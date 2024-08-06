Ace Attorney Investigations Collection brings Miles Edgeworth’s DS adventures to PC and console, including an official translation of the second game. If you’re a franchise fan you’ll be tempted to pre-order, but should you? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

In the West, the game is only getting a physical release on Switch. On the PC and Xbox and PlayStation consoles, it’s digital only, which is probably why Capcom has skipped physical pre-order bonuses.

Instead, if you pre-order the game you get several alternative music tracks, as follows:

Confrontation – Allegro 2011

Confrontation – Presto 2011

Miles Edgeworth – Objection! 2011

Pursuit – Uncover the Truth

Pursuit – Uncover the Truth (No Intro)

These tracks can be listened to through the music gallery and also swapped out with the regular tracks so you can hear them during the normal course of the game.

According to the online store listings, those tracks “may become available separately at a later date”, so it’s not necessarily the case that the tracks will be forever unavailable to you if you don’t pre-order Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. If you’re planning on pre-ordering, it’s not a bad bonus, but I would have loved to get some real Miles Edgeworth merch.

All Editions For Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

If you’re craving a collector’s edition of Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, I’ve got good news and bad news. There is a fantastic-looking Checkmate Edition, but it’s Japan-only. It contains the following items:

The base game

A mini soundtrack album with five songs

2D figures of Miles Edgeworth, Dick Gumshoe, Kay Farrady, Franziska von Karma, and four other characters whose translated names have yet to be revealed.

An acrylic stand to put the figures on.

Swappable backgrounds to create your own scene.

While this edition is available physically on PlayStation, Switch, and PC via Capcom’s online shop, it doesn’t ship outside of Japan. The equivalent price is roughly $70 at the current exchange rate, but the store doesn’t offer international shipping for this item, so short of using some kind of shipping forwarding service, you can’t buy it yourself.

I have seen it listed on eBay, but it’s priced at around thirty dollars more than the official asking price, so it might be worth looking into if you’re prepared to pay that much. However, all the sellers I’ve seen are calling it a pre-sale, which means they don’t have the stock to hand and are just assuming they’ll be able to get hold of it. It’s up to you whether you want to take the risk. Other than that, there’s just the regular edition, with no digital deluxe edition.

Those are the pre-order bonuses and editions for Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. And if you want to know how it’s shaping up, here’s our preview of Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy