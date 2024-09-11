All Secret Trophies & Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws & How To Get Them

Star Wars Outlaws has a lot of achievements but to reach 100 percent game completion you’ll need to uncover the secret ones too. Here’s a look at all of the Secret Achievements available to uncover during your journey in Star Wars Outlaws.

All Secret Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws

There are only two Secret Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws, and there’s a big chance that you could be on your way to unlocking them without even knowing.

Secret Achievement Task It’s Mine Now Acquire the Scoundrel Gear Set Old School Cool Acquire the Disruptor Gear Set

Here’s a look at exactly what you need to do so you can unlock both of these Secret Achievements.

How to Aquire the Scoundrel Gear Set in Star Wars Outlaws

The three parts of the Scoundrel Gear Set in Star Wars Outlaws can be collected by uncovering vaults and completing the Jet Kordo Legacy quest.

For the Scoundrel Belt head to Toshara and enter the vault south of Typhon’s Rock. To enter you must first interact with the rock pictured above, then pull out your Holotracker and follow the cues to reach a spot where you can insert it into a rock, and the ladder to access the Vault will appear. Climb the ladder and claim your loot.

Now to get the Scoundrel Pants, you’ll need to head northwest of Witch’s Finger in Akiva near an island in the water, however, to reach the Forgotten Vault you’ll need a few things. Firstly you must have the Hydrorepulsor for your Speeder, and the Speed Boost ability. Also, you must have completed the Overgrown Vault and purchased and acquired the Holodisc.

To start this quest speak to the merchant outside of the Pyke District in Myrra. Follow the quest cues to access the vault and claim its loot. Once you’ve done this, head back to Myrra and listen to two hired guns speak near the Hutt District. Follow their intel to get the Holodisc. Then head out into the water to find the location on the Holodisc which is in the water northwest of the Witch’s Finger. Use your speeder to navigate the jumps and follow the Holodisc to the vault location where you can loot your Scoundrel Pants.

The final piece of the Scoundral Gear Set can be found on Tatooine inside of the Buried Vault. To access this head to the far right fast travel point on Mos Eisley and listen to a nearby conversation to gain intel about the vault. Follow this questline out into the western desert into a cave where the holodisc can be found. Use this to seek out the vault and inside is the Scoundrel Jacket.

How to Aquire the Disruptor Gear Set in Star Wars Outlaws

To get the Disruptor Gear Set in Star Wars Outlaws you must collect all of the Transmissions from orbit in Star Wars Outlaws. This means you’ll need to do a lot of searching around the stars, but there are no shortcuts here.

Six Transmissions can be found in the orbit of Toshara alongside five near Kijimi, four in Akiva, and one last one in the orbit of Tatooine. Maka91Productions has a great video showing all of these locations which you can follow.

Once you’ve got all the Transmissions you must track down MT-7 from your using Expert Intel. Track this from the Expert screen and this will take you to Akiva via an Abandoned Landing Pad. Enter the building to find MT-7 triggering a cutscene and starting their quest. Once you’ve completed this quest you will be rewarded with hidden coordinates that lead to the location of the Disruptor Gear Set.

Once you’ve completed both of these tasks you should have unlocked the two Secret Achievements in Star Wars Outlaws and be one step closer to 100 percent completion.

