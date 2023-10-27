All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Villains, Ranked from Worst to Best

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 wouldn’t be as much fun without its villains. A few may be locked away after the earlier games, but there’s no shortage of bad guys. We’ve cast a critical eye over them all to rank Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 villains from worst to best.

How All of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Villains Measure Up

I’ve taken a whole host of factors into account when ranking Marvel Spider-Man 2’s villains. I’ve considered how interesting their boss fights were (if applicable), their general presence in the game, and other less tangible factors. At this point, it should go without saying that this article contains massive spoilers. Consider yourself warned.

You might notice that a few names are missing from this list. Tombstone is reformed (as is Prowler), and I hope very much that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 keeps it that way. In the comics, Marvel has a habit of temporarily redeeming villains and then hitting the reset button. The Wraith is also absent as she’s more of a Punisher-style vigilante. And Electro, Shocker, and Vulture? Well, if you don’t mind spoilers (and there are going to be some serious spoilers in this list anyway) I’ve got news for you.

As for the rest? Here’s how they stack up, from worst to best.

10. Scorpion

Mac Gargan a.k.a. Scorpion might have been Venom in the comics (or one of them) but his only role here is to die so that we know Kraven means business. Players don’t even get to fight him; he just stings Miles (through a silly piece of subterfuge) and then scoots.

9. Chameleon

Chameleon barely gets a look here, but I do appreciate that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sets him up as a future threat. Like Scorpion, we don’t get to fight him. It’s still great seeing him use some fancy tech, instead of just donning a rubber mask as some incarnations have.

8. Cletus Kasady

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s post-credit scenes are its most obvious sequel hook, but there’s still room for a few other ‘new’ villains to crop up. Like Chameleon, Cletus Kassidy is a ‘to be continued…’ villain. It’s a little disappointing not to see him go full-on Carnage, but introducing him as a ‘prophetic’ cult leader, rather than a regular serial killer, is a cool touch.

7. Sandman

Sandman’s boss fight isn’t particularly challenging, nor is it meant to be. It is, however, a spectacular introduction to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and I appreciate that the game doesn’t just finish with him there. His crystal-collection activities give the character some welcome depth, and collecting his memories helps those tasks feel like something other than busywork.

6. Mysterio

Mysterio is a great villain in any medium. He manages to be both ridiculous and menacing and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 absolutely nails that. His illusion-based boss battle, filled with more monologuing than you can shake a fish-bowl at, is an absolute delight.

5. Lizard

The new, improved Lizard is a fantastic redesign, more menacing than his ‘regular’ upright crocodile-style appearance. This boss battle is a blast not just because you’re basically punching a dinosaur, but because we get to see the Venom symbiote exert its influence.

4. Scream

Mechanically, Scream’s boss battle is fun but what really makes this symbiote-infected Mary Jane such a blast is the verbal barbs she dishes out during the fight. Every comment about the nature of her and Peter’s relationship is such a burn, each with an undeniable grain of truth to it. There’s no way that Pete and Mary Jane’s relationship will be the same again. Though we’ll have to wait till Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 to see whether the revelations Scream spits have been buried or taken to heart.

3. Mr Negative

Mr Negative’s boss battle features more illusory/mindscape shenanigans, which is always fun. What’s so excellent about Martin Li aka Mr Negative is that he gets a shot at redemption — and takes it. As Pete and Miles note in the game, actually turning a former enemy into a sort of ally is one hell of a win.

2. Kraven the Hunter

Like Mysterio, the original Kraven the Hunter is a bit hammy, so Insomniac had its work cut out making him a genuine menace. Yes, he kills Scorpion and he’s downright terrifying, to the point where you wonder why he needs minions at all. And his motivation for hunting New York’s villains, messed up as it is, gives him a great ending.

1. Venom

Venom had to be at the top of the list, because he’s Venom, right? Sort of. Yes, he’s a great character and, with Harry at the wheel there’s a real note of tragedy there. But what really elevates him is his incredibly messed-up masterplan: to symbiotize the world.

In the comics, Marvel reserved this kind of nightmare for their King in Black storyline. Venom couldn’t readily create spawn in the comics, but he goes all out here, turning half the city in a heartbeat. If he ever gets a spin-off game, that skill could come in handy.

Those are all the villains in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, ranked. And if you’re wondering whether the game has a New Game mode, here’s your answer.