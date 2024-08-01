All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Version

Achievements are one of Honkai: Star Rail‘s best side activities, and tons of these were added with the 2.4 update. Here’s a full list of them and what you must do to get them in the latest patch for the turn-based game.

There are 37 new achievements introduced in the 2.4 version of Star Rail, and many of them will be obtained naturally as you progress through the update’s new content. However, a huge part of them is only obtained by going slightly out of your way. We also have the usual mutually exclusive achievements, so some of them are unobtainable once you get their counterpart.

The Rail Unto the Stars

All of the main story achievements are found here. Following the previous patch’s setting, there are now certain achievements related to how you deal with specific situations, so don’t worry if you notice you’re missing one or two of those at the end.

Achievement Name Description A Crossing of Blades and Hearts When Two Blades Meet… (Witness the battle for supremacy between Yanqing and Yunli) Gift of Gab At its core, diplomacy is the clash of words and wit… (Convince the IPC Specialist using your own speechcraft) PowerSuasion In diplomacy, you occasionally need to play hardball… (Use physical means to “persuade” the IPC Specialist) A Closing on Open Casket An open cargo is not so different from an open casket… (Defeat Howling Casket, the IPC’s “dangerous cargo”) An Autumnal Shine of Blade Accept the masters’ gifts and eager expectations (Begin learning the art of Xianzhou swordplay in March 7th’s POV) Shackles Shattered And now, the most dangerous prisoner has broken free (Complete the visitation of Hoolay from in Jiaoqiu’s POV) Time to Hunt The game between the hunter and the hunted is yet to come (The generals… are ready to march forth)

Eager for Battle

Battle-related achievements will go here, usually regarding the new characters and enemies introduced in the patch. If you don’t own the character, borrowing them from your friends will also unlock those.

Achievement Name Description Swordseeker Win 1 battle(s) against the Lordly Trashcan with a team that has Yunli Up the Heat, Out the Chill Trigger Tingyun’s Basic ATK and Jiaoqiu’s Basic ATK voice lines at regular speed (×1) in the same battle No Words for the Moon Before the Moon Rage countdown ends, all enemies on the field have their Moon Rage dispelled Ain’t Nothing to Fear In a single battle, dispel all the “Terror Grip” states inflicted by Howling Casket on your team’s characters Frankenstein’s Dog Howling Casket knocks down an allied character that is afflicted with Terrified Trivia Night Use March 7th (The Hunt)’s Skill, “Master, It’s Tea Time!”, on 3 different characters This Is the Real Deal! In a single battle, trigger mung bean soda to appear when March 7th (The Hunt) uses her Skill, “Master, It’s Tea Time!” Misandao In a single battle, have Yunli trigger “Intuit: Cull” for 5 time(s)

Moment of Joy

Unusual interactions or oddly specific jokes will all go here, giving you some free Stellar Jades for the most out-of-context activities imaginable.

Achievement Name Description The Door Is Tougher Get your head caught in the gate of The Shackling Prison

The Memories We Share

The general category for overworld exploration and regular interactions. Most of your achievements will go here, usually relating to completing quests and objectives not tied to the main story.

Achievement Name Description Sword in Stone, Soul in Sky Complete Companion Mission “Swords to Plowshares” Blade Speaks in Seasons In “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” master any Swordplay that ranks above “Innate Artistry” Flux of Iron Impales Peak of Heaven In “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” achieve “Bladecore Genesis” for Swordart Ascension. Occam’s Sheathed Razor In “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” collect all possible story endings Overpowered Yet Overcautious In “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” train 3 of March 7th’s stats above 4 Beyond the Plateau In “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” increase training stats to 5 in a single round Saga of Primaveral Tourism In “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” schedule only Excursions and no Sword Training in Swordplay Sessions All Sword and No Play Makes March a Dull Girl In “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” train until March 7th’s Mood becomes 10 Galactic Doppelbatter Confront the “Shapeless” Doot-Doot disguised as you and prove that you are the real Trailblazer Inter-Knot Commission Help Shiratori navigate through the dark container to find the correct path Xianzhou Tour Guide Meet the Pepeshi and Intellitron tourist at the Xianzhou Luofu Of Five People, Three are Escapees Find the fugitives hiding in The Shackling Prison and witness the Jailer’s judgment Terrific Mara-Struck and Where to Find Them Find the long-lost A Study into the Mara-Struck document and find out why it went missing Shadow Guard’s Creed When first looking down at The Shackling Prison from the upper level, choose to gaze into the abyss Shadow Guard’s Creed Rogue When first looking down at The Shackling Prison from the upper level, choose to temporarily retreat Prison Visitation Activate the cycrane and visit 3 prison cell(s) on the upper level as a guest False Memories Investigate the special stone door and reminisce on the “Of five people, three must pay a price…” scene A Steal of a Deal Complete a transaction with any member of the Arma Correctional Group in The Shackling Prison This Cube, Our Lives Complete all “Hexanexus: Remake” puzzles in The Shackling Prison

Fathom the Unfathomable

Milestones and other achievements related to systems and similar unlockables are all placed here, so it’ll usually be just a matter of time to get those if you’ve been doing everything the game throws at you.

Achievement Name Description Avian Vision Use the cycrane to open the hidden underground passage Hidden Corner Use the cycrane to enter the hidden chamber

The next Honkai: Star Rail patches will feature even more of these weird achievements just like 2.4 did, so get ready to explore through all the new maps to get resources for new characters such as Yunli, as they’ll need lots of these.

