All Requirements To Play Starfield Shattered Space DLC

The first story expansion for Starfield, Shattered Space, is rapidly approaching. Before that gets here, you need to know if there are any additional requirements you need to meet in order to play the Shattered Space DLC.

How To Play the Starfield Shattered Space DLC

First and foremost, Shattered Space is a premium DLC for Starfield, meaning it’s going to cost money in some way or another. There are two ways to go about accessing the DLC, one of which is simply purchasing it on your system’s marketplace. Shattered Space costs $30 as a standalone DLC, and you can see a preview of it by visiting its Steam page (where PC players can also pre-order it).

Shattered Space is a massive expansion for Starfield. Image via Bethesda

Alternatively, if you purchased the Premium or Constellation Edition of Starfield, the Shattered Space DLC is already included. This means you don’t have to buy the DLC when it launches, as your game copy will automatically recognize that you own it. When the time comes to download Shattered Space, you’ll be able to do that and then start playing when it launches on Sept. 30.

All In-Game Requirements to Play Shattered Space

With the price of admission out of the way, let’s talk about in-game requirements for Shattered Space. At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly how far you need to progress a save in Starfield to start the DLC. Some fans have theorized that you’ll be required to complete the game entirely, guessing the DLC takes place in the New Game Plus reality of Starfield. Other players in the community assume that Shattered Space will follow in the footsteps of Fallout 4 DLCs, which usually require a player to hit a certain level before being able to start a DLC.

If I had to guess, I’d lean towards the latter being true. Perhaps a level requirement of 15-20 could be in place before you’re able to accept a quest that begins the Shattered Space DLC. However, everything is on the table right now until Bethesda tells us more about the next steps for Starfield. As long as you have purchased Shattered Space or own the Premium/Constellation Edition, though, you’ll be able to access the DLC at some point.

I’ll continue to update this guide with more details on Shattered Space as they’re made available.

