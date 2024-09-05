Best Jane Doe Build in Zenless Zone Zero

Jane Doe is the fourth limited-time S-rank Agent in Zenless Zone Zero. This criminal behavior specialist is not only good at undercover work but also deadly in battle. Here’s the best build if you manage to get Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero.

How To Build Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero

Jane Doe is a great DPS due to her fast attack speed and mobility. She can also inflict consistent Physical Anomaly buildup and can cause Assault Triggers. Although her Burst is powerful, she can still deal a lot of damage using her regular attacks and skill. Her biggest downside is that she demands a ton of on-field time.

The Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Jane Doe in ZZZ

W-Engine: Sharpened Stinger

Drive Disc: 4-piece Fanged Metal and 2-piece Freedom Blues Main-stats: Slot 4: Anomaly Mastery Slot 5: Physical DMG Slot 6: Anomaly Proficiency Sub-stats: Anomaly Proficiency ATK% PEN Ratio CRIT Rate CRIT DMG



The best weapon for this build is Jane Doe’s signature weapon, Sharpened Stinger. This W-Engine is specifically created for Physical attribute Agents whose rotation includes Dodge Counters and Dash Attack. It greatly boosts her Anomaly Buildup Rate and her Physical DMG. If you don’t have this rare weapon, you can use these instead:

Fusion Compiler

Electro-Lip Gloss

Weeping Gemini

Rainforest Gourment

As for her Drive Disc, the Fanged Metal is definitely the best option since it can increase her Physical DMG. You can also add two pieces of the Freedom Blues set to boost her Anomaly Proficiency so she can consistently cause status effects.

The Best Skill Priority for Jane Doe

First priority: Special Attack, Dodge, and Chain Attack

Second priority: Basic Attack

Third priority: Assist

There are three Jane Doe’s abilities you want to prioritize in this build. Her Dodge Counters and Dash Attack are very important in her rotation, and her Passion state, which you can trigger from her Ultimate, is also important.

So, leveling up Special Attack, Dodge, and Chain Attack together is a must. Afterward, you can upgrade her Basic Attack since she is meant to be a main DPS. Her Assist can still deal some damage, but it’s the least important out of her kit.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Jane Doe

Jane Doe works best when she is placed on a Physical team, so unlocking her M1, Crime Counsel, can greatly increase her DMG. This ability will boost her Physical Anomaly Buildup during her Passion state. Another great option is her M2, Adapt to the Environment, which boosts her Assault DMG because it will ignore part of the enemy’s DEF, and she will also get a CRIT DMG buff.

And that’s the best Jane Doe build in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero is now available on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

