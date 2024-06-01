Do you want the best Boothill team comps in Honkai: Star Rail? Of course you do because this powerful physical DPS unit is incredible to use and to watch. If you’re pulling for Boothill, or already have, then you’ll want to get the best out of him.

Best Boothill Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail (HSR)

Boothill is a single-target DPS unit that can inflict physical weaknesses on his enemies and enter a special standoff to increase his damage. He’s not a unit that really wants to share the damage-dealing role, which means that you’ll want a team built entirely around either buffing Boothill, debuffing enemies, or a little bit of both. Boothill can be fairly skill-point hungry, though, so do keep that in mind when you’re playing teams with him because you’ll want to use your support to help build up skill points.

Boothill Hyper Carry Team

Essentially the best and only option to get the most out of Boothill.

Can be skill-point heavy, so keep that in mind.

Boothill – Ruan Mei – Bronya – Fu Xuan

The single best support for Boothill is Ruan Mei. Ruan Mei is an incredible harmony unit that specializes in making your units stronger but, specifically, does a lot of good for units that are looking to break an opponent’s weakness. That’s very much Boothill’s whole thing, making Ruan Mei a truly excellent choice for his main partner.

Bronya is another great unit for Boothill because she allows him to act more often. Her skill allows the targeted unit to act again immediately, and the more often Boothill can act, the more often he can decimate whatever it is he’s aiming at. Bronya also does a good job at buffing damage in general and will allow Boothill to push himself to new heights.

If you’re looking for the right sustain unit, basically any of them can do good work here. Fu Xuan is a great unit because she can buff damage as well, but if you find yourself needing healing, then Luocha, Gallagher, or Bailu can all work well. But don’t stress if you’re lacking in the fiver-star options or if you don’t specifically have Fu Xuan because, as mentioned, any sustain unit can work fairly well here.

It’s also worth noting that other supports that can work well with Boothill are Harmony MC because they boost Break Effect, Sparkle because she’s just very good, and Robin as well. You can also consider a character like Pela or Silver Wolf if you like to debuff enemies, which can be a great way to help boost Boothill’s damage overall without him being the target of the buffs.

And that’s it for the best Boothill team comps in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now on PC, Android, iOS, and Play Station 5

