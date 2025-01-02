All Squid Game 2 Items in Black Ops 6 & Warzone & How To Unlock Them

Call of Duty isn’t known for its timely crossovers. However, Black Ops 6 and Warzone are wasting no time with their latest event, which features a full Squid Game 2-themed Battle Pass. So, here are all the Squid Game 2 items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
How To Get Every Squid Game Item in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Squid Game 2 dropped on Netflix on December 26, 2024, and one week later, Call of Duty is kicking off an event that focuses on the critically acclaimed series. Like a lot of other events, there will be a mini-pass that allows players to unlock items for free or pay for the premium pass, which opens the door to unlock a bunch of other goodies. Here are all of the Squid Game 2 items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how much XP it takes to get them:
- Free Rewards
- Player 006 – Niran Operator Skin
- Instant Reward
- Tic-Tac-Die Loading Screen
- 6,000 XP
- Squid Game Emblem
- 14,000 XP
- 30-Minute Double XP Token
- 26,000 XP
- Piggy Weapon Sticker
- 46,000 XP
- Player 115 – Maya Operator Skin
- 76,000 XP
- Do. Not. Movie. Calling Card
- 118,000 XP
- 30-Minute Double XP Token
- 176,000 XP
- Invitation Spray
- 254,000 XP
- Cleaver Melee Weapon
- 356,000 XP
- Player 006 – Niran Operator Skin
- Premium Rewards
- High Authority XM4 Blueprint
- Instant Reward
- Etched Knife Blueprint
- 6,000 XP
- Roped In Finishing Move
- 14,000 XP
- Custodian GS45 Blueprint
- 26,000 XP
- Enigma Animated Emblem
- 46,000 XP
- Throwdown Emote
- 76,000 XP
- Don’t Look Concussion Skin
- 118,000 XP
- Boss Orders SAUG SMG Blueprint
- 176,000 XP
- Who’s Left? Weapon Charm
- 254,000 XP
- Front-Man Operator Skin
- 356,000 XP
- High Authority XM4 Blueprint
The Pink Guards Tracer Pack, the VIPs Tracer Pack, and the Young-Hee Tracer Pack will also be coming to the Call of Duty Shop in the near future. It’s unclear how much each Pack will go for, but it’s likely to be around 2,000 CoD Points.
Will There Be a Squid Game Mode in Black Ops 6 & Warzone?
In addition to the new items, the trailer for the event reveals that there will be a “Red Light, Green Light” mode that puts players in the same stressful situation the characters in Squid Game find themselves in. It will take place on the Red Card map in Multiplayer and be a great way to earn XP for the event. Additional modes include Squid Game Moshpit, Penthalon, and Dead Light, Green Light, which is exclusive to Zombies.
As of writing, it’s unclear how long Squid Game 2 x Black Ops 6 will stick around, but based on previous events, it should be at least a couple of weeks.
And that’s all the Squid Game 2 items in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to unlock them.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Published: Jan 2, 2025 12:58 pm