The formation is arguably the most important feature of Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 24, making your team into a strong cohesive unit or a disorganized mess. However, the right formation on its own isn’t of much help unless you have the proper custom tactics and player instructions in place.

Best Formations in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (With Custom Tactics and Player Instructions)

The formation decides the overall structure and system of your team, but what does it say about individual players? That is where Custom Tactics and Player Instructions come into play. Here are the best formations in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with Custom Tactics and Player Instructions:

1. 4-4-2 (Flat)

The classic 4-4-2 formation was one of the most popular formations back in the day and is still the preferred choice of many EA FC 24 players in Ultimate Team. The 4-4-2 formation stresses maintaining an elegant balance in attack and defense.

The two strikers can work as a partnership, giving opposition defenders a lot to think about. Meanwhile, the flat midfield ensures that you can control the center of the park, which is crucial for dictating the tempo of the game.

Custom Tactics:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 50

50 Depth: 50

50 Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 60

60 Players in Box: 5

5 Corners: 3

3 Free Kicks: 3

Player Instructions:

Strikers: Stay Central, Get In Behind, Stay Forward

Stay Central, Get In Behind, Stay Forward LM/RM: Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross

Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross CMs: Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center Full-Backs: Stay Back While Attacking

2. 4-2-3-1 (Narrow)

The 4-2-3-1 narrow formation is a solid choice for those who prefer to dominate possession and control the game through the midfield. This formation features four defenders, two defensive midfielders, three attacking midfielders, and one striker.

Having two CDMs helps shield the back four, making it difficult for opponents to break through your defense. The three CAMs can create numerous scoring opportunities, making it easy for your lone striker to find the back of the net.

Custom Tactics:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 50

50 Offensive Style: Possession

Possession Width: 50

50 Players in Box: 5

5 Corners: 3

3 Free Kicks: 3

Player Instructions:

Striker: Stay Central, Get In Behind, Stay Forward

Stay Central, Get In Behind, Stay Forward CAM: Stay Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross, Free Roam

Stay Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross, Free Roam LM/RM: Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross

Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross CDMs: Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center Full-Backs: Stay Back While Attacking

3. 4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow)

If you love quick, incisive play through the center and don’t utilize the width too much, the 4-1-2-1-2 narrow formation is perfect. It features four defenders, one CDM, two central midfielders, one CAM, and two strikers.

This formation is ideal for those who prefer short passes and quick movement. The CDM provides defensive stability, while the two CMs and CAM ensure you can dominate the midfield and create plenty of scoring chances.

Custom Tactics:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 45

45 Depth: 60

60 Offensive Style: Fast Build Up

Fast Build Up Width: 40

40 Players in Box: 6

6 Corners: 2

2 Free Kicks: 2

Player Instructions:

Strikers: Stay Central, Get In Behind

Stay Central, Get In Behind CAM: Stay Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross

Stay Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross LCM/RCM: Get Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross, Cover Wing

Get Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross, Cover Wing CDM: Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center Full-Backs: Balanced Attack

4. 4-3-3 (Attack)

The 4-3-3 attack formation is a modern system used by many new-age coaches, including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. It is perfect for EA FC 24 players who are used to an offensive, high-press game. With four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, this setup allows for a wide, attacking style of play.

Your wingers can stretch the play and create space, while your central striker can stay in the box or drop deep to receive the ball. The midfield trio provides a balance of defensive cover and attacking support, ensuring numerical superiority against a double pivot.

Custom Tactics:

Defensive Style: Press After Possession Loss

Press After Possession Loss Width: 55

55 Depth: 70

70 Offensive Style: Fast Build Up

Fast Build Up Width: 60

60 Players in Box: 7

7 Corners: 3

3 Free Kicks: 3

Player Instructions:

Striker: Stay Central, Get In Behind, Stay Forward

Stay Central, Get In Behind, Stay Forward LW/RW: Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross

Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross CAM: Stay Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross

Stay Forward, Get Into The Box For Cross LCM/RCM: Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center Full-Backs: Balanced Attack

5. 5-2-1-2

The 5-2-1-2 formation in EA FC 24 provides excellent stability at the back while still allowing for attacking outlets from time to time. If you’re a defensive maniac and hate conceding goals, the 5-2-1-2 is made for you. A backline of five defenders, supported by two central midfielders, provides ample solidity, whereas the attacking responsibility lies on the CAM and two strikers.

The wing-backs play a crucial role in this formation, providing much needed width in attack. So, you must have high-quality fullbacks for your starting 11, as they are instrumental in this system. The CAM links the midfield and the strikers, creating chances and driving the team forward.

Custom Tactics:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 30

30 Depth: 50

50 Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 50

50 Players in Box: 4

4 Corners: 2

2 Free Kicks: 2

Player Instructions:

Strikers: Stay Central, Get In Behind

Stay Central, Get In Behind CAM: Stay Forward, Free Roam

Stay Forward, Free Roam LCM/RCM: Get Forward, Cover Center

Get Forward, Cover Center Wing-Backs: Join The Attack

Join The Attack CBs: Stay Back While Attacking

6. 4-2-2-2

The 4-2-2-2 formation is a versatile setup that offers both defensive solidity and attacking prowess. This setup rivals the 4-4-2 in terms of stability. Players who use this formation in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team rely on central progression with the help of two CDMs, who link with the two CAMs in front of them. Finally, the two strikers act as a partnership to create goalscoring chances.

In addition to ball progression, the two CDMs protect the back four while defending. On the other hand, the two CAMs support the strikers in the attacking department. This formation is great for those who want to control the midfield and have multiple attacking options while being rigid at the back.

Custom Tactics:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 50

50 Offensive Style: Fast Build Up

Fast Build Up Width: 50

50 Players in Box: 5

5 Corners: 3

3 Free Kicks: 3

Player Instructions:

Strikers: Stay Central, Get In Behind

Stay Central, Get In Behind LAM/RAM: Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross

Cut Inside, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross CDMs: Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center Full-Backs: Balanced Attack

7. 3-5-2

Finally, the 3-5-2 formation is perfect for those who want to dominate the central areas of the pitch while ensuring plenty of width from the wing backs. With three defenders, five midfielders, and two strikers, this setup ensures you have control over the entire playing area.

In defensive situations, the wingbacks can join the defenders to form a back five, making it harder to break the team down. Simultaneously, they are urged to move forward to attack and exploit the wide spaces to deliver pinpoint crosses for the two strikers in the middle.

Custom Tactics:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 40

40 Depth: 55

55 Offensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 60

60 Players in Box: 6

6 Corners: 3

3 Free Kicks: 3

Player Instructions:

Strikers: Stay Central, Get In Behind

Stay Central, Get In Behind CAM: Stay Forward, Free Roam

Stay Forward, Free Roam LM/RM: Stay Wide, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross

Stay Wide, Get In Behind, Get Into The Box For Cross CDMs: Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center

Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, Cover Center CBs: Stay Back While Attacking

Choosing the right formation in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team can make a significant difference in your performance. Experiment with these formations and custom tactics to find what works for you.

EA FC 24 is available now.

