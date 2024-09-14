Best Jobs for Every Villager in Critter Cove

No one wants to be forced to do a job they hate! And that’s true for the citizens of Critter Cove, too. Here are the best jobs for the critters and villagers of Critter Cove.

As you unlock the shops in Critter Cove, you’ll find that you need to assign a villager to tend to them. But not every villager is suited to the task! It’s a good idea to save a spot in your town for villagers who can tend to these shops, especially since early access means we can only have fourteen villagers at a time. To save yourself a lot of frustration, here are the best jobs for each villager in Critter Cove.

Villager Shop Ekki Bait Shop Vivi Bait Shop Nerissa Bait Shop Shiloh Bait Shop Z.O.O.T. Bait Shop Tulio Bait Shop, Furniture Store Sammi Café Aretemis Café Pluff Café Screech Café Cody Café Hugo Café Minty Café Rusty Café Zap Café Rusty Café Pokee Clothing Store Aurora Clothing Store Daphne Clothing Store Hobart Clothing Store Nyx Clothing Store Aster Clothing Store, Furniture Store Lamps Furniture Shop Smelt Furniture Shop Teddi Furniture Store Jasper Furniture Store Tammy Furniture Store Ben Furniture Store

This isn’t an exhaustive list, and we’ll continue to add villagers to it as we unlock them.

How To Farm Villagers in Critter Cove

Currently, there are an unknown number of recruitable villagers in the game. Though it seems that the villagers that visit your island on the cruise ship are villagers you can potentially encounter on the islands.

After each storm (which comes with lightning and notification that new villagers have arrived), there will be four villagers spawned onto the map. There are seven places where you can recruit them:

Two spawn spots on Shallow Sands

One spawn spot on Hot Tropic

One spawn spot on Hotter Tropic

One spawn spot on Boomerang

It pays to look closely at each of these islands, especially on Shallow Sands. Once you’ve found all four, you can complete their quests and choose not to invite them, and they’ll be swapped out after the next storm. Or you can opt to ignore them entirely.

It’s best to prioritize a villager like Ekki, Vivi, Nerissa, Shiloh, Z.O.O.T., or Tulio, as they’re one of the villagers that we’ve found that can actually run the bait shop. The bait shop is very important for gaining access to unique types of fish in different areas. And while there aren’t a wide assortment of fish recipes available now, in the future there likely will be.

Critter Cove is available to play now.

