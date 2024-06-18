There’s no wrong way to play Elden Ring, per se, but if you’re looking for a more focused build recommendation, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the best Int build in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Intelligence Build

With the Int stat in Elden Ring, you’re generally looking at spell slinging and attacking foes from afar. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get up close and personal with physical weapons as well. You’ll want to talk to Sellen early if you’re planning on going with an Int build in Elden Ring to get some spells under your belt, and you may also consider making a beeline for the Meteorite Staff to carry you through to the mid-game.

Past that, your melee weapon options are the Moonveil katana, which requires some investment into the Dex stat, as well as the Dark Moon Greatsword, which requires some Str.

Equipment Item Name and Effect Weapon Meteorite Staff, Academy Glintstone Staff, Carian Regal Scepter Lusat’s Glintstone Staff



Moonveil, Dark Moon Greatsword Spells Rock Sling, Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Shard, Carian Slicer, Comet Azur Class Astrologer or Prisoner Primary Stat Int, Mnd, Vig Secondary Stat Dex, Str Talisman 1 Radagon’s Icon – Shortens spell casting time Talisman 2 Godfrey Icon – Enhances charged spells and skills Talisman 3 Ancestral Spirit’s Horn – Restores FP upon defeating enemies Talisman 4 Graven-Mass Talisman – Greatly raises potency of sorceries

Early Game Setup

Your starting class for an Int build in Elden Ring should be Astrologer or Prisoner. If you want a bit of a boost to your Dex and Str, go with Prisoner. If you want to go full Int, then go with Astrologer.

Considering that the Meteorite Staff isn’t too difficult to get in Elden Ring, I’d actually recommend making a beeline for it in Caelid when you can. Of course, get your bearings first and make sure you’re adequately equipped before heading there, but if you’re able to make a suicide run for the Meteorite Staff, you’re pretty much set until you hit the mid-game section.

You’ll also want to speak with Sellen to get your hands on some early game spells. Glintstone Pebble might sound rather weak at first, but it’s actually one of the most cost-efficient Int spells in Elden Ring, and it’ll serve as your bread and butter.

Finally, you’ll also want to grab Rock Sling as soon as possible, and that’s located in the Street of Sages Ruins in Caelid. This is one of the most powerful spells in the game that you’ll be using for your entire playthrough. It can stun enemies, and its power is also boosted with the Meteorite Staff.

Mid to Late Game Setup

As you continue progressing through the game, eventually you might want to consider upgrading to more powerful staffs such as the Academy Glintstone Staff, which serves as a nice improvement over the Meteorite.

The Carian Regal Scepter and Lusat’s Glintstone Staff are also great endgame options, but do note that you’ll need to make a significant Int investment in order to make use of these. The latter option also consumes more FP to strengthen your spells. If you want to go full Int, then these are fantastic.

Even with a full Int build, you can still opt to go for Moonveil or the Dark Moon Greatsword as well. The former is easily the more popular option due to its ranged weapon art and ease of use, but I’d argue that the Dark Moon Greatsword has greater potential for damage output. It all comes down to your play style, but be warned that the Dark Moon Greatsword may take some getting used to as it’s much slower.

Both weapons will scale well with Int, so you really only need to get your Dex and Str up to meet the weapon requirements.

Best Stat Allocation

Finally, in terms of what your stat allocation should look like by the end of the game, there’s no hard and fast rule, but here’s what I’d go with. Assuming you’re hitting level 140, here’s the allocation for Astrologer, which will still give you the freedom to wield Moonveil and Dark Moon Greatsword:

Int: 80

Vig: 45

Mnd: 40

End: 20

Str: 16

Dex: 18

And that does it for the best Int build in Elden Ring. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to start the Radahn Festival.

