All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for LEGO Horizon Adventures

LEGO Horizon Adventures, a game few would ever have imagined would exist, is on the way and if you pre-order, you can get an in-game bonus. To let you know what’s on offer, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for LEGO Horizon Adventures.

Recommended Videos

Every Pre-Order Bonus For LEGO Horizon Adventures

LEGO Horizon Adventures arrives on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 5 on November 14, 2024. That’s right, this PlayStation-published game is coming to Switch, though not Xbox Series X|S. I can’t imagine why that is. Pre-order any edition, on any platform, and you’ll get the following:

Aloy’s Shield-Weaver Outfit

And that’s it. It’s not the greatest bonus, considering the outfit is free in the non-LEGO version of Horizon Zero Dawn. But it’s not the worst freebie ever. If you want more in the way of outfits, that’s where the Deluxe Edition comes in.

Every Edition of LEGO Horizon Adventures

There are two editions of LEGO Horizon Adventures, the regular and the Digital Deluxe Edition. Here’s what’s included in each.

Standard Edition

Available physically and digitally on Switch and PS5, and digitally on PC, this gives you:

Base LEGO Horizon Adventures game

Pre-order outfit

Digital Deluxe Edition

Available digitally on Switch, PS5 and PC, this includes:

Base LEGO Horizon Adventures game

Pre-order outfit

Roller Coaster Customization – “No need to choose between roof or coaster; you can have both and bring some theme park fun to Mother’s Heart!”

Three iconic Horizon outfits – “Pay homage to Aloy’s adventures in the icy north with the Banuk Armor, channel your inner Eclipse with the Shadow Stalwart outfit, or fight metal with metal as “Alloy” Aloy!”

Ratchet and Rivet outfits – “Join the thrilling journey as intergalactic super-mechanic Ratchet or trans-dimensional Resistance fighter Rivet.”

Sackboy outfit – “Trading cloth and stuffing for bricks and studs, LittleBigPlanet’s Sackboy is available to join the party!”

Now that’s more like it! Guest characters and terrible puns are where it’s at. Who wouldn’t want to take on a LEGO Thunderjaw dressed as Sackboy? Sony has yet to reveal the price for the Digital Deluxe Edition, but it’s tempting for the outfits alone.

Related: Lance Reddick Memorial Is Added Lovingly to Horizon Forbidden West

You might, at this point, be wondering if there are any physical goodies? Unfortunately not.

However, while it’s been officially retired, you can still buy the LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set for a reasonable price. Also, I’d be very surprised if LEGO isn’t working on a new range of Horizon sets to tie in with the game. We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for any announcements on that front.

And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for LEGO Horizon Adventures.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy