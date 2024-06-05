The Pale Heart in Destiny 2. This image is part of an article about whether The Final Shape is the end of Destiny 2.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Rewards From the Destiny 2 Final Shape Legendary Campaign

Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 01:49 pm

If you are thinking of diving into Destiny 2’s Final Shape campaign and taking on the Legendary difficulty, you will want to know your rewards for such an endeavor.

Recommended Videos

The good news is that this is definitely worth doing, especially if you plan on running the Raid. Grab some friends and dive in for some sweet rewards.

All Rewards From The Final Shape Legendary Campaign

The main reason to run the Legendary campaign is that you will get a set of 1960 power armor. This is a huge advantage as it will cut out a lot of farming and get you well on the way to being raid-ready for Salvations Edge.

  • Hunters: Balance of Power (Legs) or Gifted Conviction (Chest)
  • Titans: Wishful Ignorance (Gauntlets) or Hazardous Propulsion (Chest)
  • Warlocks: Mataiodoxia (Chest) or Speaker’s Sight (Helmet)

Now, the Legendary campaign is tough because it is designed to be tough, but a good build and smart play will get you through it. You definitely want some healing in your kit, so a weapon with Heal Clip might be a pretty good idea. One thing I will say is that most of the areas where the toughest fights occur will have pretty good cover and ways to keep yourself safe.

If you have two friends to dive in with you, then it’s likely you will be just fine. One can play safe and make sure you never lose progress, while the other two play waste to all the enemies that you will encounter in The Pale Heart.

Post Tag:
Destiny 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Crossbow Loadout in Warzone
Crossbow Loadout in Warzone
Crossbow Loadout in Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Best AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2: How to Complete Wild Card and Get Still Hunt
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Destiny 2: How to Complete Wild Card and Get Still Hunt
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Crossbow Loadout in Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Crossbow Loadout in Warzone Season 4
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Best AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best AA-12 Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2: How to Complete Wild Card and Get Still Hunt
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Destiny 2: How to Complete Wild Card and Get Still Hunt
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Jun 5, 2024
Author
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.