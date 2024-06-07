Category:
Video Games
How to Solve the Look Afar at the Break of Dawn Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Patrick Souza
Published: Jun 7, 2024

Wuthering Waves is filled with different objectives, but some of them are not always clear, such as the puzzle that asks you to “look afar the break of dawn” to continue. Find out exactly what you need to do to find an extra chest.

How to Look Afar at the Break of Dawn in Wuthering Waves

The referred puzzle can be found east of the Whining Aix’s Mire zone, in the Frosting Harbor area. Head to its Resonance Beacon and look out for the lighthouse in here a bit further from the teleport. This is one of the five lighthouses from the Lost Story quest, which involved fixing all of them and recovering their treasures. You get the quest automatically once you fix your first one.

Climb up the tower and solve its labyrinth puzzle, which shouldn’t be a problem. Once you complete it, the recording gives you a small riddle to point out where its treasure is hidden. It says to “look afar at the break of dawn, by the end of light’s shadow”. While intentionally vague, this is a pretty decent hint to find the chest. But let’s just cut to the good part.

A tower in Wuthering Waves.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation Quest Guide

Climb down the lighthouse until you can jump off the small cliff between the Resonance Beacon and the harbor. You should see a yellow glowing point on the ground, which is precisely where your treasure is hidden.

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Interact with it to reveal your treasure, which is the true reward for fixing the tower and another step concluded for Lost Story. If you haven’t started the quest yet, you get it as soon as you claim this treasure.

If you’re curious about how you were supposed to solve it, here’s the proper way: “Break of dawn” is quite literal, so set the in-game time to 7:00 AM. After that, pay attention to the lighthouse’s shadow (the “light’s shadow in the riddle”). The point where the shadow ends is exactly where the treasure is hidden.

You don’t necessarily need to change the clock to claim the treasure, but doing so will make the riddle clear. There are other similar riddles around in certain quests, so take some time to complete them if you’re tired of the never-ending Echo farming.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

Wuthering Waves
