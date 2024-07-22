Screenshot by the Escapist
All Mazo Talismans in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Generational power.
Patrick Souza
Published: Jul 22, 2024

The Mazo Talismans will give Soh and the villagers some huge benefits in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Here are all the Mazo Talismans in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

How To Get All Mazo Talismans in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

There are 72 Talismans available in Kunitsu-Gami, and you can equip up to five of them at once. Many are obtained by completing special objectives or meeting certain conditions when clearing a stage.

Image of a Mazo Talisman puzzle in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which features a small shrine house with a geometric pattern within
Screenshot by the Escapist

Mazo Talismans can be equipped as soon as you get them or inside a tent in a base. Some of them even unlock special interactions between Soh and the villagers or add some extra difficulty to the fights, so equip them wisely.

TalismanEffectHow To Get
SynergyAllows unselected Tsuba Guards on the Tsuba rope to also recover spiritual power.Defeat Yatukahagi in the Yamasuso Lodging Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less.
Crow-Billed TenguIncreases the shooting rate of Soh’s bow.Defeat Bupposo on Muenzuka Burial Grounds in 2:00 minutes or less.
Leaping FishSlightly increases Soh’s maximum health.Purge all the defilement in Myoko Pass.
Climbing KoiModerately increases Soh’s maximum health.Purge all the defilement in Muenzuka Burial Grounds’ first zone.
Rising DragonGreatly increases Soh’s maximum health.Complete Nakumasa Wind Caves without letting any lantern be extinguished.
RamosaRecovers Soh’s health by absorbing a portion of damage inflicted to the Seethe via Oka and Shinden Dance Attacks.Purge all the defilement in Kiritake Village’s second zone.
DevaSlightly increases Soh’s attack power.Purge all the defilement in Okumiyama Passage’s first zone.
BodhisattvaModerately increases Soh’s attack power.Purge all the defilement in Kiritake Village’s first zone.
NyoraiGreatly increases Soh’s attack power.Purge all the defilement in Yamasuso Lodging’s second zone.
Straw PostMakes Soh’s counterattack skill easier to perform.Defeat a Shokera in Muenzuka Burial Grounds with a Counterattack.
ClairvoyanceMakes Soh’s Perfect Guard skill easier to perform.Purge all the defilement in Adashino Village’s second zone.
Cursed HoundShortens the time needed to perform a charged attack.Complete all repairs on Narusawa Wind Caves.
Diviner’s GourdImproves Soh’s automatic healing.Defeat Gakinyudo in Myoko Pass Ominous Presence in 1:00 or less.
Mokugyo DarumaIncreases the recovery speed of the Guard Gauge.Defeat Kamaitachi in Kakeashi Grove Ominous Presence in 1:30 or less.
GuardianReduces the amount depleted from the Guard Gauge when attacked.Defeat Tsurube-Otoshi in Enri Village Ominous Presence in 1:30 minutes or less.
Rabbit’s CupSlightly increases the recovery speed of spiritual power in Tsuba Guards.Complete Great Cherry Tree of Nakamura without using any Tsuba Guard attacks.
Skanda’s AgilitySlightly increases Soh’s movement speed.Defeat 15 Hiragurai before they reach the boat in Korai Valley.
Sacred TamagushiIncreases Soh’s attack power in proportion to the number of crystals in possession.Purge all the defilement in Yuminari Lake
Kai OniSlightly reduces the damage Soh receives from Seethe attacks.Purge all the defilement in Yuan Cavern’s first zone.
Saki OniModerately reduces the damage Soh receives from Seethe attacks.Complete all repairs on Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
Tsurigane OniGreatly reduces the damage Soh receives from Seethe attacks.Purge all the defilement in Yamasuso Lodging’s first zone.
Grief and PleasureIncreases Soh’s attack power, but reduces the villagers’ attack power.Purge all the defilement in Korai Valley.
Vindictive SurvivorIf there are no purified villagers, Soh’s attack power is greatly increased and damage taken in greatly decreased.Defeat Notsugo in Renge Marge Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less.
Laughing BaboonIf there are no purified villagers, Soh is more likely to be targeted by the Seethe.Purge all the defilement in Renge Marsh’s second zone.
Cursed MudraIncreases Soh’s attack power when their health is half or less.Purge all the defilement in Renge Marsh’s first zone.
Decoy BudhaMakes Soh impervious to the first enemy attack each night.Remove the obstruction east of Moegi Ridge’s first zone.
SoultakerGreatly increases the damage of Soh’s first attack each night.Complete a repair on Enri Village.
Mighty CatfishSoh cannot be knocked down, but damage taken will be greatly increased.Complete a repair on Kamukura Shrine.
Divine FavorGreatly reduces the damage Soh receives from Toxic Pools.Complete all repairs in Moegi Ridge.
Inro CaseRecovers a small amount of the Tsuba Guard’s spiritual power when using a Punishing Strike.Complete all repairs on Kiritake Village.
Cliff MaidenRecovers a small amount of Soh’s health when they defeat an enemy. Does not apply to attacks done via Tsuba Guard: Kijin’s Specter or contraptions.Defeat Cursed Soh on New Game+.
???TBATBA
???TBATBA
???TBATBA
Foot of the GodsSlightly increases the speed of carving the Spirit Path.Complete all repairs in Kakeashi Grove.
PickpocketIncreases the range that crystals are gathered in.Purge all the defilement in Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara’s first zone.
ExorcismReduces the time it takes to purge defilement.Complete Yuminari Lake without letting any boats sink.
Floating LanternSlightly increases the field of light around Soh.Complete Yuan Cavern with all lanterns lit.
HunterWild animals are less likely to notice Soh.Complete Kakeashi Grove without using any rations.
Demon ChimeAlerts you when Soh is near defilement.Complete all repairs in Yuan Cavern.
Fortune BellAlerts you when Soh is near a hidden item.Complete all repairs on Renge Marsh.
Kokeshi DollIncreases the amount of health Yoshiro recovers when purging the defilement from Torii Gates.Complete all repairs on Yuminari Lake.
Esteemed CraftsmanReduces the time it takes for the carpenter to complete repairs.Purge all the defilement in Adashino Village’s first zone.
Demon SquadronReduces the time it takes villagers to clear obstacles or repair bridges.Defeat the Mukadejoro in Yuan Cavern Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less.
GratuitySlightly decreases the number of crystals needed to carve the Spirit Path.Finish the game.
PorterBegin a stage with two additional rations.Complete all repairs on Adashino Village.
???TBATBA
Plum BlossomsBegin a stage with 50 additional crystals.Complete Moegi Ridge without using any rations.
Cherry BlossomsBegin a stage with 100 additional crystals.Complete all repairs on Korai Valley.
TerrapinDecreases the number of crystals needed to change roles by 10.Complete all repairs in Okumiyama Passage.
OrochiDecreases the number of crystals needed to change roles by 15.Complete all repairs in Muenzuka Burial Ground.
NekomataDecreases the number of crystals needed to change roles by 20.Complete Great Shrine Passage and assign every role to a villager at least once.
Happiness and AngerIncreases the villagers’ attack power, but decreases Soh’s attack power.Purge all the defilement in Enri Village.
CrescendoIncreases the villagers’ attack power during an Attack OrderDefeat Batsu on Moegi Ridge’s Ominous Presence in 1:00 minutes or less.
HarmonyDecreases damage to the villagers during a Defense Order.Defeat Raikobo on Kiritake Village Ominous Presence in 3:00 minutes or less
Demon SeatSlightly increases the villagers’ maximum health.Purge all the defilement in Kakeashi Grove’s second zone.
MetamorphosisModerately increases the villagers’ maximum health.Purge all the defilement in Kamukura Shrine.
Anguished SurvivorGreatly increases the villagers’ maximum healthPurge all the defilement in Narusawa Wind Caves’ second zone.
Morning ReflectionRecovers a small amount of health to all villagers every morning.Complete Kamukura Shrine while spending 3200 or less crystals.
???TBATBA
???TBATBA
???TBATBA
VoyagerGreatly decreases the damage villagers receive from Toxic Pools.Complete Renge Marsh without Soh taking damage from toxic pools.
Cursed NailsSoh’s health will not recover and will be depleted in one hit.Open a locked pick on Yamasuso Lodging.
Pinned InsectYoshiro will be defeated in one hit.Complete all repairs on Great Shrine Passage.
FaultlessWhen Soh uses a Chozusha Basin, Yoshiro will also become invincible.Use a Thief to dig a black treasure in Renge Marsh.
Double-Sided EffigyGreatly increase Yoshiro’s health, but greatly decreases Soh’s health.Greatly increases Yoshiro’s health, but greatly decreases Soh’s health.
AbstentionStops Soh’s health from recovering automatically.Complete all repairs on Yamasuso Lodging.
ReveranceAllows villagers to greet Soh.Defeat 50 Seethe with Soh at Myoko Pass.
Winter Ground CherryMakes the Defilement Core easier to control when purging Torii GatesComplete Enri Village while spending 1900 or less Crystals.
Badger DrumGives Dance Attacks a shocking flair.Complete a repair in Yuan Cavern.
Spinning TopSlightly increases Yoshiro’s maximum health.Complete all repairs on Myoko Gate.

We are currently unsure how to obtain some of the listed Mazo Talismans in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, as no regular objective, treasure or repair is offering them as a reward. Some may be available at a later point as DLC, or might be tied to multiple New Game+ runs (aside from the first one), but none are particularly clear on how to get them. Your Soh will probably be at its strongest by then, so finding some weirder combinations will be a good way to pass some time.

