries

Marissa enters the Love Is Blind experiment optimistically, hoping to find her future husband. “We are still on our individual journeys, but hopefully he’s here,” she says.

Like many of the men entering the pods for the seventh season, Marissa has served in the military and also recently graduated from law school. She is looking to begin the next chapter of her life with an intelligent and empathetic partner who will be able to look past her habit of burping out loud.

Monica

Via Netflix

Age: 37

Occupation: Sales Executive

Astrological Sign: Gemini

Monica is entering the Love is Blind experiment not only to meet the man of her dreams but also to set an example for her four younger sisters, who see her as a role model. “They’re my best friends, and I’m just really proud to be leading our pack,” she says.

Although she comes across as an extrovert, Monica reveals that there is much more to her than meets the eye. “I have a big personality, and I tend to be the life of the party, but I’m also incredibly sensitive,” she says.

Morgan

Via Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales Team Lead

Astrological Sign: Aries

“I’m smarter than I look, and I’m also extremely kind, open, and honest,” former pageant queen Morgan says when describing herself. She is bored and exhausted with superficial dating, and enters the pods hoping for something much more substantial.

Morgan’s perfect partner is one who can match her emotional depth, and refuses to accept the bare minimum. “Men aren’t willing to do the emotional labor to appreciate what I have to bring to a relationship,” she says. “I won’t settle when my life is so fulfilling at this stage.”

Nina

Via Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Journalist

Astrological Sign: Libra

Nina is entering the Love Is Blind pods alongside her younger sister, which is a first for the dating experiment. She also expresses that any man interested in her has to get along with her friends and family. “If someone doesn’t fit in seamlessly with them, then it’s not going to work. That’s it,” she says.

Nina has been healing from ending a nine-year relationship for the past year, but she now feels that she is ready to move on with “someone who remembers the little things” and considers her feelings. “I’ve done a lot of work on myself and now I’m killing it in every aspect. I feel amazing,” she adds.

Tara

Via Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Senior Marketing Manager

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Tara is joining her sister Nina in the Love Is Blind pods, and describes herself as a social butterfly, open to all connections. This openness led to her going out with server who asked her out during a meal and almost moving to Germany for her ex.

One of Tara’s biggest issues in dating has to do with her style of communication. “I’m always open to conversation — no matter how hard,” Tara says. “But my worst habit is needing to have the last word.” She is entering the experiment looking to spice up what has been a “bland” dating life.

Taylor

Via Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Clean Energy Policy Consultant

Astrological Sign: Pisces

Taylor is entering the pods in hopes of finding a kind, curious, and emotionally intelligent partner who can give her the type of relationship her parents share. “They’ve been married for 35 years and showcased how to be great partners,” she says.

Taylor admits that she tends to go for tall, athletic men, but has come to realize that what’s inside a potential mate is much more important. “The key to my heart,” she confesses, “is loving me for my mind.”

Love Is Blind Season 7 premieres October 2nd, exclusively on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy