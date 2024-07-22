The Mazo Talismans will give Soh and the villagers some huge benefits in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Here are all the Mazo Talismans in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

How To Get All Mazo Talismans in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

There are 72 Talismans available in Kunitsu-Gami, and you can equip up to five of them at once. Many are obtained by completing special objectives or meeting certain conditions when clearing a stage.

Mazo Talismans can be equipped as soon as you get them or inside a tent in a base. Some of them even unlock special interactions between Soh and the villagers or add some extra difficulty to the fights, so equip them wisely.

Talisman Effect How To Get Synergy Allows unselected Tsuba Guards on the Tsuba rope to also recover spiritual power. Defeat Yatukahagi in the Yamasuso Lodging Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less. Crow-Billed Tengu Increases the shooting rate of Soh’s bow. Defeat Bupposo on Muenzuka Burial Grounds in 2:00 minutes or less. Leaping Fish Slightly increases Soh’s maximum health. Purge all the defilement in Myoko Pass. Climbing Koi Moderately increases Soh’s maximum health. Purge all the defilement in Muenzuka Burial Grounds’ first zone. Rising Dragon Greatly increases Soh’s maximum health. Complete Nakumasa Wind Caves without letting any lantern be extinguished. Ramosa Recovers Soh’s health by absorbing a portion of damage inflicted to the Seethe via Oka and Shinden Dance Attacks. Purge all the defilement in Kiritake Village’s second zone. Deva Slightly increases Soh’s attack power. Purge all the defilement in Okumiyama Passage’s first zone. Bodhisattva Moderately increases Soh’s attack power. Purge all the defilement in Kiritake Village’s first zone. Nyorai Greatly increases Soh’s attack power. Purge all the defilement in Yamasuso Lodging’s second zone. Straw Post Makes Soh’s counterattack skill easier to perform. Defeat a Shokera in Muenzuka Burial Grounds with a Counterattack. Clairvoyance Makes Soh’s Perfect Guard skill easier to perform. Purge all the defilement in Adashino Village’s second zone. Cursed Hound Shortens the time needed to perform a charged attack. Complete all repairs on Narusawa Wind Caves. Diviner’s Gourd Improves Soh’s automatic healing. Defeat Gakinyudo in Myoko Pass Ominous Presence in 1:00 or less. Mokugyo Daruma Increases the recovery speed of the Guard Gauge. Defeat Kamaitachi in Kakeashi Grove Ominous Presence in 1:30 or less. Guardian Reduces the amount depleted from the Guard Gauge when attacked. Defeat Tsurube-Otoshi in Enri Village Ominous Presence in 1:30 minutes or less. Rabbit’s Cup Slightly increases the recovery speed of spiritual power in Tsuba Guards. Complete Great Cherry Tree of Nakamura without using any Tsuba Guard attacks. Skanda’s Agility Slightly increases Soh’s movement speed. Defeat 15 Hiragurai before they reach the boat in Korai Valley. Sacred Tamagushi Increases Soh’s attack power in proportion to the number of crystals in possession. Purge all the defilement in Yuminari Lake Kai Oni Slightly reduces the damage Soh receives from Seethe attacks. Purge all the defilement in Yuan Cavern’s first zone. Saki Oni Moderately reduces the damage Soh receives from Seethe attacks. Complete all repairs on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara. Tsurigane Oni Greatly reduces the damage Soh receives from Seethe attacks. Purge all the defilement in Yamasuso Lodging’s first zone. Grief and Pleasure Increases Soh’s attack power, but reduces the villagers’ attack power. Purge all the defilement in Korai Valley. Vindictive Survivor If there are no purified villagers, Soh’s attack power is greatly increased and damage taken in greatly decreased. Defeat Notsugo in Renge Marge Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less. Laughing Baboon If there are no purified villagers, Soh is more likely to be targeted by the Seethe. Purge all the defilement in Renge Marsh’s second zone. Cursed Mudra Increases Soh’s attack power when their health is half or less. Purge all the defilement in Renge Marsh’s first zone. Decoy Budha Makes Soh impervious to the first enemy attack each night. Remove the obstruction east of Moegi Ridge’s first zone. Soultaker Greatly increases the damage of Soh’s first attack each night. Complete a repair on Enri Village. Mighty Catfish Soh cannot be knocked down, but damage taken will be greatly increased. Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine. Divine Favor Greatly reduces the damage Soh receives from Toxic Pools. Complete all repairs in Moegi Ridge. Inro Case Recovers a small amount of the Tsuba Guard’s spiritual power when using a Punishing Strike. Complete all repairs on Kiritake Village. Cliff Maiden Recovers a small amount of Soh’s health when they defeat an enemy. Does not apply to attacks done via Tsuba Guard: Kijin’s Specter or contraptions. Defeat Cursed Soh on New Game+. ??? TBA TBA ??? TBA TBA ??? TBA TBA Foot of the Gods Slightly increases the speed of carving the Spirit Path. Complete all repairs in Kakeashi Grove. Pickpocket Increases the range that crystals are gathered in. Purge all the defilement in Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara’s first zone. Exorcism Reduces the time it takes to purge defilement. Complete Yuminari Lake without letting any boats sink. Floating Lantern Slightly increases the field of light around Soh. Complete Yuan Cavern with all lanterns lit. Hunter Wild animals are less likely to notice Soh. Complete Kakeashi Grove without using any rations. Demon Chime Alerts you when Soh is near defilement. Complete all repairs in Yuan Cavern. Fortune Bell Alerts you when Soh is near a hidden item. Complete all repairs on Renge Marsh. Kokeshi Doll Increases the amount of health Yoshiro recovers when purging the defilement from Torii Gates. Complete all repairs on Yuminari Lake. Esteemed Craftsman Reduces the time it takes for the carpenter to complete repairs. Purge all the defilement in Adashino Village’s first zone. Demon Squadron Reduces the time it takes villagers to clear obstacles or repair bridges. Defeat the Mukadejoro in Yuan Cavern Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less. Gratuity Slightly decreases the number of crystals needed to carve the Spirit Path. Finish the game. Porter Begin a stage with two additional rations. Complete all repairs on Adashino Village. ??? TBA TBA Plum Blossoms Begin a stage with 50 additional crystals. Complete Moegi Ridge without using any rations. Cherry Blossoms Begin a stage with 100 additional crystals. Complete all repairs on Korai Valley. Terrapin Decreases the number of crystals needed to change roles by 10. Complete all repairs in Okumiyama Passage. Orochi Decreases the number of crystals needed to change roles by 15. Complete all repairs in Muenzuka Burial Ground. Nekomata Decreases the number of crystals needed to change roles by 20. Complete Great Shrine Passage and assign every role to a villager at least once. Happiness and Anger Increases the villagers’ attack power, but decreases Soh’s attack power. Purge all the defilement in Enri Village. Crescendo Increases the villagers’ attack power during an Attack Order Defeat Batsu on Moegi Ridge’s Ominous Presence in 1:00 minutes or less. Harmony Decreases damage to the villagers during a Defense Order. Defeat Raikobo on Kiritake Village Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less Demon Seat Slightly increases the villagers’ maximum health. Purge all the defilement in Kakeashi Grove’s second zone. Metamorphosis Moderately increases the villagers’ maximum health. Purge all the defilement in Kamukura Shrine. Anguished Survivor Greatly increases the villagers’ maximum health Purge all the defilement in Narusawa Wind Caves’ second zone. Morning Reflection Recovers a small amount of health to all villagers every morning. Complete Kamukura Shrine while spending 3200 or less crystals. ??? TBA TBA ??? TBA TBA ??? TBA TBA Voyager Greatly decreases the damage villagers receive from Toxic Pools. Complete Renge Marsh without Soh taking damage from toxic pools. Cursed Nails Soh’s health will not recover and will be depleted in one hit. Open a locked pick on Yamasuso Lodging. Pinned Insect Yoshiro will be defeated in one hit. Complete all repairs on Great Shrine Passage. Faultless When Soh uses a Chozusha Basin, Yoshiro will also become invincible. Use a Thief to dig a black treasure in Renge Marsh. Double-Sided Effigy Greatly increase Yoshiro’s health, but greatly decreases Soh’s health. Greatly increases Yoshiro’s health, but greatly decreases Soh’s health. Abstention Stops Soh’s health from recovering automatically. Complete all repairs on Yamasuso Lodging. Reverance Allows villagers to greet Soh. Defeat 50 Seethe with Soh at Myoko Pass. Winter Ground Cherry Makes the Defilement Core easier to control when purging Torii Gates Complete Enri Village while spending 1900 or less Crystals. Badger Drum Gives Dance Attacks a shocking flair. Complete a repair in Yuan Cavern. Spinning Top Slightly increases Yoshiro’s maximum health. Complete all repairs on Myoko Gate.

We are currently unsure how to obtain some of the listed Mazo Talismans in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, as no regular objective, treasure or repair is offering them as a reward. Some may be available at a later point as DLC, or might be tied to multiple New Game+ runs (aside from the first one), but none are particularly clear on how to get them. Your Soh will probably be at its strongest by then, so finding some weirder combinations will be a good way to pass some time.

