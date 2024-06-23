Best Young Wingers in EA FC 24

Given the importance they have in modern football, wingers are among the most important positions in practically every EA FC 24 game mode. Your goal should be to locate the best young wingers to give your EA FC 24 club flair, vitality, and great growth potential, especially in Career Mode.

Top Young Wingers (RW, LW) in EA FC 24

The definition of young varies from person to person, but our definition for this list is that the players must be younger than 22. This automatically disqualifies older players like Vini Jr, Rodrygo, and K. Kvaratskhelia. Here are the best right- and left-wingers you can choose in EA FC 24:

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Age Overall Potential 22 86 90

Bukayo Saka is one of the players behind Arsenal’s recent resurgence, and EA FC 24 showcases that with his overall rating of 86 and potential of 90. He is reminiscent of a complete forward, as shown by exceptional speed (85), dribbling (87), and shooting (81) stats. Saka’s movement allows him to play on either wing while scoring and assisting. His versatility and growth potential make him an excellent asset to any team looking to build a strong attacking lineup.

Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG)

Age Overall Potential 21 79 89

Xavi Simons has an overall rating of 79 and a potential of 89, with speed (87) and dribbling (83) as his primary attributes. Even though his default position in EA FC 24 is CAM, he can play as RW or LW due to his electric pace and technical skills. As a winger, his vision and passing (76) strengthen his playmaking abilities, making him a fearsome attacking option.

Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund

Age Overall Potential 22 80 87

Karim Adeyemi played an instrumental role for Borussia Dortmund in their run to the UCL final of 2023-24, with an overall rating of 80 and a potential score of 87. He is one of the fastest players in EA FC 24, with a speed of 96, which is backed up with superb dribbling (81). Adeyemi’s shooting (77) suggests he’s a clinical winger with a knack for scoring goals. Meanwhile, his passing (71) is decent enough to be a wide playmaker who can deliver dangerous crosses and penetrating through balls.

Ansu Fati – Brighton & Hove Albion

Age Overall Potential 21 78 88

Ansu Fati is a name synonymous with potential and excitement. With a rating of 78 and a potential of 88, Fati brings explosive pace (89) and dribbling (81) to Brighton & Hove Albion. His shooting (76) ensures he remains a constant threat to defenders. Fati’s agility and a natural tendency to take on defenders make him one of the outstanding young wingers in EA FC 24, with the potential to be one of the best in the game.

Julien Duranville – Borussia Dortmund

Age Overall Potential 18 66 87

Julien Duranville may have a lower overall rating of 66, but his potential is immense at 87. His pace (84) and dribbling (75) are his standout attributes. Playing for Borussia Dortmund, Duranville is a raw talent who, with proper development, can become a key player. His potential growth makes him an exciting prospect for managers looking to invest in future stars.

Yeremy Pino – Villarreal

Age Overall Potential 21 79 87

Yeremy Pino is a right-footed left-winger for Villarreal, with an overall rating of 79 and a potential to reach 87. His speed (76) and dribbling ability (79) make him a constant danger on the flanks, able to cut inside or put in a dangerous cross from his left foot. His passing (73) and shooting (73) abilities are solid, allowing him to create and convert opportunities successfully. With proper training, Pino can become a cornerstone of any team in EA FC 24.

Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United

Age Overall Potential 19 75 88

With an overall rating of 75 and a potential rating of 88, Manchester United’s starlet Alejandro Garnacho is a player to keep an eye on. Garnacho uses his outstanding speed (84) and dribbling (77) to go past opponents and stretch the backline. While his current shooting (69) and passing (65) stats are modest, his natural talent and potential growth make him a promising prospect in EA FC 24.

Johan Bakayoko – PSV

Age Overall Potential 21 75 86

Not many people know about Johan Bakayoko of PSV, but he quickly rose to prominence after delivering some stellar performances from the right wing. Like other wingers on this list, Bakayoko excels in speed (86) and dribbling (78) but needs improvement in other attributes like physicality (63). Also, his passing (66) and shooting (66) are decent, and these attributes can reach high levels if appropriately developed.

Those are the best young wingers in EA FC 24. While some are comfortable on either side, others are inclined toward a particular flank. If you miss out on the ones noted above, Gianluca Prestianni, Ernest Nuamah, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Antonio Nusa, and Andreas Schjelderup are some honorable mentions.

EA FC 24 is available now.

