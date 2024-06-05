AMR9 Loadout in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best AMR9 Loadout in Warzone Season 4

A meta contender for sniper support
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Published: Jun 5, 2024 03:01 pm

There are plenty of viable submachine guns to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, including the newest addition, the Superi 46. However, if you’re looking for a solid sniper support option to run with the MORS or Kar98k, then your best bet might be the AMR9 and its top loadout.

Best AMR9 Loadout in Warzone

While your opinion of the AMR9 might be low due to its performance at the start of Warzone, it’s a completely different SMG in Season 4. It features extremely low recoil with the right attachments and solid mobility. Its damage range leaves something to be desired, which is why it’s not at the top of the meta. As a sniper support SMG, it shines at close to mid-range.

You can see my recommended loadout for the AMR9 below:

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
  • Stock: Wolfhound Carbine Stock
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Magazine: 50 Round Mag
The AMR9 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

With these attachments in place, the AMR9 has tremendous recoil control that makes it a breeze to handle. While it does kick slightly up if you let your aim go, all you have to do is pull down a little bit, and you’re all set. The mobility of the SMG is also kept mostly in place, so you’re free to play aggressively and take on any close-range gunfights.

If you feel you need more damage, I recommend swapping one of the attachments for the 9mm High Grain Rounds ammunition. Just keep in mind, though, that this will slightly reduce recoil control.

Best Class For the AMR9 in Warzone

With your loadout situated, you can move on to equipping the rest of your class for the AMR9, including the perks, equipment, and primary weapon:

Primary Weapon

  • SVA 545, MORS, or another meta long-range weapon

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

After you’ve equipped all the necessary class items, your loadout for the AMR9 is complete and it’s ready to take into a match of Warzone.

