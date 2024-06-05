All Rewards From the Destiny 2 Final Shape Legendary Campaign

If you are thinking of diving into Destiny 2’s Final Shape campaign and taking on the Legendary difficulty, you will want to know your rewards for such an endeavor.

The good news is that this is definitely worth doing, especially if you plan on running the Raid. Grab some friends and dive in for some sweet rewards.

All Rewards From The Final Shape Legendary Campaign

The main reason to run the Legendary campaign is that you will get a set of 1960 power armor. This is a huge advantage as it will cut out a lot of farming and get you well on the way to being raid-ready for Salvations Edge.

Hunters: Balance of Power (Legs) or Gifted Conviction (Chest)

Balance of Power (Legs) or Gifted Conviction (Chest) Titans: Wishful Ignorance (Gauntlets) or Hazardous Propulsion (Chest)

Wishful Ignorance (Gauntlets) or Hazardous Propulsion (Chest) Warlocks: Mataiodoxia (Chest) or Speaker’s Sight (Helmet)

Now, the Legendary campaign is tough because it is designed to be tough, but a good build and smart play will get you through it. You definitely want some healing in your kit, so a weapon with Heal Clip might be a pretty good idea. One thing I will say is that most of the areas where the toughest fights occur will have pretty good cover and ways to keep yourself safe.

If you have two friends to dive in with you, then it’s likely you will be just fine. One can play safe and make sure you never lose progress, while the other two play waste to all the enemies that you will encounter in The Pale Heart.

