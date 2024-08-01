Image via Hoyoverse
All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Version

Swords and more swords
Achievements are one of Honkai: Star Rail‘s best side activities, and tons of these were added with the 2.4 update. Here’s a full list of them and what you must do to get them in the latest patch for the turn-based game.

Table of contents

All Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.4 Update

There are 37 new achievements introduced in the 2.4 version of Star Rail, and many of them will be obtained naturally as you progress through the update’s new content. However, a huge part of them is only obtained by going slightly out of your way. We also have the usual mutually exclusive achievements, so some of them are unobtainable once you get their counterpart.

The Rail Unto the Stars

All of the main story achievements are found here. Following the previous patch’s setting, there are now certain achievements related to how you deal with specific situations, so don’t worry if you notice you’re missing one or two of those at the end.

Achievement NameDescription
A Crossing of Blades and HeartsWhen Two Blades Meet… (Witness the battle for supremacy between Yanqing and Yunli)
Gift of GabAt its core, diplomacy is the clash of words and wit… (Convince the IPC Specialist using your own speechcraft)
PowerSuasionIn diplomacy, you occasionally need to play hardball… (Use physical means to “persuade” the IPC Specialist)
A Closing on Open CasketAn open cargo is not so different from an open casket… (Defeat Howling Casket, the IPC’s “dangerous cargo”)
An Autumnal Shine of BladeAccept the masters’ gifts and eager expectations (Begin learning the art of Xianzhou swordplay in March 7th’s POV)
Shackles ShatteredAnd now, the most dangerous prisoner has broken free (Complete the visitation of Hoolay from in Jiaoqiu’s POV)
Time to HuntThe game between the hunter and the hunted is yet to come (The generals… are ready to march forth)

Eager for Battle

Battle-related achievements will go here, usually regarding the new characters and enemies introduced in the patch. If you don’t own the character, borrowing them from your friends will also unlock those.

Achievement NameDescription
SwordseekerWin 1 battle(s) against the Lordly Trashcan with a team that has Yunli
Up the Heat, Out the ChillTrigger Tingyun’s Basic ATK and Jiaoqiu’s Basic ATK voice lines at regular speed (×1) in the same battle
No Words for the MoonBefore the Moon Rage countdown ends, all enemies on the field have their Moon Rage dispelled
Ain’t Nothing to FearIn a single battle, dispel all the “Terror Grip” states inflicted by Howling Casket on your team’s characters
Frankenstein’s DogHowling Casket knocks down an allied character that is afflicted with Terrified
Trivia NightUse March 7th (The Hunt)’s Skill, “Master, It’s Tea Time!”, on 3 different characters
This Is the Real Deal!In a single battle, trigger mung bean soda to appear when March 7th (The Hunt) uses her Skill, “Master, It’s Tea Time!”
MisandaoIn a single battle, have Yunli trigger “Intuit: Cull” for 5 time(s)

Moment of Joy

Unusual interactions or oddly specific jokes will all go here, giving you some free Stellar Jades for the most out-of-context activities imaginable.

Achievement NameDescription
The Door Is TougherGet your head caught in the gate of The Shackling Prison

The Memories We Share

The general category for overworld exploration and regular interactions. Most of your achievements will go here, usually relating to completing quests and objectives not tied to the main story.

Achievement NameDescription
Sword in Stone, Soul in SkyComplete Companion Mission “Swords to Plowshares”
Blade Speaks in SeasonsIn “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” master any Swordplay that ranks above “Innate Artistry”
Flux of Iron Impales Peak of HeavenIn “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” achieve “Bladecore Genesis” for Swordart Ascension.
Occam’s Sheathed RazorIn “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” collect all possible story endings
Overpowered Yet OvercautiousIn “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” train 3 of March 7th’s stats above 4
Beyond the PlateauIn “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” increase training stats to 5 in a single round
Saga of Primaveral TourismIn “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” schedule only Excursions and no Sword Training in Swordplay Sessions
All Sword and No Play Makes March a Dull GirlIn “Saga of Primaveral Blade,” train until March 7th’s Mood becomes 10
Galactic DoppelbatterConfront the “Shapeless” Doot-Doot disguised as you and prove that you are the real Trailblazer
Inter-Knot CommissionHelp Shiratori navigate through the dark container to find the correct path
Xianzhou Tour GuideMeet the Pepeshi and Intellitron tourist at the Xianzhou Luofu
Of Five People, Three are EscapeesFind the fugitives hiding in The Shackling Prison and witness the Jailer’s judgment
Terrific Mara-Struck and Where to Find ThemFind the long-lost A Study into the Mara-Struck document and find out why it went missing
Shadow Guard’s CreedWhen first looking down at The Shackling Prison from the upper level, choose to gaze into the abyss
Shadow Guard’s Creed RogueWhen first looking down at The Shackling Prison from the upper level, choose to temporarily retreat
Prison VisitationActivate the cycrane and visit 3 prison cell(s) on the upper level as a guest
False MemoriesInvestigate the special stone door and reminisce on the “Of five people, three must pay a price…” scene
A Steal of a DealComplete a transaction with any member of the Arma Correctional Group in The Shackling Prison
This Cube, Our LivesComplete all “Hexanexus: Remake” puzzles in The Shackling Prison

Fathom the Unfathomable

Milestones and other achievements related to systems and similar unlockables are all placed here, so it’ll usually be just a matter of time to get those if you’ve been doing everything the game throws at you.

Achievement NameDescription
Avian VisionUse the cycrane to open the hidden underground passage
Hidden CornerUse the cycrane to enter the hidden chamber

The next Honkai: Star Rail patches will feature even more of these weird achievements just like 2.4 did, so get ready to explore through all the new maps to get resources for new characters such as Yunli, as they’ll need lots of these.

