All Pre-Register Rewards in Tarisland & How to Claim Them

The cross-platform MMORPG Tarisland is finally out, offering a ton of pre-register rewards for players who went through the extra step ahead of time. Here is all that you can grab to get your journey rolling.

How to Get All Pre-Register Rewards in Tarisland

Despite the game already being out, new players can still redeem some of the pre-register rewards for the game by making a new account. They can be claimed either through PC or mobile. Head to the official Tarisland website and hit the Sign Up button to create yours. Make sure to use a valid email, as you’ll need it to authenticate it later.

Log into the game and create your character, then continue playing until you finish your first couple of quests in the village. Once you’re done with those, return to the website and click on Claim Reward. Select your region, server, and character, and the items will be available for you through your in-game email.

Image via Level Infinite

From June 22 to July 23, all players can claim the Milestone Rewards for Tarisland once, which gives you some exclusive items to show you were there right from the beginning. The Milestone Rewards are the following:

Game Pack (x10 HP Potion, x5000 Silver Coins and x5 MP Potion)

“Got Sharp Eyes” Title

Random Pet

Random Mount

Players who pre-registered previously can also get the extra Raffle Rewards in Tarisland. These are distributed randomly across registered players and can include the following:

Subscription Pack (x10 HP Potion, x5000 Silver Coins)

Large Subscription Pack (x10 HP Potion, x5 MP Potion, x5000 Silver Coins)

Exclusive title

Rewards can only be claimed once per account, so make sure to get them in the correct character. While the potions and money are easy to get later, exclusive titles and mounts are not as easy to come by, so be sure of your decisions!

Tarisland is available now on PC, Android and iOS.

