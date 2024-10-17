Best Budget Premier Squad in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

In EA FC Ultimate Team, you have to start out each year from scratch in the new games to build up to your dream squad lineup. It can be tricky to start, but we’ve got you covered with a cheap, Premier League-focused squad that already shines in EA FC 25.

Best Cheap Premier Starter Squad in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

While having a starter squad is what you’ll need to start being able to win matches and upgrade your team, squads like this are always good to keep in reserve. As you play through your matches for the week and start earning more coins, you’ll start finding really good new players to buy. You’ll always have a budget to work with though, and there will be times when you’ll not have a complete main squad while you’re selling and buying players. If you create a good enough budget starter squad, you can use it as a fallback squad to give yourself better flexibility in trading.

A good budget team needs to spread spending across the various positions. Some players will need to be very cheap and others require a bit more investment, like the striker. At the current stage of EA FC 25, you should be able to use your free player squad from when you start to pretty quickly build up to this very solid starting Premier squad. At the time of writing, the market price for the squad clocks in at around 40K coins on console and slightly less on PC.

For 40K, you get yourself a really strong starting squad full of quick and efficient Premier League players, clocking in at an 82 overall rating with 5 stars and a full 33/33 chemistry full of happy smiling players. Well, except for Doku, who’s just realized he’s about to be turned into a workhorse on the wing for his 92 pace. Doku is right though, with his rapid speed on the ball and brilliant 86 dribbling stat he will be a key player on the wing. Use him to run the ball up to Isak, who can put the ball in the net very consistently with his 84 shooting stat. Antony is pretty solid on the right wing but not nearly as quick as Doku.

In the midfield, Tonali is our star player who ties the team together. His stats allow him to pretty much perform all aspects of the game very well except for shooting. He will be key in setting up both offensive and defensive plays. He’s supported in the midfield by Gravenberch and Joelinton, who both also have a good mix of stats to make use of on both sides of the pitch. At the back of the squad, we’ve got explosive speed on Udogie and Diogo Dalot so that they can catch rapid wingers from the opposing squad. They both have amazing stats for how few coins they cost.

For our center backs, we’ve got Gvardiol and Gomez making up the last line of defense to the goalie. They are cheap yet effective beefcakes that have enough defensive and physical stats to get the job done. They’re also not slow which is important with how fast strikers and wingers are currently in EA FC 25. Finally, we have the goalie Areola. He’s got good height on him, and he’s lean, allowing him to make some great saves.

If you don’t have 40K coins yet to purchase the players for the squad outright, don’t worry. You can easily build this squad over time. I would focus on getting the key players in first. Isak and Doku should be the priority, followed by Udogie, Areola, and Joelinton. This will get the majority of the best players in the squad online quickly. You can then save for Tonali and fill in the remaining cheap players afterward to finish filling out the squad.

That covers the best budget Premier League squad you can get your hands on for around 40K coins in EA FC 25. There are some really solid players in this squad, and they make for a good reserve team you’ll be able to fall back on.

EA FC 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

