All Wuthering Waves Belle Poppy Locations & Best Farming Route

Belle Poppy is a red flower you must gather to ascend some Resonators in Wuthering Waves. Although this flower respawns daily, you need 60 of them to level up one unit fully.

How to Get Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves

Belle Poppy can only be found on the east side of the Sea of Flames. This area is located southwest of Jinzhou. Be warned that entering the field of flowers is dangerous because they will afflict you with a debuff that gradually reduces your HP.

If you want to remove this effect, you need to complete the We Promise, We Deliver world quest. You can start this mission by examining the wanted poster near the academy. It’s a pretty long quest, and you’ll end up fighting the Inferno Rider.

Note that it’s not necessary to complete this mission if you just want to gather Belle Poppy. This plant only grows on the edge of this zone, and you should be safe as long as you don’t get near the field of flowers. There are around 30 Belle Poppy that you can harvest, and all flowers will respawn after the daily server reset.

Where to Buy

If you don’t mind spending some cash, then you can go to Shifang Pharmacy to buy some Belle Poppy. This shop can be found on the lowest level of Jinzhou city. The store only sells 15 flowers, an dyou must spend 45,000 coins in total.

This is not a very cost-effective way to get Belle Poppy since the stock will only refresh after the weekly reset. So, you must wait until Monday if you want to buy more. Considering that the wildflowers regrow every day, I recommend picking them up during your daily grind.

That’s everything you need to know on where to farm Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves. Since this flower is an ascension material for Verina, you may also want to check out our best build guide for our favorite gardener.

