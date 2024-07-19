It’s two years since EA parted company with FIFA and EA Sports FC 25 is just round the corner. But should you put your money down now? Or should you wait till EA’s footie sim is out? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses & editions for EA Sports FC 25.

All EA Sports FC 25 Pre-Order Bonuses

EA Sports FC 25 is landing on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and even Nintendo Switch. Though given that some of EA’s previous FIFA Switch releases haven’t been up to scratch, you might want to think carefully about pre-ordering that one.

Here’s what you’ll get if you pre-order, though just to make things more complicated, there are different pre-orders for the standard and Ultimate Edition.

Standard Edition Pre-order Bonuses:

Cover Star Loan Player Item in Football Ultimate Team™ (10 matches)

1 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item in Football Ultimate Team™ (10 matches)

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

250,000 Clubs Coins

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

– 3 Icon Players in Player Career – Galácticos Beckham, Zidane and Ronaldo Nazário

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

5-Star Youth Scout available for hire in Manager Career

To get those bonuses you have to pre-order by September 26, 2024.

Ultimate Edition Pre-Order Bonuses:

On top of the Standard Edition bonuses, you’ll also get these items if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 25.

Untradeable Football Ultimate Team™ Hero Live Player Item starting September 20, 2024

Untradeable Football Ultimate Team™ Player Item for EA SPORTS FC™ 24 (sold separately)

Up to 7 days early access, start playing on September 20, 2024

4600 FC Points (3850 on Switch)

Football Ultimate Team™ Player Evolution Slot

As is fast becoming the norm, pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition lets you play the game a full 7 days early. However, to get that bonus and other items you’ll have to pre-order even earlier, before August 20, 2024.

All EA Sports FC 25 Editions

There are two editions, the basic/standard edition and the Ultimate Edition which comes with extra digital content. Here’s what you get with each (both console editions include a free next-gen upgrade)

EA Sports FC 25 – Standard Edition ($69.99)

Available physically and digitally, this edition gets you?

Base game

Standard Edition pre-order bonuses.

EA Sports FC 25 – Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

Order this edition, which is digital only, and you get:

Base game

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Football Ultimate Team™ Player Item

Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

As with EA Sports FC 24, a lot of the content you’d associate with an Ultimate Edition seems to be tied to pre-ordering the game. Typically, an Ultimate/Digital Deluxe Edition includes a lot of exclusive content, plus a couple of pre-order items. That’s not the case here. EA really, really wants you to pre-order EA Sports FC 25.

Those are all pre-order bonuses & editions for EA Sports FC 25, but the way EA have arranged things, you’ll lose out on a lot of extras if you don’t pre-order. EA Sports FC 25 releases this September 27th.

