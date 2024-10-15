All Metaphor ReFantazio Debate Answers & Locations

Raising your Royal Virtues is a huge part of progressing efficiently in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and what better way to do that than by engaging in a debate? Here’s a full breakdown of all correct debate answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio and the debate podium locations.
All Debate Answers in Metaphor ReFantazio
Engaging in a debate in Metaphor: ReFantazio can raise your Eloquence and Imagination, which is crucial to advancing some of your Follower bonds. While you will get a bit of experience for these categories even if you answer the debate questions wrongly, getting them right will give you a lot more progress.
Here are all the correct debate answers for Metaphor: ReFantazio.
|Date
|Speaker
|Location
|Answer
|7/7
|Lina
|Martira: Stairstone Market
|“What are your policies?”
|7/9
|Roger
|Martira: Stairstone Market
|“Taxes benefit us all.”
|7/16
|Loveless
|Martira: Stairstone Market
|“Alcohol won’t bring equality.”
|7/23
|Jin
|Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar
|“We should help anyone.”
|7/24
|Glodell
|Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar
|“You only parrot Louis!”
|7/26
|Rudolf
|Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar
|“The tribes must stand together.”
|7/27
|Milo
|Port Brilehaven: Merchant’s Bazaar
|“Beauty is deeper than our skin.”
|9/13
|Julian
|Altabury Heights: Blue Sky Bridge
|“The present-day matters too.”
If you’re able to win every debate, you’ll also be rewarded with the Debate Me! trophy/achievement. In addition to that, doing well in a debate may also grant you more reeves, as people will be more inclined to donate money to support your cause.
This isn’t really a crucial part of the gameplay experience, but it is something you should consider doing in your spare time to raise your Royal Virtues.
And those are all of the correct debate answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
