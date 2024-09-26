Monster Hunter Wilds drops in February 2025, and there are a handful of pre-order bonuses on offer if you put your money down now. But should you? And which edition should you get? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Every Pre-Order For Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest entry in Capcom’s beast-slaying series, arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 28. I’ll get to the various editions in a minute, but no matter what edition you go for, you’ll get the following for pre-ordering:

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Guild Knight

Talisman: Hope Charm

Capcom hasn’t confirmed just what the Hope Charm does but based on previous games it’ll give your character some kind of bonus when equipped.

Every Edition For Monster Hunter Wilds

That was nice and simple, but the big decision is which edition to buy — especially if you just happen to have a spare $1,200 lying around. These are all the different Monster Hunter Wilds editions available to pre-order.

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Available digitally and physically on console and digitally on PC, this includes the following items:

Monster Hunter Wilds base game

Pre-order content

Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Available digitally on PC and console, this version includes:

Monster Hunter Wilds base game

Pre-order content

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Feudal Soldier

Hunter Layered Armor: Fencer’s Eyepatch

Hunter Layered Armor: Oni Horns Wig

Seikret Decoration: Soldier’s Caparison

Seikret Decoration: General’s Caparison

Felyne Layered Armor Set: Felyne Ashigaru

Pendant: Avian Wind Chime

Gesture: Battle Cry

Gesture: Uchiko

Hairstyle: Hero’s Topknot

Hairstyle: Refined Warrior

Makeup/Face Paint: Hunter’s Kumadori

Makeup/Face Paint: Special Bloom

Sticker Set: Avis Unit

Sticker Set: Monsters of the Windward Plains

Nameplate: Extra Frame — Russet Dawn *Purchase Bonus

Most of those bonus items are cosmetic, so this edition won’t turn you into the world’s greatest monster hunter. But you’ll look ever so snazzy while slaying beasts.

Premium Deluxe Edition ($109.99)

Yes, the game is getting a deluxe Deluxe Edition, called the Premium Deluxe Edition, which is available digitally on console and PC. Pay the $109.99 asking price and you’ll receive:

Monster Hunter Wilds base game

Pre-order content

Deluxe Edition content

Premium Bonus content (available at release) Hunter Layered Armor: Wyverian Ears Premium Bonus Hunter Profile Set BGM: Proof of a Hero (2025 Recording)

Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 (available Spring 2025) Hunter layered armor: 1 series (5 pieces), and 1 piece Seikret decorations: 2 Pendants: 6 (Color variation) Pose Sets: 1 Makeup/Facepaint: 1 Sticker set: 1 BGM Set: 1 Pop-up camp customization contents: 2

Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 (available Summer 2025) Hunter layered armor: 1 series (5 pieces) Pendants: 6 (Color variation) Gesture sets: 2 Hairstyles: 2 Makeup/Facepaint: 2 Sticker set: 1



While those editions will all be available in the West, Capcom will also release two physical PS5-exclusive Collector’s Editions of Monster Hunter Wilds. However, they’re currently only confirmed to be available in Japan:

Collector’s Edition ($68)

Monster Hunter Wilds base game

Pre-order content

Fluffy Seikret plush

Weapon bag

Steelbook

This edition doesn’t contain any digital DLC. Still, at $68 it’s a neat deal, assuming you can import it via a third party. And then there’s the big one:

Ultra Collector’s Edition ($1,140)

Monster Hunter Wilds base game

Pre-order content

Fluffy Seikret plush

Weapon bag

Steelbook

Monster Hunter Wilds Secret Folding Bicycle

Yes, that’s right, you can buy a version of the game that comes with a bike but, despite the price, without the Deluxe Edition DLC. The bike will be sent separately, in around April 2025. And while’s it’s pretty out there, it’s not the strangest collector’s edition we’ve ever seen. THQ/Volition still takes that honor for the $1,000,000 Saints Row IV Wad Wad Edition.

Is it worth it? That would depend on how discerning a biker you are. The bike is a Dahon K9X, and you can buy the same model for around $870 in Japan. Dahon also has a US website, and while they don’t sell that precise model Stateside, there are several comparable models price-wise.

Whatever the case, Capcom’s Japan store doesn’t ship internationally, so if you want one, you’ll have to hope it hits the West (which seems a little unlikely) or arrange for someone to buy it then ship you first the game and smaller items and later the bike. You also have the option to pay more for versions of the Collector’s Edition and Ultra Collector’s Editions that do include the deluxe or premium DLC.

Those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Monster Hunter Wilds.

