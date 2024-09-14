Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Best Jobs for Every Villager in Critter Cove

Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|

Published: Sep 14, 2024 01:11 pm

No one wants to be forced to do a job they hate! And that’s true for the citizens of Critter Cove, too. Here are the best jobs for the critters and villagers of Critter Cove.

Recommended Videos

Best Jobs for Every Villager in Critter Cove

As you unlock the shops in Critter Cove, you’ll find that you need to assign a villager to tend to them. But not every villager is suited to the task! It’s a good idea to save a spot in your town for villagers who can tend to these shops, especially since early access means we can only have fourteen villagers at a time. To save yourself a lot of frustration, here are the best jobs for each villager in Critter Cove.

VillagerShop
EkkiBait Shop
ViviBait Shop
NerissaBait Shop
ShilohBait Shop
Z.O.O.T.Bait Shop
TulioBait Shop, Furniture Store
SammiCafé
AretemisCafé
PluffCafé
ScreechCafé
CodyCafé
HugoCafé
MintyCafé
RustyCafé
ZapCafé
RustyCafé
PokeeClothing Store
AuroraClothing Store
DaphneClothing Store
HobartClothing Store
NyxClothing Store
AsterClothing Store, Furniture Store
LampsFurniture Shop
SmeltFurniture Shop
TeddiFurniture Store
JasperFurniture Store
TammyFurniture Store
BenFurniture Store

This isn’t an exhaustive list, and we’ll continue to add villagers to it as we unlock them.

How To Farm Villagers in Critter Cove

Currently, there are an unknown number of recruitable villagers in the game. Though it seems that the villagers that visit your island on the cruise ship are villagers you can potentially encounter on the islands.

After each storm (which comes with lightning and notification that new villagers have arrived), there will be four villagers spawned onto the map. There are seven places where you can recruit them:

  • Two spawn spots on Shallow Sands
  • One spawn spot on Hot Tropic
  • One spawn spot on Hotter Tropic
  • One spawn spot on Boomerang

It pays to look closely at each of these islands, especially on Shallow Sands. Once you’ve found all four, you can complete their quests and choose not to invite them, and they’ll be swapped out after the next storm. Or you can opt to ignore them entirely.

It’s best to prioritize a villager like Ekki, Vivi, Nerissa, Shiloh, Z.O.O.T., or Tulio, as they’re one of the villagers that we’ve found that can actually run the bait shop. The bait shop is very important for gaining access to unique types of fish in different areas. And while there aren’t a wide assortment of fish recipes available now, in the future there likely will be.

Critter Cove is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Critter Cove
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.