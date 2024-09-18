Best DTIR 03-06 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & Warzone

The final season of Modern Warfare 3 is here. The update brings new weapons, including a new (but familiar) Battle Rifle. Here are the best loadouts for the DTIR 03-06 in MW3 and Warzone.

Best DTIR 03-06 Loadout in MW3 Multiplayer

The new DTIR 03-06 Battle Rifle is inspired by modernized versions of the BAR, which Call of Duty fans may recognize from past entries in the franchise. Like in those games, the DTIR 03-06 is a powerful, high-caliber rifle with high damage and a slow fire rate. In spite of its lack of speed, this Battle Rifle will reward players who are deliberate with their shots and positioning. Here are the best attachments for the DTIR 03-06 in MW3 Multiplayer:

Marksman-3 Stock : Improves Gun Kick Control, Aim Walking Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed, and Recoil Control. Sprint to Fire Speed is slightly slower.

: Improves Gun Kick Control, Aim Walking Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed, and Recoil Control. Sprint to Fire Speed is slightly slower. Nydar Model 2023 : Adds compact Precision Sight Picture

: Adds compact Precision Sight Picture Quartermaster Suppressor : Undetectable by Radar. Improves Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control. 7% penalty to ADS Speed and 6% to Sprint to Fire Speed.

: Undetectable by Radar. Improves Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control. 7% penalty to ADS Speed and 6% to Sprint to Fire Speed. XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop : Improves Sprint to Fire Speed, ADS Speed, Vertical Recoil, and Gun Kick Control. 2% penalty to Horizontal Recoil, Wider Hipfire, and Tac Stance Spread.

: Improves Sprint to Fire Speed, ADS Speed, Vertical Recoil, and Gun Kick Control. 2% penalty to Horizontal Recoil, Wider Hipfire, and Tac Stance Spread. 30 Round Mag: Improves Magazine Ammo Capacity by 50%, with some penalties to mobility and handling.

With the build above, the DTIR 03-06 is one of the best weapons in MW3 Season 6. This loadout makes the weapon more accurate and mobile and improves magazine size and sight, which are two of the base weapon’s biggest weaknesses.

Best DTIR 03-06 Loadout in Call Of Duty: Warzone

With its slow fire rate, high damage, and incredible accuracy, the DTIR 03-06 feels like a weapon that is perfectly suited to Warzone‘s long-range engagements and high health. Here are the best attachments to use on the DTIR 03-06 in Warzone Season 6.

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Optic : Provides a clear, medium-zoom scope

: Provides a clear, medium-zoom scope Rifleman 200 Stock : Improves Recoil Gun Kick, Horizontal Recoil, and Vertical Recoil by 20% in each category and reduces Aiming Idle Sway at the cost of ADS Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed.

: Improves Recoil Gun Kick, Horizontal Recoil, and Vertical Recoil by 20% in each category and reduces Aiming Idle Sway at the cost of ADS Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed. Quartermaster Suppressor: Undetectable by Radar. Improves Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control. Penalties to ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Undetectable by Radar. Improves Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control. Penalties to ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed. Sanctum-60 Long Barrel: Improves Bullet Velocity & Range, Damage Range, and Recoil Control at the cost of some Movement Speed, ADS Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Improves Bullet Velocity & Range, Damage Range, and Recoil Control at the cost of some Movement Speed, ADS Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed. 40 Round Magazine: Doubles Magazine size from 20 to 40.

With these attachments, the DTIR 03-06 becomes one of the most dominant rifles in Warzone. This new Battle Rifle boasts incredible accuracy with next to no recoil, making it easy to use and effective at nearly any range.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

