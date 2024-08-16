Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Update Size for All Platforms

With the drop of every new season in Fortnite, you can expect there to be a pretty hefty download and update. Here’s everything you need to know about the download and install size for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will be available on both PC and consoles, and we’ve listed the installation sizes for all platforms down below:

Platform Download Size PC 57.3GB PlayStation TBD Xbox TBD

As you can see, the update size for this new Fortnite season is a lot bigger than usual, so you may end up needing to set aside a bit of time to get it to install. At the time of writing, we’ve only get the full install size for PC, but we’ll update this section as soon as we get confirmation for the sizes on PlayStation and Xbox as well.

What’s New in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4?

As you might expect, there’s a brand new Battle Pass to work on this season. In addition to that, the map has changed, and there are tons of new POIs to check out and get used to all over again.

What’s special about this season is that it’s Marvel-themed, which means that the Battle Pass is going to be full of Marvel cosmetics and skins that you can unlock as you continue playing. Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four are also making their first appearances in Fortnite, which is pretty exciting as they weren’t included in the previous collaboration.

And that’s everything you need to know about the update size for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to find the Doom bosses and use the Doom Medallions.

