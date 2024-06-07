The best Calcharo teams in Wuthering Waves are an excellent way to utilize this on-field DPS and make sure that all of your enemies come to fear the Electro edge lord and whoever he rocks up with. Let’s get into how to best use this awesome unit.

Recommended Videos

Best Calcharo Teams in Wuthering Waves

Calcharo is a fairly field-heavy DPS unit, which means that he doesn’t work especially well with other on-field DPS units in a more quick-swap style of play. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it doesn’t limit him to only really working with sub-DPS units and healers. The best possible combination right now is this one:

Calcharo – Yinlin – Verina

Calcharo is a unit that needs to build up to and then use his Resonance Liberation to deal the most amount of damage. His skill and normal attacks aren’t bad, but the power really does come from his Resonance Liberation, which can take a while to build up and then longer to use. It means that you’re sort of locked into him when you decide to lay the smackdown. Because of this, you need good support that can do their job really well, even from off-field.

While there are a few sub-DPS units, with the most notable being Sanhua and Mortefi, his best support is actually a limited five-star unit called Yinlin, who just launched at the time of writing. Yinlin is another Electro unit, but she can mark enemies using her basic attack and then her Forte Circuit, which will cause them to take damage whenever they’re hit. Along with that, her Outro Skill boosts both Electro and Resonance Liberation damage, making her easily Calcharo’s best support option.

Related: How to Solve the Look Afar at the Break of Dawn Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

On the healing front, your best option is Verina. This is a common thread in the early days of Wuthering Waves because Verina not only does a lot of healing but also does a bit of damage and offers some truly massive buffs. This all combines to make the pint-sized hero a force to reckon with and allows her to buff not only Calcharo but also Yinlin or whoever your chosen sub-DPS is.

If you don’t have Verina, you can use Baizhi in a similar fashion. Despite being a four-star healer, she’s still a solid healer, and thanks to her best build, she can also offer some good buffs as well. Of course, there will likely be other healers to come, but for now, this is what we’ve got.

And those are the best Calcharo teams in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy