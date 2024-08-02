All Pirate Code Eight Quests in Fortnite, Listed

Cursed Sails brought plenty of plunder to Fortnite and now players can get started on the last leg of the event with the Pirate Code Eight quests. In our guide, we will list out all the final challenges and how you can get through them with ease to complete your pass.

Every Pirate Code Eight Quest in Fortnite Cursed Sails

Like previous weeks, there are five main quests in Pirate Code Eight with an additional quest that tracks them all together. Some of the tasks in the final set can be confusing but most of them are fairly easy to complete. All it takes is a couple of matches if you know how to knock them out. Below you can find the full list.

Visit Davy Jones’ Locker – 0/1

Eliminate boss guards or bosses – 0/3

Survive Storm Circles – 0/10

Restore health or gain shields from an Oasis Pool – 0/25

Catch fish – 0/3

Complete Pirate Code Eight Quests to earn Cursed Gold

Out of all the quests on the list, the task of visiting Davy Jones’ Locker is the most confusing. There are no markers for it on the quest map and it’s not a real point of interest that was added to the game. Instead, you need to start a match and then die at any point in the game. The simple act of getting eliminated counts as reaching Davy Jones’ locker. However, you need to have access to the eighth Pirate Code task beforehand.

Everything else on the list can easily be done with some passive exploring outside of the boss eliminations. This is the one quest you will need to have some minimal preparation for unless you want to risk a quick death. Any of the Medallion bosses or previous POI bosses can count toward the challenge but you should ensure you have shields and a few weapons. Otherwise, Pirate Code Eight should be a walk in the park compared to previous tasks.

Fortnite is available now on multiple platforms.

