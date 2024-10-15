All Metaphor ReFantazio Debate Answers & Locations

Raising your Royal Virtues is a huge part of progressing efficiently in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and what better way to do that than by engaging in a debate? Here’s a full breakdown of all correct debate answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio and the debate podium locations.

All Debate Answers in Metaphor ReFantazio

Engaging in a debate in Metaphor: ReFantazio can raise your Eloquence and Imagination, which is crucial to advancing some of your Follower bonds. While you will get a bit of experience for these categories even if you answer the debate questions wrongly, getting them right will give you a lot more progress.

Here are all the correct debate answers for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Date Speaker Location Answer 7/7 Lina Martira: Stairstone Market “What are your policies?” 7/9 Roger Martira: Stairstone Market “Taxes benefit us all.” 7/16 Loveless Martira: Stairstone Market “Alcohol won’t bring equality.” 7/23 Jin Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar “We should help anyone.” 7/24 Glodell Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar “You only parrot Louis!” 7/26 Rudolf Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar “The tribes must stand together.” 7/27 Milo Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar “Beauty is deeper than our skin.” 9/13 Julian Altabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge “The present-day matters too.”

If you’re able to win every debate, you’ll also be rewarded with the Debate Me! trophy/achievement. In addition to that, doing well in a debate may also grant you more reeves, as people will be more inclined to donate money to support your cause.

This isn’t really a crucial part of the gameplay experience, but it is something you should consider doing in your spare time to raise your Royal Virtues.

