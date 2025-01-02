Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Squid Game Black Ops 6.
Category:
Video Games

All Squid Game 2 Items in Black Ops 6 & Warzone & How To Unlock Them

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Jan 2, 2025 12:58 pm

Call of Duty isn’t known for its timely crossovers. However, Black Ops 6 and Warzone are wasting no time with their latest event, which features a full Squid Game 2-themed Battle Pass. So, here are all the Squid Game 2 items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Every Squid Game Item in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Squid Game Black Ops 6.

Squid Game 2 dropped on Netflix on December 26, 2024, and one week later, Call of Duty is kicking off an event that focuses on the critically acclaimed series. Like a lot of other events, there will be a mini-pass that allows players to unlock items for free or pay for the premium pass, which opens the door to unlock a bunch of other goodies. Here are all of the Squid Game 2 items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how much XP it takes to get them:

  • Free Rewards
    • Player 006 – Niran Operator Skin
      • Instant Reward
    • Tic-Tac-Die Loading Screen
      • 6,000 XP
    • Squid Game Emblem
      • 14,000 XP
    • 30-Minute Double XP Token
      • 26,000 XP
    • Piggy Weapon Sticker
      • 46,000 XP
    • Player 115 – Maya Operator Skin
      • 76,000 XP
    • Do. Not. Movie. Calling Card
      • 118,000 XP
    • 30-Minute Double XP Token
      • 176,000 XP
    • Invitation Spray
      • 254,000 XP
    • Cleaver Melee Weapon
      •  356,000 XP
  • Premium Rewards
    • High Authority XM4 Blueprint
      • Instant Reward
    • Etched Knife Blueprint
      • 6,000 XP
    • Roped In Finishing Move
      • 14,000 XP
    • Custodian GS45 Blueprint
      • 26,000 XP
    • Enigma Animated Emblem
      • 46,000 XP
    • Throwdown Emote
      • 76,000 XP
    • Don’t Look Concussion Skin
      • 118,000 XP
    • Boss Orders SAUG SMG Blueprint
      • 176,000 XP
    • Who’s Left? Weapon Charm
      • 254,000 XP
    • Front-Man Operator Skin
      • 356,000 XP

The Pink Guards Tracer Pack, the VIPs Tracer Pack, and the Young-Hee Tracer Pack will also be coming to the Call of Duty Shop in the near future. It’s unclear how much each Pack will go for, but it’s likely to be around 2,000 CoD Points.

Related: When Does the Next Double XP Weekend in Black Ops 6 Start & End?

Will There Be a Squid Game Mode in Black Ops 6 & Warzone?

In addition to the new items, the trailer for the event reveals that there will be a “Red Light, Green Light” mode that puts players in the same stressful situation the characters in Squid Game find themselves in. It will take place on the Red Card map in Multiplayer and be a great way to earn XP for the event. Additional modes include Squid Game Moshpit, Penthalon, and Dead Light, Green Light, which is exclusive to Zombies.

As of writing, it’s unclear how long Squid Game 2 x Black Ops 6 will stick around, but based on previous events, it should be at least a couple of weeks.

And that’s all the Squid Game 2 items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to unlock them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Warzone
Squid Game
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Associate Editor
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67