Best JAK Cataclysm Loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The powerful new JAK Cataclysm is a .50 Caliber Conversion Kit for the RPK. This Aftermarket Part turns the LMG into a powerful semi-automatic marksman rifle. Here’s the best JAK Cataclysm loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 5.

Best Attachments for the JAK Cataclysm in Warzone

The JAK Cataclysm ideal loadout in Warzone serves the role of a powerful DMR. While it does have a slow fire rate as well as cumbersome mobility and handling, it more than makes up for it in terms of damage. This weapon is able to kill a fully armored target in only two shots, which is nearly unheard of in Warzone. To make the most of the JAK Cataclysm, head into Gunsmith and use the following attachments:

Broadside FCT Stock : this stock improves Aiming Idle Sway, Aim Down Sights Speed, Sprint Speed, and Crouch Movement Speed. For its cons, the Broadside FCT Stock penalizes Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, Recoil Control, Aim Walking Speed, and Gun Kick Control. However, the pros vastly outweigh the cons here. The improvements to Handling and reduction in Aiming Idle Sway help the JAK Cataclysm get on target faster and stay there with ease. Recoil doesn’t affect this weapon much, as its slow fire rate allows for plenty of time to recenter aim between shots.

Scratch 20-L Suppressor : this Suppressor will keep you off the radar as well as improve Firing Aim Stability. Its only con is a 1% increase in the time it takes to ADS, which is negligible.

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip : this grip improves ADS Speed, Vertical Recoil, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Gun Kick Control. For cons, it will penalize hipfire and Tac Stance Spread and add 3% more recoil. However, you'll almost never want to hipfire or use Tac Stance with this weapon anyway, and the JAK Cataclysm has more vertical recoil than horizontal, so the tradeoff is worth it.

SZ 1mw PEQ: Last but not least, use this laser for an increase to Aiming Stability with no cons.

Best Secondary and Perks for the JAK Cataclysm in Warzone

For the best, most well-rounded loadout, picking a good secondary SMG is the way to go. This will ensure that you’re still combat-effective at close range, where even the best JAK Cataclysm loadout in Warzone tends to struggle. For the most meta options, try out the best loadouts for the Superi 46 and Static-HV.

For perks, you’ll want to make choices that ensure you can stay on target, stay aware, and stay mobile. Here’s the best custom perk package for the JAK Cataclysm:

Focus : Reduces flinch while aiming down sight and allows you to hold your breath longer.

: Reduces flinch while aiming down sight and allows you to hold your breath longer. Double Time : Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

: Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Tempered : Refills armor to full with two plates instead of three.

: Refills armor to full with two plates instead of three. High Alert: Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.

Warzone is available to play now.

