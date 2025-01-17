How to Join the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta: Dates, What’s Included, & More

2025 is getting off to a pretty strong start with Monster Hunter Wilds set to release in Q1. Before its official release, you’ll get to check it out for yourself to see what’s new. Here’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds second open beta.

The Monster Hunter Wilds second open beta will release in two phases. Here are the dates:

Phase 1: Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Pacific Time – Feb. 9, 6:59 p.m. Pacific Time

Phase 2: Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Pacific Time – Feb. 16, 6:59 p.m. Pacific Time

Both phases will run for four days each, which means you’ll have a total of eight days to play the Monster Hunter Wilds beta. That’s quite a bit of time, allowing you to get a good taste of what the game has to offer.

The beta will be available on all platforms: PS5, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

How to Join the Beta

Because this is an open beta, there’s no need to sign up or pre-register for it. If you’re on PS5 or Xbox, you can simply download the beta by searching up Monster Hunter Wilds on the digital storefront closer to the date.

Similarly for Steam players, keep an eye on the game’s store page for the beta download option to show up.

What’s New in the Monster Hunter Wilds Second Open Beta?

The big new thing coming in the second open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds is the Gypceros hunt. All content released in previous betas will also be available here.

In addition to that, here are the rewards you can claim in the main game if you participate in the beta:

Stuffed Felyne Teddy Pendant

Raw Meat x10

Shock Trap x3

Pitfall Trap x3

Tranq Bomb x10

Large Barrel Bomb x3

Armor Sphere x5

Flash Pod x10

Large Dung Pod x10

And that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds second open beta. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all pre-order bonuses and editions.

