Type Soul Emotes
Image via Roblox
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Type Soul Emotes, Listed

Show your style
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 12:11 pm

While Type Soul in Roblox is all about completing quests and engaging in combat with other players, there’s no reason you can’t add a little flair to the game. Type Soul features nearly two dozen possible emotes you can perform, allowing you to express yourself in ways you couldn’t before.

Recommended Videos

All Emotes in Type Soul

Below, you can see a full list of every possible emote in Type Soul and a brief description of what your character does when you perform the emote:

  1. /e cheer – Your character jumps with their hands in the air
  2. /edance – Your character dances with their hands in the air
  3. /e dance1 – Your character dances in Gangnam Style
  4. /e dance2 – Your character raises their arms and dances
  5. /e dance3 – Your character raises their arms and jumps with each foot
  6. /e freestyle – Your character dances using various dance moves
  7. /e rest – Your character sits on the ground in a sad fashion
  8. /e rest2 – Your character sits on the ground normally
  9. /e rest3 – Your character sits on the ground with their arms in the air
  10. /e rest4 – Your character sits on the ground in criss-cross-applesauce
  11. /e kneel – Your character gets down on one knee and bows their head
  12. /e cry – Your character sits on the ground while crying
  13. /e wave – Your character waves with their hand
  14. /e caramell – Your character performs the Caramelldansen dance
  15. /e laugh – Your character laughs while covering their mouth with their hands
  16. /e sturdy – Your character dances rigidly
  17. /e warrior – Your character extends both arms out
  18. /e shy – Your character puts both hands behind their back
  19. /e point – Your character points a finger with their hand
  20. /e lean – Your character leans to the side
  21. /e lay – Your character lays on the ground

Related: How to Get Demon King in Anime Defenders (& Is He Worth Pulling For)

How to Perform Emotes in Type Soul

If you want to use any of emotes you see above, follow the steps below:

  • When in-game in Type Soul, open the chat by clicking on the page icon in the top-left corner of the screen
  • Enter the emote command that you want to use (the bold text above)
  • Press “enter” and, if typed correctly, your character performs the emote you entered
Entering a command in the chat box. Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s quite easy to show what emotion you’re feeling in Type Soul, so take full advantage of all the emotes while questing and battling.

Type Soul is available now.

Post Tag:
Roblox
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter