All Type Soul Emotes, Listed

While Type Soul in Roblox is all about completing quests and engaging in combat with other players, there’s no reason you can’t add a little flair to the game. Type Soul features nearly two dozen possible emotes you can perform, allowing you to express yourself in ways you couldn’t before.

All Emotes in Type Soul

Below, you can see a full list of every possible emote in Type Soul and a brief description of what your character does when you perform the emote:

/e cheer – Your character jumps with their hands in the air /edance – Your character dances with their hands in the air /e dance1 – Your character dances in Gangnam Style /e dance2 – Your character raises their arms and dances /e dance3 – Your character raises their arms and jumps with each foot /e freestyle – Your character dances using various dance moves /e rest – Your character sits on the ground in a sad fashion /e rest2 – Your character sits on the ground normally /e rest3 – Your character sits on the ground with their arms in the air /e rest4 – Your character sits on the ground in criss-cross-applesauce /e kneel – Your character gets down on one knee and bows their head /e cry – Your character sits on the ground while crying /e wave – Your character waves with their hand /e caramell – Your character performs the Caramelldansen dance /e laugh – Your character laughs while covering their mouth with their hands /e sturdy – Your character dances rigidly /e warrior – Your character extends both arms out /e shy – Your character puts both hands behind their back /e point – Your character points a finger with their hand /e lean – Your character leans to the side /e lay – Your character lays on the ground

How to Perform Emotes in Type Soul

If you want to use any of emotes you see above, follow the steps below:

When in-game in Type Soul, open the chat by clicking on the page icon in the top-left corner of the screen

Enter the emote command that you want to use (the bold text above)

Press “enter” and, if typed correctly, your character performs the emote you entered

Entering a command in the chat box. Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s quite easy to show what emotion you’re feeling in Type Soul, so take full advantage of all the emotes while questing and battling.

Type Soul is available now.

