All Side Quests By Chapter in Visions of Mana Listed

Many locations in Visions of Mana will give you some optional side quests to complete, yielding you extra rewards that can be very helpful in your journey. Here’s how to complete all of the various side quests we get in the game.

Recommended Videos

All Available Side Quests in Visions of Mana

Each chapter has its individual Side Quests, but once they become available, you’ll be able to do them at any point in the game. We recommend following at least those mentioned during our walkthrough, as they give out some good rewards such as good weapons.

Certain quests won’t be available until you reach a certain point in the chapter either. Sometimes they also have other Side Quests as prerequisites. So if you haven’t unlocked them yet, just keep exploring the world until you manage to find them.

All Chapter 1 Side Quests in Visions of Mana

You’ll find plenty of quests in the game’s first chapter, usually just involving meeting certain NPCs or visiting certain places. They offer you some good extra items, so don’t sleep on those.

Words on the Wind

Location: Logren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Panicking Keshi

Objective: Find the missing letter

Reward: Lucre x360

The letter is next to the city’s entrance, hidden beneath a few trees and bushes. Grab it and return it to Panicking Keshi for your due rewards.

Find and Replace

Location: Logren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Windwill Maker Oroshi

Objective: Deliver the Relinquished Windmill Components to the targets

Reward: x1 Healing Light Ability Seed

Deliver the parts to the two marked NPCs in Aery Passage to complete this quest.

Fungus Finger Fun

Location: Logren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Gourmand Toki

Objective: Defeat x3 Mushbooms and deliver their fingers back to Toki

Reward: x1 Arrow Rain Ability Seed

Mushbooms can be found both in the Charred Passage and in the Aery Passage. A good location is next to the north Meridian in Charred Passage, as there are usually two Mushbooms there.

Behind the Scenery 1

Location: Logren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area

Reward: x10 Gold Clover

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Locate the area depicted in the painting and Admire the View in it to complete the quest. There are seven more quests in this series, which must be done in order.

No Place Like Home

Location: Fallow Steppe

NPC: Hawker Huey

Objective: Defeat the monsters around the house.

Reward: x1 Purger of Evil Ability Seed

Another straightforward quest to defeat a few monsters for easy rewards.

Danger in the Dirt

Location: Fallow Steppe

NPC: Fruit Farmer Marna

Objective: Defeat the Lullabuds

Reward: Lucre x1490

There should be a lot of Lullaburds around the area, so it won’t be hard to complete it.

A Cascade of Critters

Location: Rhata Harbor

NPC: Traveling Carpenter Antonee

Objective: Defeat the Sahagins in Rime Falls

Reward: Lucre x1440

A simple “defeat the monsters”, nothing too special here.

A Force To Be Reckoned With

Location: A Force to Bee Reckoned With

NPC: Hospitable Baretta

Objective: Defeat the Beelancers in Fallow Steppe

Reward: x1 Blessing of Water Ability Seed

Defeating some of the regular enemies in the previous area rewards you with an early healing skill, so don’t sleep on this quest.

Lost and Found

Location: Rhata Harbor

NPC: Nikoko the Town Beauty

Objective: Find her missing hairpin

Reward: x1 Luck Sigil Ability Seed

Her hairpin is easily displayed around the center of the Fallow Steppe next to a tower, so it’s easy to return it to her.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the Scenery 2

Location: Rhata Harbor

NPC: Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area

Reward: Gold Clover x20

The second quest in the line, rewarding you again with some Gold Clovers if you find the right place.

All Chapter 2 Side Quests in Visions of Mana

Hillside Hoodlums

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Trader Graddey

Objective: Defeat Quilted Hoods at Pritta Ridge

Reward: Lucre x2270

The enemies are easy to find if you keep heading through the main route in the area.

Mushroom Mania

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Gastronomist Nostimo

Objective: Collect beachside fungi at Pritta Ridge

Reward: Lucre x1980

The fungi are easily found once you reach the shores of Pritta Ridge, next to some trees.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Get Outta The Way!

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Watchful Neytha

Objective: Defeat the monsters blocking the path at Pritta Ridge

Reward: x1 Extra MP Ability Seed

The monsters are next to the bridge leading to Illystana, so make quick work of them as soon as you see them.

Fallen by the Quayside

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Gaidam the Spry

Objective: Find the house key in Ledgas Bay

Reward: Lucre x2160

The key is found with Madame Tullah next to the harbor. Speak with her and return to Gaidam to complete the quest.

Tending to Attendants

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Lighthouse Attendant Warver

Objective: Deliver the message to Niel in Pritta Ridge

Reward: x1 Blessing of Light Ability Seed

Return to Pritta Ridge and speak with Niel once, then return to the Capital to complete the quest

All Chapter 4 Side Quests in Visions of Mana

Traces of the Ancients

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Historian Fuyeu

Objective: Find all Ancient Ruins around the world

Reward: Lucre x2200, x3 Parpoto Oil, x1 Lucent Beam Ability Seed

Visit all of the Ancient Ruins around the game to trigger a cutscene, indicating you completed the step. They are all located in the following areas:

Charred Passage

Aery Passage

Lefeya Drifts

Fallow Steppe

Pritta Ridge

Ahrvet’s Pasture

Khaswia Moors

Zawhak Desert

Screenshot by The Escapist

Nemesis Takedown

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Historian Fuyeu

Objective: Defeat the Nemeses hiding in the ruins

Reward: x1 Respect for the Ancients Ability Seed

There’s a powerful Nemeses enemy hiding in each of the ruins you visited. You can defeat them before starting this quest, but as they’re all Level 50, you might want to wait a bit before trying it out.

No Taste Like Home

Location: Khaswia Moors

NPC: Historian Naaz

Objective: Bring a Ledgas Bay meal to Naaz.

Reward: x1 Throwing Knife Ability Seed

Complete Ingredients for Success in Ledgas Bay to obtain a Ledgas Seafood Stew, which completes the quest.

A Beespoke Outfit

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Dressmaker Moniqua

Objective: Grab Ladeeb wings

Reward: Lucre x2820

Both Pritta Ridge and Ahrvet’s Pasture will have some Ladeeb available, and both of them work here.

Feelings Bottled Up 1

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Organizer Limoney

Objective: Send a bottle into the sea in Pritta Ridge

Reward: Lucre x2070, x2 Honey Elixir

The first quest in another series. Visit the beach in Pritta Ridge and release the bottle to complete it.

Ingredients for Success

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Fleyr the Foodie

Objective: Find the ingredients for the Ledgas Seafood Stew

Reward: Lucre x2640, Ledgas Seafood Stew

The ingredients are found in different areas, but are easy to spot. You need to complete this quest to complete No Taste Like Home later.

Memory of a Fish

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Poised Liegard

Objective: Collect Iffish fillets

Reward: Lucre x3360

Iffish can be found at the shores of Khaswia Moors, so head there and defeat some to get some fillets.

Calm Before the Storm

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Swordmaster Chathis

Objective: Defeat the Beguiling Celaeno Nemeses

Reward: x1 Peacebringer Ability Seed

The Nemeses is one of the first ones you can find in Khaswia Moors. If you’ve already defeated it on your way to the city, you can complete the quest immediately.

Natural Quillosophy

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Acupuncturist Hurrigon

Objective: Collect Needlion quills.

Reward: Lucre x3640

Dura Gorge and Khaswia Moors will both have some Needlions, so head for any of these.

Thanks a Mill

Location: Longren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Windmill Maker Oroshi

Objective: Defeat the monsters around the windmill in Mt. Gala.

Reward: Lucre x5620

Despite you being able to get this quest rather early, the monsters will be around Level 30, which you normally won’t attain until late Chapter 5 or even early Chapter 7, so don’t worry if you can’t complete it right away.

All Chapter 5 Side Quests in Visions of Mana

Behind the Scenery 3

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area

Reward: Gold Clover x30

After a good while, Fiona has another area for you to find, this time inside Illystana.

Behind the Scenery 4

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area

Reward: Gold Clover x40

Head for Pritta’s Ridge to find the area, depicting the bridge to Illystana.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the Scenery 5

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area

Reward: Gold Clover x50

The next area is found in Ahrvet’s Pasture, next to some of the farmhouses.

Tails with Tales to Tell

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Kindhearted Maik

Objective: Help Lilytea out of her predicament.

Reward: x1 Myriad Wishes Ability Seed

After grabbing the quest, visit various NPCs around the world to see what they think about tails. Later, return to Illystana and speak with the kids twice to complete the quest.

An Unforgettable Taste

Location: Longren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Spinner Suvaru

Objective: Deliver Suvaru his Needlebeak leg meat.

Reward: x1 Spirit Circle Ability Seed

Needlebeaks are found in the Charred Passage, Aery Passage and Fallow Steppe. Any of these places will drop the required meat, so go for the nearest one.

Never Judge a Goblin By Its Cover

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Steadfast Amarr

Objective: Protect Amarr from the monsters

Reward: x1 Provoke Ability Seed

Follow Amarr next to the first Meridian in Charred Passage to see him being attakced by some Goblins. Save him to complete the quest.

Too Far Down a Rabite Hole

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Steadfast Amarr

Objective: Protect Amarr from the monsters

Reward: Lucre x5090, x1 Luck Serum

Same thing as the previous quest, but this time with Rabites.

More Danger in the Dirt

Location: Fallow Steppe

NPC: Fruit Farmer Marna

Objective: Defeat the Molebears

Reward: x1 Spikes Ability Seed

Just like the previous quest, just kill some of the Molebears you see around to get your rewards.

Pillagers of the Pasture

Location: Ahrvet’s PAsture

NPC: Farming Mendelle

Objective: Defeat the Crawlers

Reward: Lucre x4800, x1 Magic Elixir

Crawlers spawn around the farm areas of the Pasture, so keep going around them until you find enough of them to defeat.

Color Me Famous

Location: Ahrvet’s Pasture

NPC: Passionate Idir

Objective: Find the pigment for Idir

Reward: Lucre x1920, x1 Knock-back Resistance Ability Seed

After saving Idir from the monsters, head to Dura Gorge to find a specific Pigment for him next to where you fought the boss here.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Crabbing a Bite to Eat

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Gardener Beirke

Objective: Find some shelled Pincher Crabs

Reward: Lucre x5760

Return to the Charred Passage to find some easy crabs. Alternatively, the Zawhak Desert also has them in a higher level.

Hillside Hoodlums Here Again

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Trader Graddey

Objective: Defeat the Quilted Hoods in Pritta Ridge

Reward: Lucre x4800, x1 Stamina Serum

Similar to the previous quest, just with some slighty stronger enemies this time.

Feelings Bottled Up 2

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Beast Watcher Jegga

Objective: Find a Terese Seed in Khaswia Moors

Reward: x3 Honey Elixir

Head for the Moors to find the seed, then return to Jegga to watch him sending a message through the seas.

Broth of a Boy

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Babarim the Wise

Objective: Collect Mushgloom stems from Mylos Woods

Reward: Lucre x6240

The Mushgloom stems are located in the second Mylos Woods area, mostly next to the entrance.

Revenge is a Picnic Best Served Stolen

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Carefree Vatrio

Objective:

Reward:

Faster Than a Speeding Bulette

Location: Zawhak Desert

NPC: Baeser the Explorer

Objective: Defeat Bulettes around the Desert

Reward: Lucre x4420

Bulettes are easily found at the entrance of the Desert, next to the bay.

Desert Defenses

Location: Zawhak Desert

NPC: Desert Warden Keet

Objective: Defeat Sand Stingers around the Desert

Reward: Lucre x4080

Sand Stingers are found a bit past the Bulettes from the previous quest, and you’ll naturally come across them by exploring around.

The Masterplan

Location: Zawhak Desert

NPC: Ambitious Kevi

Objective: Defeat the swarm of Grumpkins

Reward: x1 Blessing of Fire Ability Seed

Head for the area and bring an end to the Grumpkins.

Feelings Bottled Up 3

Location: Log’grattzo Dark Archives

NPC: Scrivener Kiuna

Objective: Find the parchments scattered around the area.

Reward: Lucre x4860, x4 Honey Elixir

The first quest you’ll see once you reach Log’grattzo. The parchments are all around the area, so grab them all as soon as you enter.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Feelings Bottled Up 4

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Cheerful Heath

Objective: Get the rock from Kanlow in Charred Passage

Reward: x5 Honey Elixir

Visit Heath’s grandmother to collect his rock, which the boy will later send through the seas.

Hooked on Books

Location: Log’grattzo Dark Archives

NPC: Librarian Floi

Objective: Collect the books from people all around the world.

Reward: x1 Illustrious Intellect Ability Seed

Each of the other continents will have at least one person with a book, so you’ll have to travel for a good while to find them.

Fear in an Ivory Tower

Location: Log’grattzo Dark Archives

NPC: Novice Scribe Risha

Objective: Defeat the monsters inside Passagean Tomespire

Reward:Lucre x6480

The monsters will be easy to spot as you enter the Tomespire, so head directly for them.

A Slashing and a Curse

Location: Log’grattzo Dark Archives

NPC: Armed Scribe Kiri

Objective: Defeat the Dainslaifs

Reward: x1 Blade and Shield Sigil

The Dainslaifs need to be exactly the ones in the Passagean Tomespire, and others won’t count for the quest.

Gone But Not Forgotten

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Watts

Objective: Explore Gudju and collect items from the past.

Reward: x1 Blessing of Earth Ability Seed

Explore all of the marked places and collect something to remind Watts about the village before the fall.

The Specter of Friendship

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Timid Zoen

Objective: Defeat the monster inside Passagean Tomespire

Reward: x3 Vitality Elixir

Head to the Tomespire and fight the monsters that appear in the marked area. Collect the doll and return to Zoen to finish the quest.

Save Me Hide!

Location: Radiant Playhouse Terratio

NPC: Lady Froide

Objective: Gather Jackal pelts

Reward: Lucre x6400, x1 Spirit Serum

Jackal are common enemies inside the Temple of Wendel, so you should have no problem finding a few of them.

Niccolo’s Purrplexing Purroblem

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Niccolo

Objective: Gather Harpy down for Niccolo

Reward: Salesman Glove

Hapies can be found either in Dura Gorge or Khaswia Moors, so pick any of them to bring their drops to Niccolo.

A Purrsistent Purroblem

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Niccolo

Objective: Bring Bumpink bomb powder to Niccolo.

Reward: Broom & Pan

Bumpkin can be found in the Ahrvet’s Pasture nearby, so head there to grab their drops.

Retrieving Purrloined Goods

Location: Illystana, the City of Water

NPC: Niccolo

Objective: Find the stolen cargo in Ahrvet’s Pasture

Reward: Lucre x4900, x1 Luck Serum

Head to the marked area in the Pasture and defeat the monsters that appear, then return to Niccolo to finish another quest.

The Purrpetrator Is…

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Niccolo

Objective: Find the stolen cargo in Ahrvet’s Pasture

Reward:x1 Blessing of Darkness Ability Seed

Just like before, retrieve the goods in the zone and defeat any enemies that appear. Niccolo will reward you when you return.

Walking on Thick Ice

Location: Radiant Playhouse Terratio

NPC: Sky-Gazing Vissen

Objective: Defeat Bluster Gasses

Reward: Lucre x7680

Bluster Gasses are found in the later portions of the dungeon. They can easily freeze you, so be careful.

Girl With a Lone Earring

Location: Radiant Playhouse Terratio

NPC: Thespian Ruka

Objective: Find Ruka’s earring.

Reward: x1 Boost Silence Ability Seed.

Her earring is automatically found after winning a battle inside the temple.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Scales of The Problem

Location: Temple of Wendel

NPC: Mild-Mannered Marko

Objective: Defeat Seaserpents and bring their scales to Marko

Reward: Lucre x5120, x1 Goddess Scales

After completing the previous quest, enter the Temple again. You should find some Seaserpents by just heading forward in the dungeon.

All Chapter 6 Side Quests in Visions of Mana

Gudju Came Back

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Watts

Objective: Bring Higgly back to Gudju.

Reward: x3 Parpoto Oil

After speaking with Watts, head to Log’grattzo and look for Higgly inside the Archives. Once you speak with her, return to Zawhak Deser to find her and Joo-ah being attacked by monsters. Save them and return to Gudju, where the couple will now stay indefinitely.

All Chapter 7 Side Quests in Visions of Mana

Waifs and Strays

Location: Radiant Playhouse Terratio

NPC: Model Martha

Objective: Defeat the Marmpotos enemies inside the Temple of Wendel.

Reward: Lucre x5700, x1 Null Freeze Ability Seed

The enemies will be found halfway through the temple, so keep heading inside.

Safety First

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Donoban the Artisan

Objective: Obtain Mad Mallard helmets

Reward: Lucre x11900

Mad Mallards are easy to find in Zawhak Desert, next to the entrance of the Gamurda Mines. Defeat them until you finish the quest.

Woes of a Worrywart

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Worrywart Treen

Objective: Find Biju in Gamurda Mines

Reward: Lucre x10400, x1 Intellect Serum

Head to the mines to find Treen’s husband being attacked by some monsters. You’ll need to rescue him twice to convince him to return to Gudju.

Devil In the Dunes

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Ceramicist Swello

Objective: Defeat the Scorched Pavlov Nemeses

Reward: x1 Lionheart Ability Seed

Scorched Pavlov is next to the village’s entrance in Zawhak Desert, and it’s a Level 50 Nemeses. Bring some Water skills to make the fight easier.

The Desert Son

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Craftsman Dwioh

Objective: Find Anthon in Zawhak Desert

Reward: Lucre x9970, x1 Stamina Serum

Anthon is being attacked by some monsters, but they’re easy to fend off. Save him and return to the village.

Evil Begone!

Location: Log’gratzo Dark Archives

NPC: Suth the Faithful

Objective: Bring x10 Imp Eyeballs and x3 Spiral Chess Knight Horns to Suth.

Reward: Lucre x12600

Imps are easy to find inside the Passagean Tomespire, but you’ll need to visit the Sanctuary of Mana to defeat some Spiral Chess Knights.

Dyeing Wish

Location: Log’gratzo Dark Archives

NPC: Designer Tigo

Objective: Bring Dark Batmo hides to Tigo

Reward: x1 Scorch Ability Seed

Dark Batmos can be found inside Gamurda Mines, so fly there to finish the quest.

Object of the Herb

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Desperate Flotant

Objective: Gather dewy herbs in Mylos Woods.

Reward: Arboreal Cadusprout

The herbs are easy to find in the very first Mylos Woods area, so gather them and return to Flotant. Required for the Feelings Bottled Up quest series.

Claw, Line and Sinker

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Angler Ajuki

Objective: Gather Hippogryph talons

Reward: Lucre x6100, x3 Niccolo Coin

Hippogryph Claws can be found in the Wind Sanctum, so head there to grab as many Talons as you need.

Full of Youthful Promises

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Worried Mother Rayan

Objective: Find Murth inside the Mylos Woods

Reward: Lucre x9590, x1 Magic Elixir

Her son will be easy to spot as you enter the area, so save him from the monsters nearby and return to collect the reward later.

A Pansy By Any Other Name

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Fortune Teller Senth

Objective: Gather Killer Pansy in the Mylos backwoods.

Reward: x1 Null Sleep Ability Seed

Head for the second Mylos Woods area to find the Killer Pansy enemies.

Threadbare Silk

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Weaver Droaht

Objective: Gather Silkspitter thread.

Reward: Lucre x12500

Found in the first Mylos Woods zone, defeat them to grab their thread.

Temple Trespassers

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Scholar Rhigo

Objective: Defeat Tomatomen next to Tatoh Temple

Reward: x1 Spirit Sigil+ x1

You’ll find the enemies on your way to the temple in Khaswia Moors, and they won’t be much of a challenge by this point of the game.

Behind the Scenery 6

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area

Reward: x60 Gold Clover

The area this time is located in Khaswia Moors, looking directly at the Tatoh Temple from below.

Behind the Scenery 7

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area.

Reward: x70 Gold Clover

You’ll need to defeat the monsters around the Ancient Ruins to reach the area depicted here, so wait until you have enough levels for this one.

Twisted Tales

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Shipwright Fahler

Objective: Defeat the demonic fish in Khaswia Moors

Reward: Lucre x12100

Head to the shores of Khaswia Moors and defeat the marked enemies, which are quite easy to bring down.

It Came From The Beach!

Location: Ahrvet’s Pasture

NPC: Sea-Loving Fohr

Objective: Defeat the Tezlas

Reward: Lucre x9780, x1 Vitality Elixir

Head to the beach to find the Tezlas, then return to Fohr to complete the quest.

Menaces By The Manor

Location: Ahrvet’s Pasture

NPC: Chatty Hiryano

Objective: Defeat the Inexplicable Gunk in the manor

Reward: x1 Untouchable Ability Seed

The Nemeses is right next to where you got the quest, so head uphill to beat it. Be careful with the poison.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Forgotten Perspectives

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Passionate Idir

Objective: Sell Idir’s painting to someone in the world

Reward: x1 Unbreakable Ability Seed

Visit the marked places, but no one will commit to buying Idir’s painting. He’ll later give it away to a passerby when completing the quest.

No Rest For The Wicked

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Niccolo

Objective: Help around Niccolo’s Emporium

Reward: x1 Null Poison Ability Seed

You need to address each person to a different task. Set out Ramcoh for the deliveries, Morley as the salesman and Palamena as the storeroom associate for great results, but any combination should work.

Niccolo’s Last Request

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Niccolo

Objective: Find Bulette horns.

Reward: Ethereal Katarance

Head to Zawhak Desert to find the Bulettes next to the entrance. Defeat them and return to Niccolo.

Paem, the Chivalrous Thief

Location: Illystana, the City of Water

NPC: Palamena

Objective: Find the stolen items in Pritta Ridge

Reward: Spirit Fettertwine

Disguised as Paem, Palamena must find the various shining items stolen by the Succubus. Once you ambush and defeat them, the quest will be done.

A Bevy of Hill Beauties?

Location: Illystana, Capital of the Deep

NPC: Cyrus the Gossip

Objective: Defeat the Succubus in Pritta Ridge.

Reward: Lucre x11900

The Succubes must be defeat next to the Ancient Ruins, and beating them in any other area won’t count to the quest.

Knights Errant and Aberrant

Location: Rhata Harbor

NPC: Scholar Mondolay

Objective: Defeat the Dark Knights in Fallow Steppe

Reward: Lucre x11700

The Dark Knights roaming around the Ancient Ruins are powerful, but an endgame team should have no trouble with them. Remember to continue exploring to fight another Nemeses and obtain an Ultimate Weapon.

Heading For a Fall

Location: Rhata Harbor

NPC: Roaming Zeelo

Objective: Defeat the monsters in Rime Falls

Reward: Lucre x5640, x1 Boost Freeze Ability Seed

Head to Rime Falls to have a very similar fight to the one you had in the main story earlier in the game.

Feelings Bottled Up 5

Location: Rhata Harbor

NPC: Demure Messetina

Objective: Deliver Messetina’s letters to all other NPCs in the quest series.

Reward: x1 Invisible Bonds Ability Seed

Return to all of the NPCs you found along your way to deliver them a letter, then visit Messetina one more time to complete the series.

Grist to the Mill

Location: Mt. Gala

NPC: Windmill Maker Oroshi

Objective: Give Oroshi the Crimsonite and the Azurite

Reward: x1 Artificer Ability Seed

The Crimsonite is obtained from the quest Rubinus Ex Machina available during Chapter 7, while the Azurite is a gift from the Lapis Ex Machina, also from Chapter 7.

Meelpa’s Methodology

Location: Fallow Steppe

NPC: Meelpa

Objective: Bring the evidence for Meelpa

Reward: x1 Meelpa’s Teachings Ability Seed, Ethereal Glimmerdge

Collect all of the required items for Meelpa, which are all marked on the map. The reward is one of Morley’s best weapons.

Screenshot by The Escapist

A Gesture of Good Quill

Location: Etaern, the Moonlit Parish

NPC: Quillmaker Matheo

Objective: Gather Needlebeak Feathers

Reward: Niccolo Coin x6

Needlebeak can be found in the Charred Passage, Aery Passage and Fallow Steppe. Defeat enough of them and deliver the loot to Matheo.

An Eye for Trouble

Location: Etaern, the Moonlit Parish

NPC: Taciturn Scholar Norrhis

Objective: Defeat the Wizard Eyes inside Castle Cresceno

Reward: Lucre x5830, Niccolo Coin x3

Enter the Castle and look for the special encounter midway through the dungeon to complete the quest.

Queen Bee

Location: Etaern, the Moonlit Parish

NPC: Qula the Refined Witch

Objective: Defeat the Nemeses Puppet Meriska

Reward: x1 Special Attack+ Ability Seed

Meriska is found in the Fallow Steppe and is a Level 50 Nemeses, so be prepared with everything you can.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lapis Ex Machina

Location: Etaern, the moonlit Parish

NPC: Clever Youth Paeil

Objective: Defeat the monsters in Lefeya Drifts

Reward: Lucre x5270, x1 Azurite

Head to Lefeya Drifts and defeat the pack of monsters to earn the shining Azurite. You get to keep it and use it for the Grist to the Mill quest later.

Where There’s a Quill, There’s a Way

Location: Etaern, the Moonlit Parish

NPC: Quillmaker Matheo

Objective: Gather Assassinant forewings

Reward: Niccolo Coin x8

Much like the previous Quill quest, your target now are the Assassinant found in Pritta Ridge or Ahrvet’s Pasture.

Quill Pro Quo

Location: Etaern, the Moonlit Parish

NPC: Quillmaker Matheo

Objective: Gather Siren Plumes

Reward: Niccolo Coin x10, x1 Siren Quill

This time, defeat some Sirens for Matheo in Wind Sanctum to complete the quest. You’ll use the Siren Quill later in Love Quest.

Words From The Heart

Location: Panicking Keshi

NPC: Longren, the Vale of Wind

Objective: Deliver Keshi’s letter to Cheeka in Rhata Harbor.

Reward: Lucre x9400, x1 Spirit Serum

Very straightforward quest. Just complete the two trips to finish it.

Meat and No Veg

Location: Longren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Tailor Yotsuba

Objective: Deliver Yotsuba some Pricklebeak tenders.

Reward: Lucre x11,850

The Pricklebeak must be defeated specifically in the Wind Sanctum to get the tenders, so avoid them in Gamurda Mines.

Death’s Portent

Location: Longren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Seamstress Miyabi

Objective: Defeat the Grave Picus Nemeses

Reward: Narrow Escape Ability Seed

Grave Picus will spawn once you grab the quest. Take a look at our Nemeses guide for specific info on how to beat it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Never-Ending Nightmares

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Sleepless Hoppee

Objective: Defeat Beholders in Castle Cresceno

Reward: x1 Stamina Sigil + Ability Seed

Head all the way back to Castle Cresceno and defeat the Beholders (easy to find at the end of the castle) to complete the quest.

Amour for Armor

Location: Gudju, the Earth Village

NPC: Armorer Nogrei

Objective: Gather Dark Knight plates.

Reward: Lucre x12600

The Dark Knights must be fought in Castle Cresceno, and any other you find around the world won’t count for the quest.

Behind the Scenery 8

Location: Longren, the Vale of Wind

NPC:Traveler Fiona

Objective: Find the depicted area

Reward: x1 Love’s Light Ability Seed

Returning to where you first meet Fiona, your final location is located in Charred Passage. You get an Ability Seed for all of your work.

Ramcoh’s Roast

Location: Longren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Careena

Objective: Make a dish for Ramcoh.

Reward: x1 Beastly Force

Gather all five Sheeproccoli in Mt. Gala, then return to Longren to cook it. Finally, visit the Wind Sanctum to finish the quest.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Adeptus Rabite

Location: Longren, the Vale of Wind

NPC: Expert Wind Dyer Hodzuki

Objective: Defeat Great Rabites in Wind Sanctum

Reward: x1 Goddess Scales

Great Rabites spawn very commonly in the area. There’s a encounter midway through the dungeon with eight of them, which will instantly complete the quest.

Grandpa’s Treasure

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Fruit Farmer Kyuree

Objective: Find the buried treasure in Charred Passage

Reward: Lucre x10160, x1 Strength Serum

The treasure is located at the beach, southeast of the map. Find it and return it to Kyuree to complete the quest.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Hobgoblin Holdup

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Traveling Merchant Cymon

Objective: Defeat the Hobgoblin gang in Charred Passage

Reward: Lucre x11660, x1 Summon Goblin Ability Seed

Head to the marked area and defeat the monsters to complete the quest.

When Fish Fly

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Bibliophile Lolo

Objective: Defeat Iffish in Khaswia Moors

Reward: Lucre x11470

Pretty straightforward. You’ll find them by the shores.

Grab the Crab By The Claws

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Gardener Beirke

Objective: Grab some peeled Clincher Crab

Reward: x1 Stamina Sigil Ability Seed

The crabs can be found in Luka Ruins Undertemple, and will be easy targets for you.

Love Quest

Location: Ledgas Bay

NPC: Elegant Cerejera

Objective: Find Muguet and bring him back to Cerejera

Reward: x1 Promises Fulfilled Ability Seed

Muguet is found next to the Illystana entrance in Pritta Ridge. You’ll need to complete Quill Pro Quo to obtain the Siren Quill, which is necessary to convince Muguet to return.

Popo B-Gone

Location: Deade Cliffs

NPC: Julei

Objective: Find a way to solve Julei’s problems

Reward: Lucre x3760, x1 Repellent Ability Seed

Visit Trent in the Sanctuary Entrance and grab the ingredients Trent asks you around the Woods. Later, head to Ledgas Bay to find someone who can make the recipe. Speak with Glicina and the quest is done.

Draconic Dealings

Location: Radiant Playhouse Terratio

NPC: Jeweler Aleiz

Objective: Defeat Kid Dragon, Frost Dragon and Kid Drakonis

Reward: Mystic Vanebrace

Kid Dragon is found in Dura Gorge, Frost Dragon is inside the Temple of Wendel and Kid Drakonis is found in the Wind Sanctum.

Rubinus Ex Machina

Location: Charred Passage

NPC: Voyager Berzer

Objective: Find the secret hidden by the monsters inside the Volcano

Reward: Lucre x7520, x1 Crimsonite

Defeat the monsters in a secluded area of Dorpher Volcano to complete the quest. The Crimsonite is used later for Grist to the Mill.

Who Let The Cerberuses Out?

Location: Tianeea, the Fire Village

NPC: Shepherd Bastor

Objective: Defeat Cerberus inside Dorpher Volcano

Reward: Lucre x6580, x4 Niccolo Coin

The Cerberuses around Charred Passage won’t count toward the quest, so you need to fight them inside Dorpher.

Do Me a Crystalline Solid

Location: Aery Passage

NPC: Praying Souka

Objective: Find all Elemental Blooms around the world.

Reward: x1 Mana Grace

The Elemental Blooms are all found next to the Greater Elemental Aery challenges for each of the elements. The Wind one is right next to Souka, but others are all around the world:

Fire: Charred Passage

Water: Pritta Ridge

Wind: Aery Passage

Earth: Zawhak Desert

Moon: Lefeya Drifts

Wood: Mylos Woods

Darkness: Log’grattzo Dark Archives

Light: Radiant Playhouse Terratio

Screenshot by The Escapist

From Curation to Communication

Location: Log’grattzo Dark Archives

NPC: Aesh

Objective: Find the books for each of the party members.

Reward: Shelter of Knowledge

Follow Vash inside a special Passagean Tomespire instance, where he’ll recommend a book for each of your party members. You get the weapon for Julei after finishing it.

Goo-Goo For Goo

Location: Etaern, the Moonlit Parish

NPC: Ceramicist Vaze

Objective: Obtain Red Drop Goo

Reward: Lucre x7150, Niccolo Coin x3

Red Drops can be found inside Dorpher Volcano, so head there to grab them.

All Chapter 8 Side Quests in Visions of Mana

Featherly Duties

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Supply Seller Morae

Objective: Find out the origins of the Soul Guard talisman

Reward: x1 Traveler’s Talisman Ability Seed

Head to Tianeea to speak with Master Fiugo, then speak with Khoda at the Sanctuary Entrance.

Fake It Till You Make It

Location: Free City of Tsaata

NPC: Enigmatic Traveler Marin

Objective: Defeat the Shape Shifters in Dorpher volcano

Reward: x1 Strenght Sigil+ Ability Seed

Head to the Volcano and look for the enemy packs with differently-colored enemies, which are Shape Shifters. Defeat those to complete the quest.

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy