Squid Game Season 2 Ending & Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Squid Game Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, and there are tons of unresolved threads in the story. Here’s everything you need to know about the Squid Game Season 2 ending, as well as the teaser in the mid-credits scene.

Recommended Videos

What Happened at the End of Squid Game Season 2?

The seventh and final episode of Squid Game Season 2 was an exciting one. Titled Friend or Foe, it really threw into question who the main characters could trust.

First off, it was revealed that Captain Park is not who he says he is. The Captain had saved Jun-ho from drowning in Season 1, but in the final episode, he was shown to be tampering with the drone the team was using to scout out the islands. He also murdered the drone operator by stabbing him and throwing him overboard.

Secondly, Gi-hun was able to convince his allies not to take part in the special game at night, where the O and X players attempted to kill each other to sway the vote in the morning. Instead of joining in on the riots, they stayed hidden and waited for the facilitators to break up the fights, then took them by surprise and grabbed their weapons.

This allowed Gi-hun and his allies, including Player 001, to fight their way up to the command center and try to put a stop to the games. While they did get close, Player 001 finally betrayed Gi-hun at the very end by murdering the two men he was with, and giving the facilitors the edge they needed to apprehend Gi-hun and Jung-bae. Season 2 ends with In-ho resuming his role as the Front Man, and murdering Jung-bae in front of Gi-hun.

The rest of Gi-hun’s allies either went back to the main room or surrendered their weapons and died. It can be inferred that the games will continue in Season 3, as the players are all forced to participate again.

Squid Game Season 2 Mid-Credits Scene Explained

We also got a mid-credits scene at the end of Squid Game Season 2. It was brief, but we saw a shot of the Red Light, Green Light room again. This time, however, there’s an additional boy robot in the room, along with the girl robot we’ve seen before.

It looks like one of the new games we see in Season 3 will be a variation or twist on Red Light, Green Light to make it even tougher than before.

And that’s everything you need to know about the ending and mid-credits scene for Squid Game Season 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy