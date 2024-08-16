All New Skins in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

New season, new Battle Pass. And that means even more skins to collect as you level up. Here’s a full list of every new skin available in the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.
- All Battle Pass Skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
- Bonus Reward Skins
- Quest Reward Skins
All Battle Pass Skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4
There are a total of 14 new skins and styles available in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass. Of course, this doesn’t include quest reward and bonus skins, but we’ll go over the regular Battle Pass skins first. All of the Battle Pass skins can be unlocked just by playing through the game naturally and earning Battle Stars.
This includes skins for characters like Gwenpool, Wolverine, Mysterio, and Shuri. You can check out the full list down below, complete with images.
Gwenpool
Gwendolyn Poole
War Machine
Iron Patriot
Peelverine
X-Force Peelverine
Emma Frost
Organic Diamond Frost
Captain Jones
Stealth Captain Jones
Mysterio
Supernatural Mysterio
Shuri
Black Panther (Shuri)
Bonus Reward Skins
After completing the Battle Pass, you can still unlock other skins as you rack up Battle Stars. These fall under the Bonus Rewards category, and includes skins for Emma Frost, Wolverine, Mysterio, and Shuri.
Black Queen
Classic Peelverine
Illusory Mysterio
Wakanda Royal Shuri
Quest Reward Skins
Finally, there are also a couple of cool skins for Gwenpool and Doctor Doom himself locked away in the Quest Rewards and Secret tracks.
Dark Gwenpool
Doom
And those are all of the new Battle Pass skins you can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.
Published: Aug 16, 2024 05:22 am