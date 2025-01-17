Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Capcom
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Join the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta: Dates, What’s Included, & More

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 10:08 pm

2025 is getting off to a pretty strong start with Monster Hunter Wilds set to release in Q1. Before its official release, you’ll get to check it out for yourself to see what’s new. Here’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds second open beta.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Monster Hunter Wilds Second Open Beta Start and End Dates

The Monster Hunter Wilds second open beta will release in two phases. Here are the dates:

  • Phase 1: Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Pacific Time – Feb. 9, 6:59 p.m. Pacific Time
  • Phase 2: Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Pacific Time – Feb. 16, 6:59 p.m. Pacific Time

Both phases will run for four days each, which means you’ll have a total of eight days to play the Monster Hunter Wilds beta. That’s quite a bit of time, allowing you to get a good taste of what the game has to offer.

The beta will be available on all platforms: PS5, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

How to Join the Beta

Because this is an open beta, there’s no need to sign up or pre-register for it. If you’re on PS5 or Xbox, you can simply download the beta by searching up Monster Hunter Wilds on the digital storefront closer to the date.

Similarly for Steam players, keep an eye on the game’s store page for the beta download option to show up.

What’s New in the Monster Hunter Wilds Second Open Beta?

The big new thing coming in the second open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds is the Gypceros hunt. All content released in previous betas will also be available here.

In addition to that, here are the rewards you can claim in the main game if you participate in the beta:

  • Stuffed Felyne Teddy Pendant
  • Raw Meat x10
  • Shock Trap x3
  • Pitfall Trap x3
  • Tranq Bomb x10
  • Large Barrel Bomb x3
  • Armor Sphere x5
  • Flash Pod x10
  • Large Dung Pod x10

And that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds second open beta. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all pre-order bonuses and editions.

Post Tag:
Monster Hunter Wilds
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook