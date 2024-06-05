All Skill Styles in ESO Gold Road Listed

Many of the abilities in The Elder Scrolls Online have been around for 10 years, and now you can add Skill Styles to add some flair. This ESO guide will list all the styles that have been added to the game through the Gold Road Chapter.
ESO: All Skill Styles Listed
There are 22 Skill Styles that you can earn through quests or exploration in the Gold Road Chapter. Each one can change the color of a specific ability when it gets selected in the skills menu. But before you start collecting all the styling options, it helps to know what’s out there. You can find the full list of styles below:
- Mage Light (Mages Guild) – Viridian Green
- Expert Hunter (Fighters Guild) – Carmine Red
- Cleave (Two Handed) – Cinnabar Red
- Barrier (Alliance War) – Turquoise Blue
- Low Slash (One Hand and Shield) – Burnt Orange
- Poison Arrow (Bow) – Crimson Red
- Meteor (Mages Guild) – Blazing Orange
- Grand Healing (Restoration Staff) – Lilac Purple
- Force Shock (Destruction Staff) – Onyx Black
- Vigor (Alliance War) – Soothing Blue
- Wall of Elements (Destruction Staff) – Violet Purple
- Whirlwind (Dual Wield) – Ochre Orange
- Soul Trap (Soul Magic) – Orchid Purple
- Reverse Slash (Two Handed) – Ruby Red
- Snipe (Bow) – Scarlet Red
- Regeneration (Restoration Staff) – Azure Blue
- Dawnbreaker (Fighters Guild) – Dusk Purple
- Entropy (Mages Guild) – Vibrant Yellow
- Blessing of Protection (Restoration Staff) – Sky Blue
- Trap Beast (Fighters Guild) – Dawnlight Orange
- Warhorn (Alliance War) – Amber Orange
- Weakness to Elements (Destruction Staff) – Purple
All of the styles currently in the game are meant for universal abilities. That means, for the time being, there are no class-based skill styles. However, that could change with store options or future content updates outside of Gold Road.
How to Equip Skill Styles in ESO
Once you unlock a Skill Style, open up the Skills tab and select the option to the left of the main icon. The standard icon for each ability will still remain next to the skill XP. But with the new unlock, there is a second option to the left side that can be toggled. Just keep in mind that toggling the new color won’t be shown on your bar.
If you want to revert back to the old color, head back into the skills menu and toggle the same icon. Both options are cosmetic, so it’s really up to you when you decide to make a change.
The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.