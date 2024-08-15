All Rocket Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

The Rocket Partners event has taken off in Monopoly GO, letting us work with friends to claim rewards by clearing milestones. Grab your partners, prepare for another exciting event with our help, and see what you can earn.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Rocket Partners Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered all of the rewards waiting for us during the Rocket Partners event in Monopoly GO. As always, we’ve got five different tiers to work through with our partners alongside a variety of rewards available once they’ve been cleared, and you can see them all below:

Rocket Partners Level Rocket Partners Points Rocket Partners Rewards Tier 1 2,500 Points 200 Dice Tier 2 6,000 Points Cash Tier 3 13,000 Points Pink Safe (200-300 Dice, Cash, High Roller Bonus) Tier 4 26,500 Points Yellow Safe (300-500 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack, Roll Match Bonus) Tier 5 32,000 Points Rocket Safe (400-600 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack, Cash, Bonus) Grand Prize All Buildings Completed Dice Chest (5,000 Dice), Wild Sticker, Retro Rocket Token

Related: Does the Airplane Mode Glitch Still Work in Monopoly GO?

How Long Is the Rocket Partners Event?

Once we’ve rounded up all of our Partners, we’ll have from August 15 until August 20 to earn all of these rewards from clearing milestones. While five days sounds like an awfully long time, you’ll need to be diligent if you’re hoping to clear all of these buildings.

Monopoly GO Rocket Partners Grand Prize

While trying to get our hands on the Grand Prize isn’t going to be the easiest thing in the world, it’s worth pushing hard to try and claim it. Once you’ve finished all four buildings, you’ll receive the following rewards:

Wild Sticker (Any sticker you’d like)

5,000 Dice

Retro Rocket Token

How To Play & Win The Event

Screenshot via The Escapist

The first thing you’ll need to do is assemble a team of players, which can be done by accepting invitations or sending them out yourself. After you’ve got a team of friends thrown together, it’s time to get to work collecting Pickups that are spread around the field, spinning the wheel, and building your buildings. You’ll need to pass the tiers shown above on each of the buildings, but as long as your partners are chipping in, you should have no problem getting through this one.

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

I would recommend pushing hard through the Rocket Partners event in Monopoly GO, especially if you’re a token collector. Partner Events, such as the Rocket Partners event, always have an exclusive Token as a final prize. The rewards listed above are given out for each building, so you’ll have the opportunity to claim a lot of free dice and other prizes by participating. But be sure that you’re splitting the workload with your partners and earning plenty of rewards.

Be sure that you’ve got plenty of dice, especially if you’re hoping to participate in different events and tournaments that are happening during the Rocket Partners event. We’ve got a free dice links page that is updated daily, so check that out so you’re always on the top of your game.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy