All New Skins in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

New season, new Battle Pass. And that means even more skins to collect as you level up. Here’s a full list of every new skin available in the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

All Battle Pass Skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

There are a total of 14 new skins and styles available in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass. Of course, this doesn’t include quest reward and bonus skins, but we’ll go over the regular Battle Pass skins first. All of the Battle Pass skins can be unlocked just by playing through the game naturally and earning Battle Stars.

This includes skins for characters like Gwenpool, Wolverine, Mysterio, and Shuri. You can check out the full list down below, complete with images.

Gwenpool

Gwendolyn Poole

War Machine

Iron Patriot

Peelverine

X-Force Peelverine

Emma Frost

Organic Diamond Frost

Captain Jones

Stealth Captain Jones

Mysterio

Supernatural Mysterio

Shuri

Black Panther (Shuri)

Bonus Reward Skins

After completing the Battle Pass, you can still unlock other skins as you rack up Battle Stars. These fall under the Bonus Rewards category, and includes skins for Emma Frost, Wolverine, Mysterio, and Shuri.

Black Queen

Classic Peelverine

Illusory Mysterio

Wakanda Royal Shuri

Quest Reward Skins

Finally, there are also a couple of cool skins for Gwenpool and Doctor Doom himself locked away in the Quest Rewards and Secret tracks.

Dark Gwenpool

Doom

And those are all of the new Battle Pass skins you can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the download and install size for the new update, as well as a rundown of all the new POIs for this season.

