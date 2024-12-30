Forgot password
10 Best Cozy Games of 2024

Cozy up with some of the best wholesome games of 2024
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Dec 30, 2024 07:27 am

In many ways, 2024 has been a challenging year for the video game industry. Yet, despite layoffs and release delays, cozy gamers enjoyed some truly spectacular games in 2024. To ensure you don’t miss any, here’s our take on the best cozy games of 2024.

The Best Cozy Games That Came Out in 2024

If cozy gamers had one issue in 2024, it was keeping up with all the exciting new titles to launch this year. From farming sims with a magical twist to cooking games and beyond, 2024 brought some refreshing new energy to the cozy genre – even if we still can’t quite agree on what “cozy” means.

For the purposes of this list, we’re looking at the most popular and most highly rated cozy games that launched onto the scene this year.

10. Tavern Talk

Screenshot of drink making in the game Tavern Talk
Image via Gentle Troll Entertainment

Released: June 20

Subgenre: Visual Novel/Fantasy

For those yearning for more Coffee Talk but also more D&D, this narrative-driven cozy game delivers in the best way. Tavern Talk has multiple endings that make it incredibly replayable for its fanbase, who give it a Very Positive overall rating.

9. Immortal Life

Immortal Life Screenshot
Image via 2P Games

Released: January 17

Subgenre: Farming/Life Sim

It’s easy to forget early-year releases on these lookback lists, but Immortal Life still enjoys a wide fanbase among cozy gamers and a Very Positive overall rating on Steam. This game is beloved for its beautiful Chinese-inspired fantasy world with varied mechanics for fishing, farming, and more.

8. Rusty’s Retirement

Rusty's Retirement Steam Sale
Image via Mister Morris Games

Released: April 26

Subgenre: Idle Game/Farming Sim

Rusty’s Retirement combines idle gaming and farming sims with cute little robots to create something truly special. It’s so special, in fact, that it’s got an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.

7. Minami Lane

Minami Lane game screenshot
Image via Doot & BlipBloop

Released: February 28

Subgenre: Life Sim/Management

This microgame features adorable graphics and satisfying cozy street management gameplay, earning Minami Lane a spot on many cozy gamers’ best-of lists for 2024. It’s got the Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating to prove it, too.

6. Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

An avatar lounging in Spirit City Lofi Sessions
Screenshot by The Escapist

Released: April 8

Subgenre: Idle/Productivity

The beautiful graphics and coworking productivity mechanics have launched Spirit City into popularity amongst lofi lovers and streamers alike. With consistent updates, Mooncube Games has earned an Overwhelmingly Positive rating among cozy gamers looking for a productivity hack.

5. Luma Island

Dr. Archie Ancient Keys Quest Luma Island
Screenshot by The Escapist

Released: November 20

Subgenre: RPG/Farming Sim

Luma Island may be a newcomer compared to some games on the list, but cozy gamers have fallen in love with it. This game combines exploration, different professions, and beautiful soothing graphics to earn a Very Positive rating with players looking for something new in the farming sim space.

4. Core Keeper

Screenshot of Core Keeper gameplay as part of an article about the best cozy games of 2024.
Image via Fireshine Games

Released: August 27

Subgenre: Survival Crafting/Sandbox

The survival mechanics might nix the “cozy” moniker for some, but many cozy gamers are still flocking to Core Keeper. With cute pixel graphics, adorable animals, and co-op elements, Core Keeper has climbed from Very Positive to Overwhelming Positive as more players join in on the sandbox gameplay fun.

3. Tiny Glade

Screenshot of Tiny Glade gameplay as part of an article about the best cozy games of 2024.
Image via Pounce Light

Released: September 23

Subgenre: Sandbox/Building

For the Simmer who spends all their time building the perfect house, Tiny Glade lets you do away with the life sim pretense and just focus on building beautiful medieval buildings. Clearly, that market was ripe, as it’s enjoyed massive popularity and an Overwhelmingly Positive rating.

2. Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty Big City Kitty Holding Bread as part of an article about the best cozy games of 2024.
Image via Double Dagger Studio

Released: May 9

Subgenre: Sandbox/Comedy

Adorable kitty, sandbox gameplay, and solid humor combine to make Little Kitty, Big City one of the biggest cozy game sensations of the year. It’s got an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating and plenty of kitty cat hats, and honestly, what more can we ask for?

1. Fields of Mistria

Player riding Mistmare in Fields of Mistria
Screenshot by The Escapist

Released: August 5 (Early Access)

Subgenre: Farming/Life Sim

Yes, Fields of Mistria is still in Early Access, but it’s been such a massive phenomenon in the cozy gaming space that it simply has to be included. With Sailor Moon-style graphics, an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating, and dare I say improved Stardew Valley gameplay, Mistria shows no signs of slowing down its domination of the cozy gaming space.

And those are the 10 best cozy games of 2024.

